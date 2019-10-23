Asterisk is een uitgebreide pbx voor BSD, Linux en macOS. Het programma biedt alle functies die je van een telefooncentrale mag verwachten. Zo beschikt het onder andere over mogelijkheden voor voicemail, conferencing en callqueueing. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor caller-id-services, adsi , sip en h323 aanwezig. Voor een compleet overzicht van alle mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben Asterisk 16.6.1 en 13.29.1 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Asterisk 13.29.1 and 16.6.1 Now Available



The Asterisk Development Team would like to announce the release of Asterisk 13.29.1, and 16.6.1. These releases are available for immediate download at https://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/telephony/asterisk



The release of Asterisk 13.29.1, and 16.6.1 resolve a couple regressions reported by the community and would have not been possible without your participation. pjproject_bundled: Replace earlier reverts with official fixes.

Issues in pjproject 2.9 caused us to revert some of their changes as a work around. This introduced another issue where pjproject wouldn't build with older gcc versions such as that found on CentOS 6. This commit replaces the reverts with the official fixes for the original issues and allows pjproject to be built on CentOS 6 again. ASTERISK-28574

res_pjsip_mwi: potential double unref, and potential unwanted double link

When creating an unsolicited MWI aggregate subscription it was possible for the subscription object to be double unref'ed. This patch removes the explicit unref as it is not needed since the RAII_VAR will handle it at function end. Less concerning there was also a bug that could potentially allow the aggregate subscription object to be added to the unsolicited container twice. This patch ensures it is added only once. ASTERISK-28575

When creating an unsolicited MWI aggregate subscription it was possible for the subscription object to be double unref'ed. This patch removes the explicit unref as it is not needed since the RAII_VAR will handle it at function end. Less concerning there was also a bug that could potentially allow the aggregate subscription object to be added to the unsolicited container twice. This patch ensures it is added only once. ASTERISK-28575 Thank you!



Thank you for your continued support of Asterisk!