Asterisk is een uitgebreide pbx voor BSD, Linux en macOS. Het programma biedt alle functies die je van een telefooncentrale mag verwachten. Zo beschikt het onder andere over mogelijkheden voor voicemail, conferencing en callqueueing. Daarnaast is ondersteuning voor caller-id-services, adsi , sip en h323 aanwezig. Voor een compleet overzicht van alle mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben Asterisk 16.1.1, 15.7.1 en 13.24.1 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Asterisk 13.24.1, 15.7.1 and 16.1.1 Now Available



The Asterisk Development Team would like to announce the release of Asterisk 13.24.1, 15.7.1 and 16.1.1. This release is available for immediate download at http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/telephony/asterisk



These releases of Asterisk resolve an issue reported by the community and would have not been possible without your participation.



Thank you!



The following issue is resolved in this release: [ASTERISK-28222 1] -||Regression: MWI polling no longer works For a full list of changes in this release, please see the ChangeLog: http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/telephony/asterisk/ChangeLog-13.24.1

http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/telephony/asterisk/ChangeLog-15.7.1

http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/telephony/asterisk/ChangeLog-16.1.1



Thank you for your continued support of Asterisk!