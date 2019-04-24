Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.0

Netgear logo (90 pix) Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.0 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Enhancements:

  • ReadyTIER support for data tiering, including
    • Allowing all writes to the ReadyNAS to benefit from SSD
    • Addition of data tier migration options
    • Volume Performance charts which provide more information when you have multiple RAID Groups
  • Added Audit logging
    • Audit helps provide monitoring and logging for each of the protocols for specified shares and the admin interface.
    • Audit provides logs for login attempts, reads, writes, and deletes
    • Audit archive function allows you to save a duration of audit logs
  • Added Established connections to provide information about active connections
  • Improved the current logging and searching capability
  • Improved Amazon Drive support including allowing users to migrate configs to newer cloud sync options
  • Added ADS Import Timeout (sec) setting
  • Added maintenance and updates options that allow you to configure for hot fixes or email notifications
  • USB labels are now displayed and editable
  • USB share names are now editable

Security Fixes:

  • CVE-2018-1160
  • CVE-2019-8912
  • CVE-2016-2148
  • CVE-2018-1000517
  • Added secure connects to the app server
  • Admin password change is required through the setup wizard.
  • Multiple failed admin logins will lock the account for 5 minutes.
  • Prevent Guest login when Access Type set to Active Directory

For more information about security vulnerabilities, visit this page.

Bug Fixes:

  • Removed Anti Virus For 100 Series (RN102 / RN104)
  • Removed disk spin down for 12+ rackmount units (RR2312 / RN3220 / RR3312 / RN4220 RR4312 / RR4360)
  • Updated Apache to version 2.4
  • Updated to AV software
  • Updated ReadyNAS Vault agent
  • ReadyDR history sorting done chronologically
  • Various ReadyNAS 100 and 2120 series stability fixes
  • Fixed SMB Spotlight optimization for cases of large number of files

Warnings:

  • Devices updated with 6.10.0 firmware should not be downgraded to firmware versions before 6.10.0.
  • ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.
  • ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.

Firmware Update Instructions:

For instructions on updating your firmware, see this page.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*ReadyNAS voor Arm
*ReadyNAS voor Intel

Versienummer 6.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://kb.netgear.com/000060716/ReadyNAS-OS-6-Software-Version-6-10-0
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-04-2019 09:38
0 • submitter: tminos

24-04-2019 • 09:38

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: tminos

Bron: Netgear

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Netgear ReadyNAS 102

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Netgear ReadyNAS 104

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Netgear ReadyNAS 212

vanaf € 314,90

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 214

vanaf € 399,-

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 312

vanaf € 568,70

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 314

vanaf € 824,01

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 316

vanaf € 736,89

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 422

vanaf € 355,11

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 424

vanaf € 526,35

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 426

vanaf € 718,-

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 428

vanaf € 857,89

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 516

vanaf € 1.349,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 3130

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Netgear ReadyNAS 3138

vanaf € 926,-

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 3200

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS 3220

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS 4200

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS 4220

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS RN202

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS RN204

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Meer producten en artikelen
Netwerkopslag Netgear ReadyNAS ReadyNAS 200

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True