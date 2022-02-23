FLAC 1.3.4

Na twee jaar stilte is er weer een nieuwe versie van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat wel het geval is bij bijvoorbeeld mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

This release mostly fixes (security related) bugs. When building with MSVC, using CMake is preferred, see the README under "Building with CMake" for more information. Building with MSVC using solution files is deprecated and these files will be removed in the future.

General: Fix 12 decoder bugs found by oss-fuzz, including CVE-2020-0499 Fix encoder bug CVE-2021-0561 Integrate oss-fuzzers Seeking fixes Various fixes and improvements

flac: Various fixes and improvements

build system: CMake improvements Fixes for MinGW and MSVC Fix for clang Fix for PowerPC Fix for FreeBSD PowerPC

testing/validation: Add Windows target to CI, improve logging CI improvements

documentation: Doxygen fixes Fix typos

