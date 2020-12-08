Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.3 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug Fixes:
- After configuring for IPv6/64, the actual configuration is IPv6/54
- NFS client sees NFS volume capacity instead of NFS share quota limit
- Rsync over SSH unable to back up sub volumes
- Back up to remote rsync share fails
- OneDrive is not in sync when file is removed from ReadyNAS
- HTTPS certificate expires
- Scroll bar is missing in share content browser
- Dropbox sign in issue
- Cannot setup Hotmail for alert
- iTunes stops working with macOS Catalina or newer
Security Fixes:
- This firmware addresses security vulnerabilities. For more information about security vulnerabilities, visit this page.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
ReadyNAS voor Arm
ReadyNAS voor Intel