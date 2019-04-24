Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 9.0.19, 8.5.40 en 7.0.94 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 9.0.19 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.19 of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.17 include: Fix for CVE-2019-0232, an RCE vulnerability on Windows

Add support for Java 11 to the JSP compiler. Java 12 and 13 are also now supported if used with a ECJ version with support for those Java versions

Various NIO2 stability improvements Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.



Tomcat 8.5.40 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.40 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x replaces 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.39 include: Fix for CVE-2019-0232, an RCE vulnerability on Windows

Add support for Java 11 to the JSP compiler. Java 12 and 13 are also now supported if used with a ECJ version with support for those Java versions

Various NIO2 stability improvements Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.



Tomcat 7.0.94 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.94 of Apache Tomcat. This release contains a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.93. Fix for CVE-2019-0232, an RCE vulnerability on Windows

Add support for Java 11 to the JSP compiler. Java 12 and 13 are also now supported if used with a ECJ version with support for those Java versions

Update Tomcat's packaged-renamed copy of Apache Commons DBCP to the latest DBCP 1.4.x and Pool 1.6.x source (as of 2019-03-15) to pick up various bug fixes Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 7 changelog.