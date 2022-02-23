Na twee jaar stilte is er weer een nieuwe versie van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat wel het geval is bij bijvoorbeeld mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
FLAC 1.3.4
This release mostly fixes (security related) bugs. When building with MSVC, using CMake is preferred, see the README under "Building with CMake" for more information. Building with MSVC using solution files is deprecated and these files will be removed in the future.
FLAC 1.3.3
- General:
- Fix 12 decoder bugs found by oss-fuzz, including CVE-2020-0499
- Fix encoder bug CVE-2021-0561
- Integrate oss-fuzzers
- Seeking fixes
- Various fixes and improvements
- flac:
- Various fixes and improvements
- build system:
- CMake improvements
- Fixes for MinGW and MSVC
- Fix for clang
- Fix for PowerPC
- Fix for FreeBSD PowerPC
- testing/validation:
- Add Windows target to CI, improve logging
- CI improvements
- documentation:
- Doxygen fixes
- Fix typos
- General:
- Fix CPU detection
- Switch from unsigned types to uint32_t
- CppCheck fixes
- Improve SIMD decoding of 24 bit files
- POWER* amnd POWER9 improvements
- More tests.
- flac:
- When converting to WAV, use WAVEFORMATEXTENSIBLE when bits per second is not 8 or 16
- Fix --output-prefix with input-files in sub-directories
- build system:
- Cmake support
- Visual Studio updates
- Fix for MSVC when UNICODE is enabled
- Fix for OpenBSD/i386