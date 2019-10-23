Gretech heeft een nieuwe versie van GOM Player uitgebracht. Deze gratis mediaspeler wordt door Gretech ontwikkeld en is geschikt voor Windows XP of hoger. GOM Player wordt geleverd met diverse populaire codecs, zodat deze niet apart in Windows hoeven te worden geïnstalleerd. Mocht er een bestand worden afgespeeld waarvoor de codec nog niet aanwezig is, dan kan deze via de codec finder automatisch worden opgezocht en toegevoegd. Verder is ondersteuning aanwezig voor het afspelen van incomplete bestanden en uiteraard ook voor ondertiteling. Sinds versie 2.3.31 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 2.3.46: Improvement of function Added an option showing remaining playback time. (Playback Toggle) VOC and bug fixes Fixed an issue of videos not playing when you set up units in pixels as zooming in or out videos

Added a function to adjust VR screen mode on the list of shortcut keys Changes in version 2.3.44: VOC and bug fixes Resolved an issue about the multi-line sbv subtitles

Resolved an issue about time value of srt, vtt subtitles

Resolved an issue that HTML Entity was marked in the embedded subtitles Changes in version 2.3.43: VOC and bug fixes Fixed AC-3 pass through output errors

Added Skin Snap On/Off Settings

Added Czech UI Changes in version 2.3.42: VOC and bug fixes Fixed playback errors of some short h.264 videos

Fixed sync errors of videos including some ALAC codecs

Fixed PIP playback errors of some h.264 black box videos Changes in version 2.3.41: VOC and bug fixes Applied exception handling for uninstalled fonts in subtitles

Fixed an issue that Vertical Coordinate Settings for second subtitles was not exposed Changes in version 2.3.40: Improvement of function Improved audio metadata mark (multi-album art mark, album art and lyrics exposure option) VOC and bug fixes Fixed an issue that album art in some audio files was broken or not exposed.

Fixed an issue that the program stopped when shut down in some environments. Changes in version 2.3.39: VOC and bug fixes Exception handling for AC3 Filter Runtime errors when Multi-Audio files are played

Corrected the error that the program stops working when a user makes a motion gesture

Corrected the problem of not proceeding updates in some environments

Corrected the problem of not being recorded intermittently MP3 capture

Corrected the error of Arabic mark at subtitle explorer

Improved CDFA Stream Playback Changes in version 2.3.38: Improvement of function Support displaying lyrics of MP3 files

When sync of smi subtitle file is modified, it is reflected on all languages VOC and bug fixes Process the time stamp error of smi subtitle file Changes in version 2.3.37: VOC and bug fixes Fixed the delay occurred when setting playback speed

Fixed an issue that the volume changed when playback speed was adjusted

Fixed an issue of seeking playback point when playing MTS files

Fixed an issue that the tag < br >was deleted when saving smi subtitles

Fixed an issue that certain vtt subtitles were not recognized

Fixed an image processing problem occurred when playing certain high-resolution videos

Fixed an issue that the rotation information of album art images was not reflected

Fixed an issue that a module check error occurred on some PCs Changes in version 2.3.36: Improvement of function Added MP3 to audio capture format VOC and bug fixes Corrected media search errors

Corrected interval errors of seeking time

Improved displaying subtitles

Corrected connection problems of Dmitri Renderer Changes in version 2.3.35: Addition of new features Supports apng format Improvement of function Added Copy to Clipboard to right-click menu in subtitle area

Processes rotation information when rendering jpeg VOC and bug fixes Fixed a problem that occurred when closing a layer in some environments

Fixed an invisible phenomenon under certain built-in ASS subtitles

Improved delays that occurred when navigating with a keyboard

Fixed seek errors that occurred when playing certain AVI files

Fixed frame drops that occurred when playing FullScreen on 4K monitor Changes in version 2.3.34: Improvement of function Added a display feature of GIF format playtime VOC and bug fixes Added "Activate subtitles click" setting

Added "Show a chapter marker on playback bar" setting

Corrected an error which is caused when H/W acceleration is used in some videos

Corrected an error that a green line appears when H/W acceleration is used in some videos

Fixed some non-playable WTV files Changes in version 2.3.33: Addition of new features Support Chapter Marker

Add click function in subtitles area Improvement of function Add an option which forces to change text encoding of subtitle contents

Improve handling Japanese subtitles

Improve handling some audio noise

Improve an error that screen appears broken during some video navigation

Improve handling RTL subtitles Reflecting customer reviews and Correcting errors Correct an error that Animation GIF cannot be played with speed adjustment

Correct an error that Some SWF are ended when they are played

Correct an error that rt subtitle text encoding is not applied

Correct an error that some subtitle font style is not applied Changes in version 2.3.32: Improvement of function Supports 3D subtitle mode for the second subtitle.

Select to add DXVA when hardware acceleration HEVC is played.

Added 3 formats for saving subtitles. (MPL / PowerDivix / MicroDVD)

Improved Ruby Tag support.

Extended a range of moving down the subtitles < alt + down arrow >

Fixed an error of behavior that SMI subtitles

is not recognized Customer feedback and correction of errors Corrected an error that subtitles were not shown when playing audio.

Corrected an error that PNG album art was not exposed.

Corrected an error that some skin names were marked as blank.

Set album art background color to black.

Corrected an error that broken images at the bottom of Full HD video are occurred when using Intel HW acceleration.

Corrected an error of Nvidia graphic card recognition which can decode HEVC.

Fixed an issue that voice correction setting was not maintained during double speed playback.

Corrected an error that no Bengali (Bangladesh) font appeared in animation subtitles.

Fixed an error that the skin which does not have an image area (such as Music Skin) does not work

Fixed an error of Multi-Monitor recognition