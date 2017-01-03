Na twee jaar stilte is er weer een nieuwe versie van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op, zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat bijvoorbeeld wel het geval is bij mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
General:
FLAC format:
- Fix undefined behaviour using GCC/Clang UBSAN (erikd).
- General hardening via fuzz testing with AFL (erikd and others).
- General code improvements (lvqcl, erikd and others).
- Add FLAC in MP4 specification docs (Ralph Giles).
- MSVS build cleanups (lvqcl).
- Fix some cppcheck warnings (erikd).
- Assume all currently used OSes support SSE2.
Ogg FLAC format:
- (none)
flac:
- (none)
metaflac:
- Fix potential infinite loop on flac-to-flac conversion (erikd).
- Add WAVEFORMATEXTENSIBLE to WAV (as needed) when decoding (lvqcl).
- Only write vorbis-comments if they are non-empty.
- Error out if decoding RAW with bits != (8|16|24).
plugins:
- Add --scan-replay-gain option.
build system:
- (none)
documentation:
- Fixes for MSVC and Makefile.lite build systems.
libraries:
- (none)
Interface changes:
- CPU detection cleanup and fixes (Julian Calaby, erikd and lvqcl).
- Fix two stream decoder bugs (Max Kellermann).
- Fix a NULL dereference bug (on a malformed file).
- Changed the LPC order guess for a slight compression improvement, particularly for classical music (Martijn van Beurden).
- Improved encoding speed on older Intel CPUs.
- Fixed a seeking bug when decoding certain files (Miroslav Lichvar).
- Put an upper bound (32768) on the number of seek points.
- Fix potential memory leaks.
- Support 64bit brword/bwword allowing FLAC__BYTES_PER_WORD to be set to 8 (disabled by default).
- Fix an out-of-bounds heap read.
- Win32: Only use large buffers when writing to disk.
- libFLAC:
- (none)
- libFLAC++:
- (none)