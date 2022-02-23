Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5577

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.25.6.5577 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.25.5.5492 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5577 (available to everyone)

New:
  • (Collections) Promoted smart collection filtering based on selected user (#12605) (QNAP) Allow PMS to automatically accommodate configuration changes (QTS & QuTS) (QNAP) Improved Start/Stop control in App Center. (Stream Metadata) Provide additional detail in display titles for HDR streams (#12492)
Fixes:
  • (Hubs) Custom hubs are not deduplicated anymore (#13338) (Hubs) Fix collection hub visibility reset on preference change (#13337) (Music) Embedded Musicbrainz Release ids were not always picked up (#13357) (QNAP) PMS could not be restarted after unexpected failure in certain cases without restarting NAS. (Scanner) Adding another version of a movie in the same path could cause one to unmatch (#13373) (Scanner) In some scenarios movies could lose play history when replacing the media (#13373) (Synology) PMS could not be restarted after unexpected failure in certain cases without restarting NAS. (Synology) Plex Claim Token method would not actually claim under certain new installation conditions. (Transcode) Improve output quality in files with highly-variable bitrate (#2729)

Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5577 is now available to everyone

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.25.6.5577
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-02-2022 • 04:41

23-02-2022 • 04:41

Bron: Plex

Reacties (26)

+1ggj87
23 februari 2022 08:47
Ik heb dit onlangs geïnstalleerd en vind het superleuk. Je maakt echt je eigen Netflix :) Het enige dat ik jammer vind is dat je niet bij alle films of series de juiste ondertitels hebt. Sommige lopen niet synchroon (ook niet na aanpassen, dan lopen ze na 1 min. weer uit elkaar) of ze zijn er simpelweg niet.
+1Jacco011
@ggj8723 februari 2022 09:15
Welcome to the club. Het runnen van je eigen Netflix gaat zoals je merkt niet van alleen.
De ondertiteling wordt bij Plex van OpenSubtitles.org verzorgd. Daardoor ben je afhankelijk van het vrijwilligerswerk van de mensen die daar hun subtitles posten. Bij series heb je helaas vaak het probleem, dat een heel seizoen geen subtitles heeft, of alleen in een andere taal.
Bij TV Shows is het vaak lastig. Sommige mensen wissen de intro eruit, waardoor subtitles veel te laat zijn. Of andersom, subtitles zijn gemaakt voor de TV Show zonder de intro en dan lopen de subtitles vooruit.
Soms heb je geluk en heb je de subtitles in de film/serie zelf, de ingebakken subtitles kun je niet van timing verschuiven. Ik neem liever de serie met intro, omdat het aanbod groter is, ook omdat veel subtitles van DVD/Blu-ray geplukt zijn.
Veel Info vind je ook in het Plex forum of op Reddit r/Plex.
+1Hari-Bo
@Jacco01123 februari 2022 09:53
Deze ervaring heb ik totaal niet, ik gebruik Plex 10 jaar en de ondersteuning van ondertiteling is de laatste jaren flink verbeterd. In het verleden had je een plugin Subzero nodig om dit te bewerkstelligen. En dit nu geïntegreerd in Plex. Alle series die ik volg welke net uitgebracht zijn bevatten allemaal een ondertiteling welke synchroon loopt. Sommige obscure series zal dat minder zijn, maar vaak door het terugvallen op Engels is het geen issue.
+1CH4OS

@Jacco01123 februari 2022 11:15
De subtitle downloader in Plex kijkt naar de file name, als daar ook de release in staat bijvoorbeeld, is het gemakkelijker te matchen op Opensubtitles, waar ook per sub wordt bijgehouden voor welke release het is. :) Dat vergemakkelijkt echt een heleboel.

Ook kun je met Bazarr (mits je Sonarr gebruikt!) automatisch naar subs laten zoeken en laten downloaden indien beschikbaar. Bazarr "upgrade" subtitles ook, mits er een resultaat is dat een betere waarschijnlijkheid heeft dat het sync is.
+1MaxTheKing
@Jacco01123 februari 2022 11:28
Zelf gebruik ik Bazarr voor mijn subtitles i.c.m. Sonarr en Radarr.
Bazarr werkt bij mij 99.9% feilloos, zoekt bijna altijd de juiste subtitles, en heeft een fuctie genoemd 'Subtitle Sync' wat gebruikt maakt van de ffsubsync library, oftewel, de subtitles worden perfect in sync gebracht met de audio!
+1JeroenED
@ggj8723 februari 2022 09:46
Wat ik meestal doe voor de ondertitels is een proberen te vinden die redelijk gelijkloopt en dan met aegisub en mkvtoolnix vertragen of versnellen. In MKVtoolnix kun je een fractie gebruiken adhv de tijd in de SRT en de werkelijke tijd (moet je wel zonder komma's werken). Maar als je dat doet heb je naar het schijnt te veel tijd. En dan ook wel jammer dat ik ze niet kan delen wegens plagiaat.
+1CH4OS

@JeroenED23 februari 2022 11:22
Er zitten best veel variabelen aan waarom een sub niet synchroon is. Soms kan de oplossing zijn om de juiste relaase van de aflevering of film te downloaden. ;)
+1MikeOO
@JeroenED23 februari 2022 14:55
Je kan ook eens naar SubSync kijken. Werkt behoorlijk goed als ik het een keer nodig heb.
+1mhnl1979
@ggj8723 februari 2022 09:00
Over het algemeen kun je via Plex de juiste ondertitels downloaden, daarbij heb ik eigenlijk nooit meer het gedoe van de niet-synchroon lopende ondertitels. Dit had ik bij KODI gek genoeg veel meer.
+1dieAndereGozer
@ggj8723 februari 2022 13:41
Die off sync gaan van je ondertitels heeft waarschijnlijk te maken dat je download een opname van TV is. Series lopen over het algemeen een x % sneller op tv dan de daadwerkelijke opname was. Dus je moet dan of je video opnieuw door ffmpeg halen met een vertragingsfactor of je .srt door een programmatje halen.

Ik draai overigens zelf een jellyfin server.
+1schroevendraaier480
@ggj8723 februari 2022 14:24
Heb je al eens gekeken naar subtitle speech synchronizer van Michal Szymaniak?

dat gebruikt AI en speech om de subs te syncen

Je geeft aan wat de subtitle file is en wat het audiospoor is in de film/aflevering. Daarna gaat het programma de subtitle file matchen met spraak en dat levert goede resultaten op. Kent ook verschillende talen

https://subsync.online
+1capronicus
@ggj8723 februari 2022 09:55
Geen idee hoe ver je erin staat maar je kan Bazarr gebruiken om automatisch ondertitels te downloaden (jackett voor de trackers, sonarr voor series, radarr voor films) die dockers werken dan dus samen met plex om het hele systeem zo goed als volautomatisch te maken.
Dan nog heb je kans dat je niet de juiste ondertitels krijgt maar dat + wat plex zelf vind is goed voor 99% van wat uitkomt. Enkel met wat meer obscure series(of nederlandstalige, vaak de wat oudere) dat je soms wat moeite hebt met de juiste binnen te halen.
0Forcedmarcelsan
@capronicus23 februari 2022 10:14
Mischien ff handmatig toevoegen met opensubtitles.org 😉
+1DarthKZ
23 februari 2022 09:55
Hoe fix je plek server zodat hij mijn GPU gebruikt?
+1CH4OS

@DarthKZ23 februari 2022 11:18
Ik adviseer altijd om zoveel als mogelijk weg te blijven bij transcoding*. Als je jouw Plex enkel over jouw LAN aanbied zeker! De client heeft de afspeelinstellingen eigenlijk suboptimaal staan, waardoor een Plex Media Server vrij snel gaat transcoden, terwijl het niet nodig is. De afspeelkwaliteit op maximaal of origineel zetten en in de meeste gevallen kan je dan prima met direct play afspelen; geen transcoding nodig! Natuurlijk zijn er altijd uitzonderingen waarop het wel handig kan zijn, maar dat is (vooral) bij gelimiteerde remote connecties. Hou je ondanks de juiste instellingen toch transcoding, dan zou ik kijken naar de codec van de content. en overwegen om het om te zetten of opnieuw te downloaden in de juiste codec.

Transcoding hoeft niet per se slecht te zijn, maar als het niet nodig is en je daarbij een betere kwaliteit en ervaring ervoor terug krijgt, zonder dat het ook nog eens CPU of GPU werk kost, is dat mooi meegenomen, lijkt me.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 februari 2022 11:20]

+1Zer0
@CH4OS23 februari 2022 11:42
Als het niet nodig is inderdaad transcoding vermijden, maar voor de rest kun je het gewoon gebruiken.

Transcoding is de ideale oplossing als je hoge kwaliteit wilt waar mogelijk via direct play, maar deze kwaliteit niet wil inleveren als je daarnaast ook lagere kwaliteit wilt kunnen gebruiken op devices die niet de bandbreedte of hardware aan boord hebben voor die hoge kwaliteit.

Transcoding is de laatste jaren veel beter geworden, en de oude regels mbt transcoding zijn dan ook niet meer relevant, wat de auteurs zelf ook al begrepen hebben
https://forums.plex.tv/t/...ka-the-rules-of-4k/378203
0CH4OS

@Zer023 februari 2022 11:44
Ideale oplossing is relatief. Als opslagruimte geen groot issue is, kun je ook de "Media Optimizer" gebruiken, daarmee zet je content om naar andere formaten voordat het "on the fly" gebeurd. Dan stream je dus de "optimized" versie. ;) Zie ook https://support.plex.tv/a...media-optimizer-overview/

Voor 4K content wil je transcoding echt vermijden, dat is ook een beetje de strekking van de forumpost die je linkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 februari 2022 11:45]

0Zer0
@CH4OS23 februari 2022 11:55
Voor 4K content wil je transcoding echt vermijden, dat is ook een beetje de strekking van de forumpost die je linkt.
Waarom? Omdat het wat CPU of GPU gebruikt? Daar zijn die dingen voor... Met de juiste hardware (Intel Quicksync of de juiste nvidia GPU) is transcoding van 4K (ook HDR) echt geen probleem meer.

Ja, je kunt ook de media-optimizer gebruiken, maar dan doe je wel een stap terug in kwaliteit (1080p 8mbs... echt?), dus dat is ook geen goede oplossing.
0CH4OS

@Zer023 februari 2022 12:03
Waarom? Omdat het wat CPU of GPU gebruikt? Daar zijn die dingen voor... Met de juiste hardware (Intel Quicksync of de juiste nvidia GPU) is transcoding van 4K (ook HDR) echt geen probleem meer.
Omdat in de praktijk het merendeel van de Plex servers inderdaad niet capabel genoeg is. Ik zou ook de eerste vier "regels" uit het topic dat je linkte in het achterhoofd houden. Ook de hardware adviezen die in het door jou gelinkte topic staan geeft aan dat je echt een flinke bak moet hebben, of een (redelijk recente) GPU moet hebben.

Dat het nu prima kan werken is zeker waar, maar is wel dikke hardware voor nodig (en ook dat is terug te vinden in het topic dat je linkte). Ook in het topic is te lezen dat het links- of rechtsom komt. Of de transcoding valt gewoon redelijk zwaar, of je hebt snelle storage + snelle internetverbinding nodig (in het geval van 4K Direct Play).

Voorkeur blijft gewoon (wordt ook in het topic dat je linkt aangegeven) om direct play te hebben en dat dan te downscalen naar bijvoorbeeld 1080p. Voor 1 serie op mijn server doe ik dat op deze manier en dat werkt feilloos, zelfs zonder transcoding.
Ja, je kunt ook de media-optimizer gebruiken, maar dan doe je wel een stap terug in kwaliteit (1080p 8mbs... echt?), dus dat is ook geen goede oplossing.
Als het alleen om de resolutie is, je kunt dus prima 4K materiaal downscalen naar 1080p terwijl je toch met direct play afspeelt. Zo heb ik Welcome to Earth in 4K op mijn server staan, voor de (remote) clients die dat kunnen afspelen. Zelf downscale ik dan op de client naar 1080p en dat werkt ook prima met Direct Play, zonder transcoding dus. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 februari 2022 12:11]

0Zer0
@CH4OS23 februari 2022 12:12
Ik zou ook de eerste vier "regels" uit het topic dat je linkte in het achterhoofd houden.
Kijk ook even naar de dikgedrukte aanvulling aan het begin van de post
Plex has come a long way since this FAQ was originally written, HW transcoding has become more available and more stable, and tone mapping was recently added to address the hdr/sdr color conversion issues.
Dat het nu prima kan werken is zeker waar, maar is wel dikke hardware voor nodig.
Een 7e generatie i5 of een relatief goedkope P200 is al voldoende voor een paar streams.
Zo heb ik Welcome to Earth in 4K op mijn server staan, voor de (remote) clients die dat kunnen afspelen.
Is leuk als je 1000 mbit glas hebt, maar dat heeft lang niet iedereen.
0CH4OS

@Zer023 februari 2022 12:35
Kijk ook even naar de dikgedrukte aanvulling aan het begin van de post
Plex has come a long way since this FAQ was originally written, HW transcoding has become more available and more stable, and tone mapping was recently added to address the hdr/sdr color conversion issues.
Toch blijf ik erbij dat die vier punten toch zeker wel iets zijn om in het achterhoofd te houden. Als de meeste clients 1080p zijn en er maar eentje 4K kan, loont het dus ook de moeite om de media optimizer te gebruiken, of (voorlopig) nog op 1080p content te blijven zitten. :) Maar goed, zoals ik al zei, 4K content kan met Direct Play ook prima downscalen, als het dus alleen om de resolutie gaat, is het dan dus niet echt een issue.
Een 7e generatie i5 of een relatief goedkope P200 is al voldoende voor een paar streams.
Zelfs mijn server zit (momenteel) op een vierde generatie (i7 4790K om precies te zijn, zie ook inventaris: VMWare 2.0). Hoop dit jaar of volgend jaar het te upgraden naar i7 7700K. ;)
Is leuk als je 1000 mbit glas hebt, maar dat heeft lang niet iedereen.
Wat gelukkig steeds meer en meer beschikbaar komt. :) Helaas nog niet altijd voor een interessante prijs.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 februari 2022 12:38]

+1rokim
@DarthKZ23 februari 2022 12:03
plex pass nemen dan kan je hardware encoding gebruiken
0StartAdress
@DarthKZ23 februari 2022 10:28
Even licentie kopen.

