Versie 28.0.2 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 28 is onder meer ondersteuning voor 10-bit en hdr-video encoding toegevoegd, is er een versie voor Apple hardware uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-cpu en is de overstap naar Qt 6 voor de gebruikersinterface gemaakt. In versie 28.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

macOS NOTE: The macOS updater in OBS Studio 28.0.0 and 28.0.1 was broken, so users on those versions will have to manually update to OBS Studio 28.0.2. The macOS updater should be able to update from OBS Studio 27.2.4 to OBS Studio 28.0.2. Users on older versions of OBS Studio can also manually update to OBS Studio 28.0.2 instead of using the in-app updater.

NOTE: Some plugins may not be compatible with OBS 28. You can check the status of the most common plugins on the OBS Plugin Compatibility page.