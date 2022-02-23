Versie 1.25.6.5577 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.25.5.5492 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5545 (available to everyone) New: (Collections) Promoted smart collection filtering based on selected user (#12605) (QNAP) Allow PMS to automatically accommodate configuration changes (QTS & QuTS) (QNAP) Improved Start/Stop control in App Center. (Stream Metadata) Provide additional detail in display titles for HDR streams (#12492) Fixes: (Hubs) Custom hubs are not deduplicated anymore (#13338) (Hubs) Fix collection hub visibility reset on preference change (#13337) (Music) Embedded Musicbrainz Release ids were not always picked up (#13357) (QNAP) PMS could not be restarted after unexpected failure in certain cases without restarting NAS. (Scanner) Adding another version of a movie in the same path could cause one to unmatch (#13373) (Scanner) In some scenarios movies could lose play history when replacing the media (#13373) (Synology) PMS could not be restarted after unexpected failure in certain cases without restarting NAS. (Synology) Plex Claim Token method would not actually claim under certain new installation conditions. (Transcode) Improve output quality in files with highly-variable bitrate (#2729) Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5577 (available to everyone) New: (Collections) Promoted smart collection filtering based on selected user (#12605) (QNAP) Allow PMS to automatically accommodate configuration changes (QTS & QuTS) (QNAP) Improved Start/Stop control in App Center. (Stream Metadata) Provide additional detail in display titles for HDR streams (#12492) Fixes: (Hubs) Custom hubs are not deduplicated anymore (#13338) (Hubs) Fix collection hub visibility reset on preference change (#13337) (Music) Embedded Musicbrainz Release ids were not always picked up (#13357) (QNAP) PMS could not be restarted after unexpected failure in certain cases without restarting NAS. (Scanner) Adding another version of a movie in the same path could cause one to unmatch (#13373) (Scanner) In some scenarios movies could lose play history when replacing the media (#13373) (Synology) PMS could not be restarted after unexpected failure in certain cases without restarting NAS. (Synology) Plex Claim Token method would not actually claim under certain new installation conditions. (Transcode) Improve output quality in files with highly-variable bitrate (#2729) Plex Media Server 1.25.6.5577 is now available to everyone