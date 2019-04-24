Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Nikon D500 1.20

Nikon logo (60 pix)Nikon heeft voor zijn D500 digitale-spiegelreflexcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.20 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat dx-cmos-beeldsensor met 20,9 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon F-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 24MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.15 to 1.20
  • The camera can now connect via Wi-Fi to devices running SnapBridge. For more information, see the “Addendum to the User’s Manual” in which this feature is described. Before using this feature, upgrade to the following version of the app:
    SnapBridge version 2.5.4 or later
  • Fixed the following issues:
    • The camera sometimes had trouble focusing on subjects in the focus points at the edges of the frame.
    • The camera would sometimes stop responding during shooting in continuous high-speed (CH) release mode.
    • The camera would sometimes not turn off after the power switch was rotated to “OFF”.
Versienummer 1.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nikon
Download https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/fw/323.html
Licentietype Freeware
Door Japke Rosink

