Asterisk is een uitgebreide pbx voor BSD, Linux en macOS. Het programma biedt alle functies die je van een telefooncentrale mag verwachten. Zo beschikt het onder andere over mogelijkheden voor voicemail, conferencing en callqueueing. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor caller-id-services, adsi , sip en h323 aanwezig. Voor een compleet overzicht van alle mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben Asterisk 16.4.0 en 13.27.0 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Asterisk 16.4.0 Now Available



The Asterisk Development Team would like to announce the release of Asterisk 16.4.0. This release is available for immediate download. The release of Asterisk 16.4.0 resolves several issues reported by the community and would have not been possible without your participation. Thank you!



New Features made in this release: ASTERISK-28375 - res_pjsip: New configuration setting to allow disabling norefersub

ASTERISK-28320 - Added ARI resource /ari/channels/{channelid}/rtp_statistics Bugs fixed in this release: ASTERISK-28427 - new mwi.h include missing from some dahdi source files, causes build failure

ASTERISK-28412 - GCC 9 catches more string formatting issues

ASTERISK-28379 - pjsip: show channelstats incorrect information output

ASTERISK-28399 - channel.c: Exceptionally long queue length queuing

ASTERISK-28392 - The no-partial-inlining flag isn't passed to the bundled pjproject or jansson builds

ASTERISK-28402 - res_pjsip_registrar: SEGV in registrar_find_contact

ASTERISK-27756 - bridge: Failure to impart a channel results in bad data causing crash

ASTERISK-26718 - ARI: Bridge destroying doesn't work as expected

ASTERISK-28143 - app_amd: Infinite loop on silent calls

ASTERISK-28353 - stasis: Crash at shutdown when statistics enabled

ASTERISK-28374 - latest asterisk unconditionally launch gcc --version, even if the compiler is different

ASTERISK-28391 - res_indications: Crash requesting autocomplete on indications cli command

ASTERISK-27935 - app_voicemail: emailbody per user can't contain commas

ASTERISK-17695 - 1.8.3.2 extenpatternmatchnew=yes cannot find extensions with '-' in them

ASTERISK-17799 - AEL reload causes loss of control in a macro

ASTERISK-18593 - AEL for loops use Macro app and pipe delimiter

ASTERISK-14939 - AEL parsers does not find existing label

ASTERISK-20182 - Parsing a label beginning with a numeric character in all Goto/GotoIf/GotoIfTime application causes unexpected behavior

ASTERISK-28348 - Failed to initialize OOH323 endpoint-OOH323 Disabled

ASTERISK-28371 - chan_pjsip: DTMF Mode auto_info fallback lead to both inband and info

ASTERISK-28319 - musl: Crash on startup when loading modules

ASTERISK-28362 - strtok_r() makes gcc compile warning

ASTERISK-28255 - res_rtp_asterisk: REMB RTCP packet sending may be incorrect Improvements made in this release: ASTERISK-28401 - app_confbridge: Add *_all remb behavior variants

ASTERISK-28400 - res_rtp_asterisk / res_pjsip_sdp_rtp: Add support for transport-cc

ASTERISK-28363 - Millisecond-resolution call stats including PDD in channel variables

ASTERISK-20207 - Asterisk should clear out any .lock files in the voice mail directory on startup.

ASTERISK-28111 - build: CHANGES/UPGRADE are irritating to work with.

ASTERISK-28343 - Added app_name, app_data to channel type

ASTERISK-28264 - Added topic_all container For a full list of changes in this release, please see the ChangeLog. Thank you for your continued support of Asterisk!



Asterisk 13.27.0 Now Available



The Asterisk Development Team would like to announce the release of Asterisk 13.27.0. This release is available for immediate download. The release of Asterisk 13.27.0 resolves several issues reported by the community and would have not been possible without your participation. Thank you!



