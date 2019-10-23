Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Asterisk 16.6.1 / 13.29.1

Asterisk-logoAsterisk is een uitgebreide pbx voor BSD, Linux en macOS. Het programma biedt alle functies die je van een telefooncentrale mag verwachten. Zo beschikt het onder andere over mogelijkheden voor voicemail, conferencing en callqueueing. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor caller-id-services, adsi, sip en h323 aanwezig. Voor een compleet overzicht van alle mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben Asterisk 16.6.1 en 13.29.1 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Asterisk 13.29.1 and 16.6.1 Now Available

The Asterisk Development Team would like to announce the release of Asterisk 13.29.1, and 16.6.1. These releases are available for immediate download at https://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/telephony/asterisk

The release of Asterisk 13.29.1, and 16.6.1 resolve a couple regressions reported by the community and would have not been possible without your participation.
  • pjproject_bundled: Replace earlier reverts with official fixes.
    Issues in pjproject 2.9 caused us to revert some of their changes as a work around. This introduced another issue where pjproject wouldn't build with older gcc versions such as that found on CentOS 6. This commit replaces the reverts with the official fixes for the original issues and allows pjproject to be built on CentOS 6 again. ASTERISK-28574
  • res_pjsip_mwi: potential double unref, and potential unwanted double link
    When creating an unsolicited MWI aggregate subscription it was possible for the subscription object to be double unref'ed. This patch removes the explicit unref as it is not needed since the RAII_VAR will handle it at function end. Less concerning there was also a bug that could potentially allow the aggregate subscription object to be added to the unsolicited container twice. This patch ensures it is added only once. ASTERISK-28575
Thank you!

Thank you for your continued support of Asterisk!
Versienummer 16.6.1 / 13.29.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Asterisk
Download https://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/telephony/asterisk
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 23-10-2019 08:390

23-10-2019 • 08:39

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Asterisk

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Asterisk

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Cartech

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True