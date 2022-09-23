Software-update: OBS Studio 28.0.2

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 28.0.2 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 28 is onder meer ondersteuning voor 10-bit en hdr-video encoding toegevoegd, is er een versie voor Apple hardware uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-cpu en is de overstap naar Qt 6 voor de gebruikersinterface gemaakt. In versie 28.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

OBS Studio 28.0.2

macOS NOTE: The macOS updater in OBS Studio 28.0.0 and 28.0.1 was broken, so users on those versions will have to manually update to OBS Studio 28.0.2. The macOS updater should be able to update from OBS Studio 27.2.4 to OBS Studio 28.0.2. Users on older versions of OBS Studio can also manually update to OBS Studio 28.0.2 instead of using the in-app updater.

NOTE: Some plugins may not be compatible with OBS 28. You can check the status of the most common plugins on the OBS Plugin Compatibility page.

28.0.2 Hotfix:
  • Fix macOS updater not updating to newer versions
  • Fix YouTube Manage Broadcast dialog being too large for 768p displays
  • Fix broken prefix for obspython binary module on Linux
  • Fix hotkey settings screen not accepting all input on macOS
  • Fix memory leak with mpegts
  • Fix crash when left-clicking on non-multiview projectors
  • Fix I420 HLG support
  • Fix resource leak in v4l2-output
  • Fix source name edit textbox not accepting input on enter
  • Add support for reading NV12/YUY2 PQ/HLG
  • Fix spacing in scene and source tree
  • Fix Qt5-linked plugins crashing Qt6-based OBS builds on Linux
  • Update volume controls decay rate on profile switch
  • Fix crash when removing filter after changing a value
  • Fix frame sharing and colorspace issues for macOS Virtual Camera
  • Fix crashes and unusable property button for VSTs on M1 Macs
  • Fix Light theme Studio Mode labels and T-bar
  • Update media states when image source is de-/activated
  • Don't save/overwrite browser docks if CEF hasn't loaded
  • Fix DeckLink Output color range and space
  • Undeprecate traditional capture sources on macOS 12
  • Fix startup crash on Intel Macs
  • Fix NVIDIA Audio Effects not updating according to user selection

OBS Studio

Versienummer 28.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.0.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-09-2022 • 10:08
Submitter: 1DMKIIN

23-09-2022 • 10:08

8

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: OBS Studio

Reacties (8)

hvwees 23 september 2022 10:30
The macOS updater should be able to update from OBS Studio 27.2.4 to OBS Studio 28.0.2.
Mijn 27.2.4 op MacOS zegt dat die gewoon up to date is :(
Dat wordt even met de hand updaten denk ik. :)
vanengelandt @hvwees23 september 2022 12:01
28.0.2 Hotfix:
Fix macOS updater not updating to newer versions
Houtenklaas @vanengelandt23 september 2022 23:41
Dat gold voor versie NA 27.2.4 zegt de readme:
The macOS updater should be able to update from OBS Studio 27.2.4 to OBS Studio 28.0.2
AlainG @hvwees23 september 2022 10:41
zelfde hier!
AlainG 23 september 2022 10:44
Wel de moeite want nu Apple M1/M2 support! En er zou een betere screen capture tool zijn. Hoogste tijd om er eens mee aan de slag te gaan...
Houtenklaas @AlainG23 september 2022 11:09
Maar toch nog het nodige wat kapot gegaan is sinds 27.2.4. Met name de NDI ondersteuning. Daar is men wel mee bezig, net als een stapel andere plugins, maar het had aardig geweest als dat vooraf even bekeken was. Maar 't blijft een toppakket!
kcNL 23 september 2022 11:26
Ik wacht nog wel even tot er brede plugin support is :D
Franckey 23 september 2022 12:27
Nieuwe default theme is wel mooi, maar de grotere knoppen en marges zorgen dat het minder goed past als je OBS op een half laptop-scherm gebruikt. Gelukkig kan je ook nog het oude 'dark' theme kiezen.

