flac 1.4.3

Versie 1.4.3 van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, is verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat wel het geval is bij bijvoorbeeld mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

General All PowerPC-specific code has been removed, as it turned out those improvements didn’t actually improve anything

Large improvements in encoder speed for all presets. The largest change is for the fastest presets and for 24-bit and 32-bit inputs.

Small improvement in decoder speed for BMI2-capable CPUs

Various documentation fixes and cleanups (Mark Grassi, Jake Schmidt)

Various fixes (Ozkan Sezer, Zhipeng Xue, orbea, Sam James, Harish Mahendrakar)

Fix building on Universal Windows Platform (Dmitry Kostjučenko) flac A lot of small fixes for bugs found by fuzzing

Various improvements to the –keep-foreign-metadata and –keep-foreign-metadata-if-present options on decoding The output format (WAV/AIFF/RF64 etc.) is now automatically selected based on what kind of foreign metadata is stored Decoded file is checked afterwards, to see whether stored foreign format data agrees with FLAC audio properties AIFF-C sowt data can now be restored

Add –force-legacy-wave-format option, to decode to WAV with WAVEFORMATPCM where WAVE_FORMAT_EXTENSIBLE would be more appropriate

Add –force-aiff-c-none-format and –force-aiff-c-sowt-format to decode to AIFF-C

The storage of WAVEFORMATEXTENSIBLE_CHANNEL_MASK is no longer restricted to known channel orderings

Throw an error when WAV or AIFF files are over 4GiB in length and the –ignore-chunk-sizes option is not set

Warn on testing files when ID3v2 tags are found

Warn when data trails the audio data of a WAV/AIFF/RF64/W64 file

Fix output file not being deleted after error on Windows

Removal of the –sector–align option metaflac A lot of small fixes for bugs found by fuzzing

Added options –append and –data-format, which makes it possible to copy metadata blocks from one FLAC file to another

Added option –remove-all-tags-except

Added option –show-all-tags (harridu, Martijn van Beurden) libFLAC No longer write seektables to Ogg, even when specifically asked for. Seektables in Ogg are not defined

Add functions FLAC__metadata_object_set_raw and FLAC__metadata_object_get_raw to convert between blob and FLAC__StreamMetadata Build system Autoconf (configure) The option –enable-64-bit-words is now on by default

CMake The option ENABLE_64_BIT_WORDS is now on by default

Testing/validation Fuzzers were added for the flac and metaflac command line tools

Fuzzer coverage was improved