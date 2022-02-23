Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FLAC 1.3.4

FLAC logo (79 pix)Na twee jaar stilte is er weer een nieuwe versie van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat wel het geval is bij bijvoorbeeld mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

FLAC 1.3.4

This release mostly fixes (security related) bugs. When building with MSVC, using CMake is preferred, see the README under "Building with CMake" for more information. Building with MSVC using solution files is deprecated and these files will be removed in the future.

  • General:
    • Fix 12 decoder bugs found by oss-fuzz, including CVE-2020-0499
    • Fix encoder bug CVE-2021-0561
    • Integrate oss-fuzzers
    • Seeking fixes
    • Various fixes and improvements
  • flac:
    • Various fixes and improvements
  • build system:
    • CMake improvements
    • Fixes for MinGW and MSVC
    • Fix for clang
    • Fix for PowerPC
    • Fix for FreeBSD PowerPC
  • testing/validation:
    • Add Windows target to CI, improve logging
    • CI improvements
  • documentation:
    • Doxygen fixes
    • Fix typos
FLAC 1.3.3
  • General:
    • Fix CPU detection
    • Switch from unsigned types to uint32_t
    • CppCheck fixes
    • Improve SIMD decoding of 24 bit files
    • POWER* amnd POWER9 improvements
    • More tests.
  • flac:
    • When converting to WAV, use WAVEFORMATEXTENSIBLE when bits per second is not 8 or 16
    • Fix --output-prefix with input-files in sub-directories
  • build system:
    • Cmake support
    • Visual Studio updates
    • Fix for MSVC when UNICODE is enabled
    • Fix for OpenBSD/i386

FLAC

Versienummer 1.3.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Fabrikant
Download https://downloads.xiph.org/releases/flac/
Bestandsgrootte 2,06MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-02-2022
23-02-2022 • 05:06

Update-historie

23-02 FLAC 1.3.4 39
01-'17 FLAC 1.3.2 13
11-'14 FLAC 1.3.1 9
06-'13 FLAC 1.3.0 16
09-'07 Flac 1.2.1 13

+2Maurits van Baerle

23 februari 2022 09:42
Even voor de duidelijkheid:

Moet je nu al je bestaande FLAC files opnieuw encoden om voordelen te genieten?
Nee. De voordelen van een nieuwe FLAC versie spelen meestal alleen bij het comprimeren en decomprimeren in dat de efficiëntie is toegenomen en er dus net iets minder processorkracht nodig is.

Het komt af en toe voor dat ook het compressieresultaat iets efficiënter is geworden en files nét iets kleiner zijn geworden. Dat zijn meestal maar hele kleine verschillen (zeker tussen de hele 1.3.x reeks) en eigenlijk nooit de moeite waard voor wat je er voor terugkrijgt (denk aan een hele dag aan het opnieuw coderen zijn voor nog geen 1% ruimte winst). En voor de geluidskwaliteit maakt het natuurlijk nooit uit.

Ik gebruik de FLAC encoder en/of decoder in een eigen software project of heb het geïntegreerd in een applicatie. Moet ik updaten?
Dat zou ik wel doen. Veel van de verbeteringen zitten doorgaans in het om kunnen gaan met nieuwe OS-en, nieuwe build-environments of nieuwe build-tools. Je maakt het jezelf dus iets makkelijker door de meest recente versie te gebruiken. Verder worden er af en toe kwetsbaarheden in de code opgelost en dat kan natuurlijk nooit kwaad om die te fixen. En door de regelmatige verbeteringen in het processorverbruik bij encoderen of decoderen wordt je project of applicatie dus ook weer iets lichter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 23 februari 2022 10:21]

+1lenwar
23 februari 2022 09:32
Heeft iemand een paar goede bronmeldingen over wat nou concrete voor- en nadelen zijn van FLAC ten opzichte WAV (of eventueel andere lossless formaten). Het enige wat ik makkelijk kan vinden is dat FLAC open source en WAV 'gesloten' is en dat WAV wat grotere bestanden maakt, maar verder vind ik niet zo veel.
+2Maurits van Baerle

@lenwar23 februari 2022 09:58
Bestandsgrootte
FLAC files zijn een stuk kleiner dan WAV omdat WAV geen enkele compressie toepast. Een WAV file die vijf minuten stilte bevat is exact even groot als een WAV file die vijf minuten muziek bevat. FLAC gebruikt lossless compressie en kan die vijf minuten geluid veel efficiënter opslaan. Vergelijk het met een ZIP bestand, de inhoud wordt lossless opgeslagen maar aanzienlijk efficienter. ZIP compressie is geoptimaliseerd voor het herkennen van patronen in o.a. tekst die veel efficiënter kan worden opgeschreven, FLAC is geoptimaliseerd voor het herkennen van patronen in geluid om dat veel efficiënter op te schrijven.

Checksums
FLAC files hebben ingebouwde checksums, WAV niet. Als je WAV bestand corrupt raakt bij het verzenden of opslaan (brakke USB stick, oude HDD?) dan kan het zijn dat je WAV file nog wel afspeelt maar dat er wel fouten in geslopen zijn. Bij FLAC files klopt de checksum dan meteen niet meer en weet je dus dat je actie moet ondernemen (uit de backup halen of opnieuw coderen bijv.). Dat maakt FLAC voor archivering dus veel nuttiger dan WAV.

Metadata
FLAC files hebben uitgebreide metadata voorzieningen. Je kunt allerlei data opslaan over artiest, titel, album, composer, opname- of releasedatum, album art, gain level (volume), etc. etc. Er is maar één standaard dus het werkt altijd. WAV kent officieel vrijwel geen metadata voorzieningen dus zijn er in de loop der jaren door verschillende partijen verschillende technieken tegenaan geplakt die meestal niet of maar beperkt uitwisselbaar zijn. Die data die je in audio tool X hebt opgeslagen wordt genegeerd door audio tool Y of wordt maar beperkt weergegeven door audio player Z.

Multichannel
WAV is in eerste instantie bedoeld voor de opslag van twee-kanaals geluid (stereo), hoewel er misschien mensen zijn die een multichannel implementatie in elkaar hebben gedraaid zal dat altijd een soort gepruts zijn en zal de compatibiliteit te wensen over laten. FLAC ondersteunt multichannel en volgens mij sowieso tot acht kanalen (het is al een tijd geleden dat ik me daar mee bezig hield).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 23 februari 2022 12:12]

+1lenwar
@Maurits van Baerle23 februari 2022 11:02
Ik had ook her en der zaken gevonden over bit depth, sample rate en geluidskanalen. Die zijn bij WAV ((l)pcm) "onbeperkt", en bij FLAC wel beperkt schijnbaar, al kan ik daar dus niks concreets over vinden, wat de limieten zijn (schijnbaar heeft FLAC een maximum van 8 kanalen, maar ik kan niks vinden over bit depth en sample rates).
Even volledig los van dat dit waarschijnlijk kwalitatief nul invloed heeft op het afspelen. (n.b. Ik probeer geen discussie op te starten over of iemand al dan niet denkt het verschil te horen, of juist niet, voor het geval :) ). maar ik kan me voorstellen dat dit eventueel voor bepaalde/zeer specifieke geluidsbewerking in professionele studios voordelig kan zijn. (onder het kopje van 'meer informatie in de bron is beter'?) Allicht dan voor andere doeleinden dan muziek. (ruimtemicrofoons ofzo? Ik verzin maar wat)
+2Maurits van Baerle

@lenwar23 februari 2022 11:14
De maximale sample rate die het FLAC formaat kan opslaan is 655350Hz en de maximale bit depth is 32 bits. Ik ben in de praktijk nog nooit iets hoger dan 192kHz en 24 bits tegengekomen overigens omdat ik me alleen met muziek bezig hou. Daar wordt er vaak met 24/96 gemixt en geedit voordat je het downsampled naar een voor consumenten prettiger niveau.

655kHz en 32 bits zijn zulke hoge getallen dat je ze voor muziek niet nodig hebt maar misschien wel voor wetenschappelijke experimenten. Als je de geluidscommunicatie tussen mieren wil opnemen met een hypergevoelige microfoon bijvoorbeeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 23 februari 2022 11:16]

0Toff
@Maurits van Baerle23 februari 2022 16:29
Als je de geluidscommunicatie tussen mieren wil opnemen met een hypergevoelige microfoon bijvoorbeeld.
Dat is alleen wanneer ze seks hebben toch? :*) Mooie uitleg (ook hierboven).
+1Ge Someone
@Maurits van Baerle23 februari 2022 15:45
Multichannel
Multi channel kan prima in wav. Het komt voor op diverse Blu-rays en heet dan bijvoorbeeld PCM 5.1
Er bestaat al langere tijd het "Wave Extensible" formaat waar dit in gestandaardiseerd is. Het grootste voordeel van FLAC blijft dat de files een stuk kleiner zijn dan PCM en dat het uitstekend gesuppord wordt mede dankzij de soepele licentie voorwaarden.
+1dieAndereGozer
@lenwar23 februari 2022 13:46
Het enige verschil tussen die 2 is de bestandsgrootte. Want horen doe je het niet, dat is al vaker gebleken. Je hebt zat sites waar je 3 dezelfde fragmenten hoort waar je moet kiezen welke flac is. Meerdere van die vragen heb je, en meestal kom je uit op 33 % correct, wat precies volledig kans is.

Verder waren de grootste FLAC torrents stiekem MP3s welke geconventeerd waren naar FLAC waar de comments allemaal zaten te schreeuwen hoeveel beter FLAC wel niet was.

Dus bestandsgrootte is het enige waar je je druk over hoeft te maken.
+2lenwar
@dieAndereGozer23 februari 2022 14:04
Nou, er zit een wereld van verschil in de twee formaten. Ik ben voornamelijk op zoek naar meer achtergrondinformatie over de verschillen (dus puur de techniek).

Versimpeld wat ik hierboven al geleerd heb:
WAV is een container, geen codec. (l)pcm is een veelgebruikt mechanisme dat in de WAV-container zit.
FLAC is een codec
(dus flauwe vergelijking: Een ZIP bestand met een PDF er in vs een Word document)

FLAC heeft een paar technische beperkingen, maximaal 8 kanalen, maximaal 32bit bitdepth, 640kHz sample rate. WAV/(l)pcm heeft dat niet (is "onbeperkt"). Uiteraard zijn dit beperkingen die je in regulier dagelijks (waarschijnlijk zelfs professioneel) gebruik nooit zal merken of tegen aan zal lopen. Hooguit voor heel specifiek academisch gebruik.

CPU-gebruik voor afspelen is vrijwel gelijk. Per hoeveelheid data lijkt WAV minder te gebruiken, maar aangezien wav bestanden veel groter zijn, lijkt dat elkaar (in de praktijk) vrijwel volledig op te heffen.

FLAC doet aan compressie zonder verlies van de audiodata. WAV is ongecomprimeerde data.

FLAC heeft zaken als checksumming en kan meer metadata (informatie als zanger/band/jaar van uitgave/enz/enz) bevatten, waar een WAV-bestand 'slechts' een container is, en een (l)pcm stream pure gedigitaliseerde audio is.
+1Maurits van Baerle

@lenwar23 februari 2022 14:34
CPU-gebruik voor afspelen is vrijwel gelijk. Per hoeveelheid data lijkt WAV minder te gebruiken, maar aangezien wav bestanden veel groter zijn, lijkt dat elkaar (in de praktijk) vrijwel volledig op te heffen.
Leuk weetje uit de oude doos. Toen draagbare audiospelers (zoals de iPods bijvoorbeeld) nog een HDD hadden werd de extra processorbelasting voor het decoderen van gecomprimeerde muziek vergeleken met WAV (of Apple's variant AIFF) weer teniet gedaan doordat er met die grote bestanden vaker van de draaiende schijf gelezen de cache in gelezen moesten worden. Het is nu allemaal irrelevant maar was toen nog wel iets in technische vergelijkingen om rekening mee te houden.

Theoretisch zou je nu ook nog voordelen van FLAC kunnen zien in belasting in dat hetzelfde bestand natuurlijk nét iets sneller ingeladen/over de bus verstuurd is. Of het met de huidige technische overkill veel uitmaakt weet ik niet. Misschien als je een maanlander bouwt dat FLAC dan nét iets gunstiger uitpakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 23 februari 2022 14:39]

+1lenwar
@Maurits van Baerle24 februari 2022 09:06
Uit nieuwsgierigheid. Je lijkt goed op de hoogte van deze materie.

Het is even een zijstraat van puur muziek afspelen, maar:
Weet je per ongeluk ook hoe (grotere) bioscopen of theaterzalen het doen? Hoe verwerken zij hun geluid?
Aangezien FLAC een 'limiet' van 8 kanalen heeft, en menig bioscoop/theaterzaal aanzienlijk meer dan 8 speakers hebben? (Ik kan me voorstellen dat sommige speakers op hetzelfde kanaal zitten, maar dan nog). Worden er dan meerdere FLAC-gecodeerde streams aangeboden aan de apparatuur, of is dit dan toch gewoon een zwik PCM-streams?
+1Maurits van Baerle

@lenwar24 februari 2022 16:03
Ik ken FLAC redelijk omdat ik me een tijd, een jaartje of tien, als hobby intensief met audio codecs bezig heb gehouden. Een beetje met de Lame MP3 encoder maar al snel naar de verschillende AAC varianten en FLAC overgestapt. Ik ben ook een tijd actief geweest in de FLAC community, een aantal van de oude FLAC changelogs zijn grotendeels door mij geschreven.

Inmiddels heb ik er al jaren geen tijd meer voor dus ben er een beetje uit. En bioscopen weet ik ook niet heel erg veel vanaf. Op zich zou het best kunnen dat bioscopen gewoon ongecomprimeerde PCM gebruiken omdat de ruimte van de geluidsporen toch in het niet valt bij de ruimte die het beeld inneemt. Maar goed, misschien gebruiken ze wel FLAC of een afgeleide voor het gemak. Ik weet het eerlijk gezegd niet.
+1dieAndereGozer
@lenwar24 februari 2022 08:38
Een word document is ook gewoon een zipje met bestanden erin tegenwoordig.

Maar u ontwijkt totaal mijn opmerking dat men het verschil niet hoort, en dat is denk ik wel het belangrijkste. Want FLAC's enige verkooppraatje is nog steeds dat het een betere luisterervaring zou geven.
+1lenwar
@dieAndereGozer24 februari 2022 08:55
Maar u ontwijkt totaal mijn opmerking dat men het verschil niet hoort....
Excuus.
Ik en ik denk inderdaad dat het leeuwendeel (er zijn vast een paar uitzonderingen) van de mensen inderdaad het verschil niet hoort tussen WAV, FLAC of hoogwaardige MP3.

Maar.... :)
Daar ging mijn vraag niet over. Mijn vraag ging juist niet over de zin of onzin van FLAC, en of wij al-dan-niet het verschil denken te kunnen horen tussen FLAC, WAV of MP3, en over hoe die FLAC bestanden zijn vervaardigd. Mijn vraag ging over wat nou de voor- en nadelen zijn van FLAC ten opzichte van WAV. Ofwel: Wat zijn nou de verschillen tussen die twee. Ik had het nergens over MP3 of één van al die andere formaten, of wat al-dan-niet een 'betere geluidskwaliteit' heeft.
+1Maurits van Baerle

@lenwar23 februari 2022 14:43
Overigens, de techniek daargelaten. In de praktijk is de keuze tussen WAV en FLAC natuurlijk vooral theoretisch. FLAC heeft zoveel voordelen boven WAV die keuze snel gemaakt is.

Bovendien is het een keuze zonder consequenties want mocht je later toch ineens een proces een WAV file moeten voeren terwijl jij alleen een FLAC hebt dan kun je simpelweg lossless van FLAC naar WAV converteren. Er is dus geen eigenlijk geen "straf" voor het verkeerde formaat kiezen (behalve dat je van FLAC naar WAV waarchijnlijk wat metadata kwijt raakt, maar die had je bij een eerste keuze voor WAV toch al niet gehad).
+1Jazco2nd

@lenwar23 februari 2022 09:41
Het comprimeert de bestanden zonder verlies. Jij ziet dat als het "enige" voordeel, maar dat is juist het enige en heel belangrijke doel. Het maakt je muziek niet magisch mooier. Wel magisch kleiner.
+1vix-ducis
@lenwar23 februari 2022 10:02
WAV bevat zo goed als altijd 'LPCM' (linear pulse code modulation) audio. Het bestandsformaat kan in principe ook andere codecs bevatten, maar dat zal je in de praktijk zelden tegenkomen. LPCM is eigenlijk gewoon een heel simpele manier om een analoog signaal om te zetten naar digitale data. Het is geen codec, en het is daarom ook niet gesloten. WAV bestanden zijn dus (tenzij ze uitzonderlijk een andere codec bevatten) ook niet gesloten.

FLAC daarentegen is een codec waarmee je audio zonder enig kwaliteitsverlies gecomprimeerd kan opslaan. Je kan het vergelijken met een WAV bestand dat je in een zip-bestand stopt, en dat je mediaspeler dat zip bestand rechtstreeks kan afspelen. Het is inderdaad een open-source codec. Je kan in FLAC bestanden ook standaar metadata opslaan (titel, artiest, album,...) waar dat met WAV standaard niet mogelijk is (er zijn mogelijkheden, maar die worden niet overal ondersteund).
+1xfj
@lenwar23 februari 2022 10:07
Volgens mij verwar je WAV met iets anders. WAV is een heel simpele container voor ongecomprimeerde audio. FLAC comprimeert zulke audio zonder verlies, een FLAC wordt tijdens het afspelen weer teruggezet naar diezelfde ongecomprimeerde audio.
WAV is zeg maar een BMP afbeelding, FLAC is dan een PNG afbeelding. MP3 en AAC zijn dan weer de JPG afbeeldingen, die kleiner zijn maar nooit meer terug naar hetzelfde bronbestand kunnen.
0Stroper
@lenwar23 februari 2022 10:02
Voordeel van FLAC ten opzichte van WAV:
Kleinere bestanden
Voordeel van WAV ten opzichte van FLAC:
afspelen(decoderen) vraagt meer energie/rekenkracht

Je kan dit zelf testen door een WAV & een FLAC in een loop af te spelen op een, niet met het stroomnet verbonden toestel, en in loop een WAV of een FLAC af te spelen.
Bij het afspelen van de FLAC zal de batterij sneller leeglopen.
+1Maurits van Baerle

@Stroper23 februari 2022 10:08
Dat klopt, FLAC opslaan of lezen vereist meer compressorkracht dan WAV opslaan of lezen. Het grootste verschil zit hem overigens in het encoderen (opslaan), het decoderen (afspelen dus) van FLAC is betrekkelijk simpel. Maar aangezien je meestal maar één keer encodeert en voortaan altijd decodeert is dat in de praktijk dus geen probleem. De dagen dat processoren hier moeite mee hadden liggen toch wel zo'n twee decennia achter ons.
+1Ramoncito
23 februari 2022 14:16
Ik ben destijds heel lang op zoek geweest naar een betaalbare autoradio/mediaspeler met een line-out die FLAC kon afspelen. Is er iemand hier die een goede tip heeft? Ik ben dan wel 90% van al mijn FLAC bestanden kwijt (een aannemer stal destijds mijn hele doos schijven inc backup) maar ik ben best bereid het nog eens te rippen mits ik een goede speler kan vinden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ramoncito op 23 februari 2022 14:21]

+1Jbro
@Ramoncito23 februari 2022 15:46
Zelf gebruik de Logitech Squeezeboxen; helaas uitverkocht soms nog 2de hands te koop. Er waren in iedergeval twee modellen een DAC, losse voeding en afstandsbediening of een all-in-one met DAC met Touch screen en losse vodeing. Buitengewone kwaliteit. Afspelen van een PC.
Er bestaan ook media spelers die FLAC kunnen afspelen 9en nog veel meer). Een van de leveranciers van de Raspberry verkoop dergelijk apparaten (zoek bij SOS Solutions). Voor FLAC op de autoradio ben je al gauw aangewezen op een Bluetooth apparaat dat FLAC kan afspelen via de autoradio.
+1Toff
23 februari 2022 17:30
FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000.
EAC heeft FLAC ingebouwd. De laatste versie van EAC is 1.6, van november 2020.
Komt er een nieuwere versie van EAC met de nieuwste FLAC ingebouwd (en heeft dat zin)?
+1Radiodurans
@Toff23 februari 2022 20:58
Je kunt bij veel 3rd party programma’s de flac.exe zelf vervangen door de nieuwste, of soms de libFLAC.dll die je bijv. op Rarewares kunt downloaden. Zo vervang ik standaard die in eac3to.

Of het heel veel zin heeft is een tweede, de ontwikkeling richt zich nu nog voornamelijk op bug fixes, de encoder zelf is al lang uitontwikkeld en zal om compatibiliteitsredenen niet meer veranderen.
+1Jbro
23 februari 2022 14:50
De conversie van WAV naar FLAC kost inderdaad wat tijd maar je hebt het voordeel dat er minder opgeslagen moet worden. Het is heel plezierig om de muziek op een PC of server op te slaan en de muziek vanaf daar af te spelen via een goede externe DAC. Voor een muziekliefhebber met nogal wat albums is dat juist een groot voordeel. Een gemiddelde CD is ergens tussen de 600 en 700 GB, en in FLAC formaat ergens tussen de 220 en 290 Gb. Dat scheelt een stuk in opslagruimte bij gelijkblijvende kwaliteit.
Zelf heb ik redelijk wat muziek CD's geconverteerd naar het FLAC formaat. Met een goede audioanalyzer metingen gedaan bij het afspelen: er is geen verschil tussen afspelen van de CD (lees WAV) en de naar FLAC geconverteerde variant. NB juist ook een test CD gebruikt om te testen met zuivere tonen: geen verschil in de vervorming en het dynamisch bereik is gelijk.
0Vinny_93
23 februari 2022 09:05
Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat bijvoorbeeld wel het geval is bij mp3
Wordt hiermee geïmpliceerd dat mp3 lossless impressie toepast? Want dat is absoluut niet het geval. Mp3 comprimeert died informatie bij benadering op te slaan waardoor het lijkt alsof er geen informatie verloren gaat. FLAC is nagenoeg lossless, maar is nog steeds lossy compressie.
+1Jazco2nd

@Vinny_9323 februari 2022 09:12
Huh, de zin die jij zelf quote beweert dat juist niet. Staat gewoon goed. Mis alleen nog AAC in dat rijtje.
+1joker1977
@Jazco2nd23 februari 2022 09:21
Het is wel een beetje een rare zins-constructie. Taalkundig is het misschien correct, maar de verwarring ontstaat dat je iets bevestigt (..wel het geval..) wat niet gebeurt (data opslaan zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat) .

Ik zou het ook anders opschrijven:

Dit geluidsbestandsformaat (FLAC) slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, dit in tegenstelling tot MP3 waar er wel data verloren gaat.

dan is het een stuk duidelijker.
0Jazco2nd

@joker197723 februari 2022 09:40
Ik begrijp helemaal niks van jouw interpretatie.

A doet iets niet zoals B dat wel doet.

Hoe kan je dat in hemelsnaam verkeerd interpreteren?
0joker1977
@Jazco2nd23 februari 2022 18:05
Dat kan, ik vind het persoonlijk nog vreemder hoe jij het nu zegt :

A doet iets niet zoals B dat wel doet.

Zoals gebruik je als een voegwoord in een vergelijking als iets soortgelijks wordt bedoeld. Ofwel, door gebruik van het woord zoals verwacht je dat er een vergelijking komt van een soortgelijks iets. Vervolgens is het precies het tegenovergestelde.

Nogmaals, ik weet niet zeker of het taalkundig fout is, maar de constructie is wel wat gekunsteld. Dat jij het begrijpt (ik begreep het ook wel) zegt niets over hoe een ander het interpreteert.
0Vinny_93
@joker197723 februari 2022 09:59
Nu ik de zin opnieuw lees met jouw uitleg, snap ik wat er bedoeld wordt.
+1dustsuckersnake
@Vinny_9323 februari 2022 09:30
FLAC is nagenoeg lossless, maar is nog steeds lossy compressie.
Nee, FLAC is volledig lossless. "FLAC stands for Free Lossless Audio Codec"
0damaus
@Vinny_9323 februari 2022 09:19
In die zin wordt volgens mij vrijwel letterlijk het tegenovergestelde geïmpliceerd
0servies
@Vinny_9323 februari 2022 12:31
Laat maar... spuit 11....

[Reactie gewijzigd door servies op 23 februari 2022 12:31]

0dieAndereGozer
@Vinny_9323 februari 2022 13:46
Even je quote nogmaals lezen?
+1Maurits van Baerle

@Vinny_9323 februari 2022 09:30
FLAC is nagenoeg lossless, maar is nog steeds lossy compressie.
Dat klopt niet, FLAC is volledig lossless.

Dat kun je zelf best makkelijk checken, daarvoor hoef je niet eens naar de code te kijken. Neem een WAV bestand en verwijder alle metadata. Encodeer dat bestand naar FLAC en decodeer het daarna terug naar WAV. Verwijder weer eventuele nieuwe metadata die er in het process ingeslopen is. Vergelijk dan het originele WAV bestand en het WAV bestand dat door FLAC is gehaald. Je zult zien dat ze bit voor bit identiek zijn.

Geloof me, deze nieuwe versie van FLAC zou niet uitgebracht zijn als hij niet door de testen was gekomen en geen bitperfect compressie toepaste.
+1dustsuckersnake
@Vinny_9323 februari 2022 10:30
De oudste versie die ik in de changelog zie staan (FLAC 0.4 van 23 december 2000) vermeldt: " More importantly, a verify option (-V) has been added to flac that verifies the encoding process. With this option turned on, flac will create a parallel decoder while encoding to make sure that the encoded output decodes to exactly match the original input." In welke versie was FLAC dan "alleen in naam volledig lossless"?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

