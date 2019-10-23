OpenTX is opensourcefirmware voor radiografische zenders die onder andere voor het aansturen van modelbouwvoertuigen worden gebruikt. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor verschillende zenders van FrSky en zelfbouwmodules op basis van de ATmega64, ATmega128 en ATmega2560. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.3.1 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:
OpenTX 2.3.1 Improving your Tx
We are happy to bring you the release version of OpenTX 2.3.1, with support for the production version of the FrSky Xlite-Pro, FrSky X9 Lite, FrSky x10 Express, FrSky X9D+2019 and Jumper T12 radios! This release does not bring new features compared to 2.3.0, but is aimed at fixing some issues that where is 2.3.0
PLEASE NOTE the following important information before hastily jumping on it: Please back up your models and settings before upgrading so that you can go back to your previous version should you not like 2.3 or find issues that make it unsuitable for you. Use the “backup radio to file” companion feature for this to have an exact copy of what was on your radio.
WARNINGS:
- As a new major release a new data format has been put in place, existing models and settings will be upgraded keeping things compatible as much as possible, but not everything can be converted. Only OpenTX 2.1 and later settings can be upgraded by the radio, if you currently run an even older firmware version you have to either go through 2.1 first before flashing 2.3, or do the conversion within companion. It is absolutely necessary to go through all your models after the upgrade, check they are operating properly and fix the potential issues before flying or applying motor power.
- The manual has not yet updated to include all Horus documentation/OpenTX 2.3 changes, so get yourself a good coffee to wake up, and refer to the the great communities for help e.g. openrcforums here, RCGroups and threads like this one. You can pop in our chat room where other users and/or devs may be available.
- Companion supports reading and writing Horus firmware when the radio is powered off and then connected to USB, using dfu-util and the libusb drivers installed by Zadig, exactly like for the Taranis. See the “Flashing your Taranis Radio” section in this manual. Companion can back up existing firmware (see note below in known issues) including the stock FrSky one (save as .bin), and can flash the FrSky DFU bootloader so that no other tool and/or driver swapping is needed. You might need to disable the “Check hardware compatibility” checkbox in the flashing dialog.
- SD card contents can be found here. Download the correct archive for your radio type, extract it to the root of an empty SD card and you’ll have all needed files. Please note that all existing OpenTX SD card contents that were designed for 2.2 or earlier won’t work due to changes in the naming strategy, so you’ll likely want to use those that are included in this archive until popular 3rd-party packs are adapted.
- OpenTX does not touch the internal flash of production Horus radios. Its contents do not need to be backed up and are not accessible in any way when OpenTX firmware is loaded.
Known issues:
- Companion now offers assistance for model conversion from one radio type to another. The transferred models NEED to be completely checked and validation before being used, as some things like switches assignments may not get converted properly. The proper way to transfer models form one radio to the other is to: Select a profile for the destination radio, read the settings from the destination radio, open the source file or read the source radio, drag models onto the destination radio’s window, write destination radio.
Download and install Companion and use it to retrieve and transfer the latest OpenTX firmware to your radio after configuring the proper radio type.
- If you get an “Invalid Language” error when trying to download firmware after upgrading from 2.1 open the profile settings and reselect your radio type, even if it is already correct.
- The progress bar in companion when reading firmware from a Horus is broken and will reach 100% at only 25% progress. Just wait, the window will close when the process is finished.
New since 2.3.0
- All radios: fix handling of conflicts between external module and trainer settings
- All radios: some have reported incorect reading of RTC bat. While this gets investigated, a way to disable the alarm has been added in hardware screen.
- Companion: fix shift in sources for X9DP-2019
- Companion: fix handling of topbar choices
- Companion: add handling of ACT switch
- Companion: add missing module choices for various
- Companion: telemetry baudrate setting is now retained during import/export
- X12S: fix incorect RTC voltage
- 212x64 radios: SD browser now properly handles .frsk files
- X9D: fix navigation in hardware screen
- X9D: fix lua navigation event for scripts included on our SD Pack. External script like Betaflight will need to be adapted by their authors
- X7: fix additional switches SI/SJ handling
- T12: fix navigation issue sometimes prevent access to bind button