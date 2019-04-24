Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.0 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Enhancements:

ReadyTIER support for data tiering, including Allowing all writes to the ReadyNAS to benefit from SSD Addition of data tier migration options Volume Performance charts which provide more information when you have multiple RAID Groups

Added Audit logging Audit helps provide monitoring and logging for each of the protocols for specified shares and the admin interface. Audit provides logs for login attempts, reads, writes, and deletes Audit archive function allows you to save a duration of audit logs

Added Established connections to provide information about active connections

Improved the current logging and searching capability

Improved Amazon Drive support including allowing users to migrate configs to newer cloud sync options

Added ADS Import Timeout (sec) setting

Added maintenance and updates options that allow you to configure for hot fixes or email notifications

USB labels are now displayed and editable

USB share names are now editable

Security Fixes:

CVE-2018-1160

CVE-2019-8912

CVE-2016-2148

CVE-2018-1000517

Added secure connects to the app server

Admin password change is required through the setup wizard.

Multiple failed admin logins will lock the account for 5 minutes.

Prevent Guest login when Access Type set to Active Directory

For more information about security vulnerabilities, visit this page.

Bug Fixes:

Removed Anti Virus For 100 Series (RN102 / RN104)

Removed disk spin down for 12+ rackmount units (RR2312 / RN3220 / RR3312 / RN4220 RR4312 / RR4360)

Updated Apache to version 2.4

Updated to AV software

Updated ReadyNAS Vault agent

ReadyDR history sorting done chronologically

Various ReadyNAS 100 and 2120 series stability fixes

Fixed SMB Spotlight optimization for cases of large number of files

Warnings:

Devices updated with 6.10.0 firmware should not be downgraded to firmware versions before 6.10.0.

ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.

ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.

Firmware Update Instructions:

For instructions on updating your firmware, see this page.