Asterisk is een uitgebreide pbx voor BSD, Linux en macOS. Het programma biedt alle functies die je van een telefooncentrale mag verwachten. Zo beschikt het onder andere over mogelijkheden voor voicemail, conferencing en callqueueing. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor caller-id-services, adsi, sip en h323 aanwezig. Voor een compleet overzicht van alle mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben Asterisk 16.4.0 en 13.27.0 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:
Asterisk 16.4.0 Now Available
The Asterisk Development Team would like to announce the release of Asterisk 16.4.0. This release is available for immediate download. The release of Asterisk 16.4.0 resolves several issues reported by the community and would have not been possible without your participation. Thank you!
New Features made in this release:
Bugs fixed in this release:
- ASTERISK-28375 - res_pjsip: New configuration setting to allow disabling norefersub
- ASTERISK-28320 - Added ARI resource /ari/channels/{channelid}/rtp_statistics
Improvements made in this release:
- ASTERISK-28427 - new mwi.h include missing from some dahdi source files, causes build failure
- ASTERISK-28412 - GCC 9 catches more string formatting issues
- ASTERISK-28379 - pjsip: show channelstats incorrect information output
- ASTERISK-28399 - channel.c: Exceptionally long queue length queuing
- ASTERISK-28392 - The no-partial-inlining flag isn't passed to the bundled pjproject or jansson builds
- ASTERISK-28402 - res_pjsip_registrar: SEGV in registrar_find_contact
- ASTERISK-27756 - bridge: Failure to impart a channel results in bad data causing crash
- ASTERISK-26718 - ARI: Bridge destroying doesn't work as expected
- ASTERISK-28143 - app_amd: Infinite loop on silent calls
- ASTERISK-28353 - stasis: Crash at shutdown when statistics enabled
- ASTERISK-28374 - latest asterisk unconditionally launch gcc --version, even if the compiler is different
- ASTERISK-28391 - res_indications: Crash requesting autocomplete on indications cli command
- ASTERISK-27935 - app_voicemail: emailbody per user can't contain commas
- ASTERISK-17695 - 1.8.3.2 extenpatternmatchnew=yes cannot find extensions with '-' in them
- ASTERISK-17799 - AEL reload causes loss of control in a macro
- ASTERISK-18593 - AEL for loops use Macro app and pipe delimiter
- ASTERISK-14939 - AEL parsers does not find existing label
- ASTERISK-20182 - Parsing a label beginning with a numeric character in all Goto/GotoIf/GotoIfTime application causes unexpected behavior
- ASTERISK-28348 - Failed to initialize OOH323 endpoint-OOH323 Disabled
- ASTERISK-28371 - chan_pjsip: DTMF Mode auto_info fallback lead to both inband and info
- ASTERISK-28319 - musl: Crash on startup when loading modules
- ASTERISK-28362 - strtok_r() makes gcc compile warning
- ASTERISK-28255 - res_rtp_asterisk: REMB RTCP packet sending may be incorrect
For a full list of changes in this release, please see the ChangeLog. Thank you for your continued support of Asterisk!
- ASTERISK-28401 - app_confbridge: Add *_all remb behavior variants
- ASTERISK-28400 - res_rtp_asterisk / res_pjsip_sdp_rtp: Add support for transport-cc
- ASTERISK-28363 - Millisecond-resolution call stats including PDD in channel variables
- ASTERISK-20207 - Asterisk should clear out any .lock files in the voice mail directory on startup.
- ASTERISK-28111 - build: CHANGES/UPGRADE are irritating to work with.
- ASTERISK-28343 - Added app_name, app_data to channel type
- ASTERISK-28264 - Added topic_all container
Asterisk 13.27.0 Now Available
The Asterisk Development Team would like to announce the release of Asterisk 13.27.0. This release is available for immediate download. The release of Asterisk 13.27.0 resolves several issues reported by the community and would have not been possible without your participation. Thank you!
New Features made in this release:
Bugs fixed in this release:
- ASTERISK-28375 - res_pjsip: New configuration setting to allow disabling norefersub
- ASTERISK-28320 - Added ARI resource /ari/channels/{channelid}/rtp_statistics
Improvements made in this release:
- ASTERISK-28427 - new mwi.h include missing from some dahdi source files, causes build failure
- ASTERISK-28412 - GCC 9 catches more string formatting issues
- ASTERISK-28392 - The no-partial-inlining flag isn't passed to the bundled pjproject or jansson builds
- ASTERISK-28402 - res_pjsip_registrar: SEGV in registrar_find_contact
- ASTERISK-28143 - app_amd: Infinite loop on silent calls
- ASTERISK-28353 - stasis: Crash at shutdown when statistics enabled
- ASTERISK-28374 - latest asterisk unconditionally launch gcc --version, even if the compiler is different
- ASTERISK-28391 - res_indications: Crash requesting autocomplete on indications cli command
- ASTERISK-27935 - app_voicemail: emailbody per user can't contain commas
- ASTERISK-17695 - 1.8.3.2 extenpatternmatchnew=yes cannot find extensions with '-' in them
- ASTERISK-17799 - AEL reload causes loss of control in a macro
- ASTERISK-18593 - AEL for loops use Macro app and pipe delimiter
- ASTERISK-14939 - AEL parsers does not find existing label
- ASTERISK-20182 - Parsing a label beginning with a numeric character in all Goto/GotoIf/GotoIfTime application causes unexpected behavior
- ASTERISK-28348 - Failed to initialize OOH323 endpoint-OOH323 Disabled
- ASTERISK-28371 - chan_pjsip: DTMF Mode auto_info fallback lead to both inband and info
- ASTERISK-28362 - strtok_r() makes gcc compile warning
For a full list of changes in this release, please see the ChangeLog. Thank you for your continued support of Asterisk!
- ASTERISK-28363 - Millisecond-resolution call stats including PDD in channel variables
- ASTERISK-20207 - Asterisk should clear out any .lock files in the voice mail directory on startup.
- ASTERISK-28111 - build: CHANGES/UPGRADE are irritating to work with.
- ASTERISK-28343 - Added app_name, app_data to channel type