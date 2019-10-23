Gretech heeft een nieuwe versie van GOM Player uitgebracht. Deze gratis mediaspeler wordt door Gretech ontwikkeld en is geschikt voor Windows XP of hoger. GOM Player wordt geleverd met diverse populaire codecs, zodat deze niet apart in Windows hoeven te worden geïnstalleerd. Mocht er een bestand worden afgespeeld waarvoor de codec nog niet aanwezig is, dan kan deze via de codec finder automatisch worden opgezocht en toegevoegd. Verder is ondersteuning aanwezig voor het afspelen van incomplete bestanden en uiteraard ook voor ondertiteling. Sinds versie 2.3.31 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 2.3.46:Improvement of function
VOC and bug fixes
- Added an option showing remaining playback time. (Playback Toggle)
- Fixed an issue of videos not playing when you set up units in pixels as zooming in or out videos
- Added a function to adjust VR screen mode on the list of shortcut keys
Changes in version 2.3.44:VOC and bug fixes
- Resolved an issue about the multi-line sbv subtitles
- Resolved an issue about time value of srt, vtt subtitles
- Resolved an issue that HTML Entity was marked in the embedded subtitles
Changes in version 2.3.43:VOC and bug fixes
- Fixed AC-3 pass through output errors
- Added Skin Snap On/Off Settings
- Added Czech UI
Changes in version 2.3.42:VOC and bug fixes
- Fixed playback errors of some short h.264 videos
- Fixed sync errors of videos including some ALAC codecs
- Fixed PIP playback errors of some h.264 black box videos
Changes in version 2.3.41:VOC and bug fixes
- Applied exception handling for uninstalled fonts in subtitles
- Fixed an issue that Vertical Coordinate Settings for second subtitles was not exposed
Changes in version 2.3.40:Improvement of function
VOC and bug fixes
- Improved audio metadata mark (multi-album art mark, album art and lyrics exposure option)
- Fixed an issue that album art in some audio files was broken or not exposed.
- Fixed an issue that the program stopped when shut down in some environments.
Changes in version 2.3.39:VOC and bug fixes
- Exception handling for AC3 Filter Runtime errors when Multi-Audio files are played
- Corrected the error that the program stops working when a user makes a motion gesture
- Corrected the problem of not proceeding updates in some environments
- Corrected the problem of not being recorded intermittently MP3 capture
- Corrected the error of Arabic mark at subtitle explorer
- Improved CDFA Stream Playback
Changes in version 2.3.38:Improvement of function
VOC and bug fixes
- Support displaying lyrics of MP3 files
- When sync of smi subtitle file is modified, it is reflected on all languages
- Process the time stamp error of smi subtitle file
Changes in version 2.3.37:VOC and bug fixes
- Fixed the delay occurred when setting playback speed
- Fixed an issue that the volume changed when playback speed was adjusted
- Fixed an issue of seeking playback point when playing MTS files
- Fixed an issue that the tag < br >was deleted when saving smi subtitles
- Fixed an issue that certain vtt subtitles were not recognized
- Fixed an image processing problem occurred when playing certain high-resolution videos
- Fixed an issue that the rotation information of album art images was not reflected
- Fixed an issue that a module check error occurred on some PCs
Changes in version 2.3.36:Improvement of function
VOC and bug fixes
- Added MP3 to audio capture format
- Corrected media search errors
- Corrected interval errors of seeking time
- Improved displaying subtitles
- Corrected connection problems of Dmitri Renderer
Changes in version 2.3.35:Addition of new features
Improvement of function
- Supports apng format
VOC and bug fixes
- Added Copy to Clipboard to right-click menu in subtitle area
- Processes rotation information when rendering jpeg
- Fixed a problem that occurred when closing a layer in some environments
- Fixed an invisible phenomenon under certain built-in ASS subtitles
- Improved delays that occurred when navigating with a keyboard
- Fixed seek errors that occurred when playing certain AVI files
- Fixed frame drops that occurred when playing FullScreen on 4K monitor
Changes in version 2.3.34:Improvement of function
VOC and bug fixes
- Added a display feature of GIF format playtime
- Added "Activate subtitles click" setting
- Added "Show a chapter marker on playback bar" setting
- Corrected an error which is caused when H/W acceleration is used in some videos
- Corrected an error that a green line appears when H/W acceleration is used in some videos
- Fixed some non-playable WTV files
Changes in version 2.3.33:Addition of new features
Improvement of function
- Support Chapter Marker
- Add click function in subtitles area
Reflecting customer reviews and Correcting errors
- Add an option which forces to change text encoding of subtitle contents
- Improve handling Japanese subtitles
- Improve handling some audio noise
- Improve an error that screen appears broken during some video navigation
- Improve handling RTL subtitles
- Correct an error that Animation GIF cannot be played with speed adjustment
- Correct an error that Some SWF are ended when they are played
- Correct an error that rt subtitle text encoding is not applied
- Correct an error that some subtitle font style is not applied
Changes in version 2.3.32:Improvement of function
Customer feedback and correction of errors
- Supports 3D subtitle mode for the second subtitle.
- Select to add DXVA when hardware acceleration HEVC is played.
- Added 3 formats for saving subtitles. (MPL / PowerDivix / MicroDVD)
- Improved Ruby Tag support.
- Extended a range of moving down the subtitles < alt + down arrow >
- Fixed an error of behavior that SMI subtitles
- is not recognized
- Corrected an error that subtitles were not shown when playing audio.
- Corrected an error that PNG album art was not exposed.
- Corrected an error that some skin names were marked as blank.
- Set album art background color to black.
- Corrected an error that broken images at the bottom of Full HD video are occurred when using Intel HW acceleration.
- Corrected an error of Nvidia graphic card recognition which can decode HEVC.
- Fixed an issue that voice correction setting was not maintained during double speed playback.
- Corrected an error that no Bengali (Bangladesh) font appeared in animation subtitles.
- Fixed an error that the skin which does not have an image area (such as Music Skin) does not work
- Fixed an error of Multi-Monitor recognition