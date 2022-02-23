TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.2 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit version 2022.0.2: Added back the ability to browse the Snagit Library by day, month, and year

Communication between the Fuse mobile client and Snagit now utilizes Transport Layer Security (TLS). Thanks to nerdwell for reporting.

Updated Google SDKs to address CVE-2018-1285 preventing a local XML eXternal Entity (XXE) vulnerability.

Fixed several issues with Batch Export

Fixed an issue where saving captures to Dropbox or Google wouldn’t convert the file to a PNG

Fixed an issue where the Capture Date of captures was not using the correct time zone

Can now hit the Esc key to exit the Grab Text dialogs

Fixed some issues with truncation of text on some dialogs in German

Fixed a crash that could occur when capturing certain websites

Snagit Editor no longer disappears after the first capture in certain situations

Fixed an issue where some Application icons would not appear in the Library navigation bar

Other bug fixes and performance improvements