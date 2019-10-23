Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: GOM Player 2.3.46

GOM Player logo (75 pix) Gretech heeft een nieuwe versie van GOM Player uitgebracht. Deze gratis mediaspeler wordt door Gretech ontwikkeld en is geschikt voor Windows XP of hoger. GOM Player wordt geleverd met diverse populaire codecs, zodat deze niet apart in Windows hoeven te worden geïnstalleerd. Mocht er een bestand worden afgespeeld waarvoor de codec nog niet aanwezig is, dan kan deze via de codec finder automatisch worden opgezocht en toegevoegd. Verder is ondersteuning aanwezig voor het afspelen van incomplete bestanden en uiteraard ook voor ondertiteling. Sinds versie 2.3.31 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 2.3.46:

Improvement of function
  • Added an option showing remaining playback time. (Playback Toggle)
VOC and bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue of videos not playing when you set up units in pixels as zooming in or out videos
  • Added a function to adjust VR screen mode on the list of shortcut keys

Changes in version 2.3.44:

VOC and bug fixes
  • Resolved an issue about the multi-line sbv subtitles
  • Resolved an issue about time value of srt, vtt subtitles
  • Resolved an issue that HTML Entity was marked in the embedded subtitles

Changes in version 2.3.43:

VOC and bug fixes
  • Fixed AC-3 pass through output errors
  • Added Skin Snap On/Off Settings
  • Added Czech UI

Changes in version 2.3.42:

VOC and bug fixes
  • Fixed playback errors of some short h.264 videos
  • Fixed sync errors of videos including some ALAC codecs
  • Fixed PIP playback errors of some h.264 black box videos

Changes in version 2.3.41:

VOC and bug fixes
  • Applied exception handling for uninstalled fonts in subtitles
  • Fixed an issue that Vertical Coordinate Settings for second subtitles was not exposed

Changes in version 2.3.40:

Improvement of function
  • Improved audio metadata mark (multi-album art mark, album art and lyrics exposure option)
VOC and bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue that album art in some audio files was broken or not exposed.
  • Fixed an issue that the program stopped when shut down in some environments.

Changes in version 2.3.39:

VOC and bug fixes
  • Exception handling for AC3 Filter Runtime errors when Multi-Audio files are played
  • Corrected the error that the program stops working when a user makes a motion gesture
  • Corrected the problem of not proceeding updates in some environments
  • Corrected the problem of not being recorded intermittently MP3 capture
  • Corrected the error of Arabic mark at subtitle explorer
  • Improved CDFA Stream Playback

Changes in version 2.3.38:

Improvement of function
  • Support displaying lyrics of MP3 files
  • When sync of smi subtitle file is modified, it is reflected on all languages
VOC and bug fixes
  • Process the time stamp error of smi subtitle file

Changes in version 2.3.37:

VOC and bug fixes
  • Fixed the delay occurred when setting playback speed
  • Fixed an issue that the volume changed when playback speed was adjusted
  • Fixed an issue of seeking playback point when playing MTS files
  • Fixed an issue that the tag < br >was deleted when saving smi subtitles
  • Fixed an issue that certain vtt subtitles were not recognized
  • Fixed an image processing problem occurred when playing certain high-resolution videos
  • Fixed an issue that the rotation information of album art images was not reflected
  • Fixed an issue that a module check error occurred on some PCs

Changes in version 2.3.36:

Improvement of function
  • Added MP3 to audio capture format
VOC and bug fixes
  • Corrected media search errors
  • Corrected interval errors of seeking time
  • Improved displaying subtitles
  • Corrected connection problems of Dmitri Renderer

Changes in version 2.3.35:

Addition of new features
  • Supports apng format
Improvement of function
  • Added Copy to Clipboard to right-click menu in subtitle area
  • Processes rotation information when rendering jpeg
VOC and bug fixes
  • Fixed a problem that occurred when closing a layer in some environments
  • Fixed an invisible phenomenon under certain built-in ASS subtitles
  • Improved delays that occurred when navigating with a keyboard
  • Fixed seek errors that occurred when playing certain AVI files
  • Fixed frame drops that occurred when playing FullScreen on 4K monitor

Changes in version 2.3.34:

Improvement of function
  • Added a display feature of GIF format playtime
VOC and bug fixes
  • Added "Activate subtitles click" setting
  • Added "Show a chapter marker on playback bar" setting
  • Corrected an error which is caused when H/W acceleration is used in some videos
  • Corrected an error that a green line appears when H/W acceleration is used in some videos
  • Fixed some non-playable WTV files

Changes in version 2.3.33:

Addition of new features
  • Support Chapter Marker
  • Add click function in subtitles area
Improvement of function
  • Add an option which forces to change text encoding of subtitle contents
  • Improve handling Japanese subtitles
  • Improve handling some audio noise
  • Improve an error that screen appears broken during some video navigation
  • Improve handling RTL subtitles
Reflecting customer reviews and Correcting errors
  • Correct an error that Animation GIF cannot be played with speed adjustment
  • Correct an error that Some SWF are ended when they are played
  • Correct an error that rt subtitle text encoding is not applied
  • Correct an error that some subtitle font style is not applied

Changes in version 2.3.32:

Improvement of function
  • Supports 3D subtitle mode for the second subtitle.
  • Select to add DXVA when hardware acceleration HEVC is played.
  • Added 3 formats for saving subtitles. (MPL / PowerDivix / MicroDVD)
  • Improved Ruby Tag support.
  • Extended a range of moving down the subtitles < alt + down arrow >
  • Fixed an error of behavior that SMI subtitles
  • is not recognized
Customer feedback and correction of errors
  • Corrected an error that subtitles were not shown when playing audio.
  • Corrected an error that PNG album art was not exposed.
  • Corrected an error that some skin names were marked as blank.
  • Set album art background color to black.
  • Corrected an error that broken images at the bottom of Full HD video are occurred when using Intel HW acceleration.
  • Corrected an error of Nvidia graphic card recognition which can decode HEVC.
  • Fixed an issue that voice correction setting was not maintained during double speed playback.
  • Corrected an error that no Bengali (Bangladesh) font appeared in animation subtitles.
  • Fixed an error that the skin which does not have an image area (such as Music Skin) does not work
  • Fixed an error of Multi-Monitor recognition
Versienummer 2.3.46.5308
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Gretech
Download https://cdn.gomlab.com/gretech/player/GOMPLAYERGLOBALSETUP_NEW.EXE
Bestandsgrootte 25,44MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-10-2019 08:49
0 • submitter: sambalbaj

23-10-2019 • 08:49

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: sambalbaj

Bron: Gretech

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Gom Player

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Cartech

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True