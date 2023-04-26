Na een lange ontwikkelperiode met maar liefst 35 bètaversies is versie 2.0 van foobar2000 uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn ook beschikbaar voor Android, iOS en macOS, maar die hebben een ander versienummer en uitgaveschema. De changelog voor voor versie 2.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

x86 32-bit (legacy) - requires Windows 7 or newer.

x86 64-bit - requires Windows 7 64-bit or newer.

64-bit foobar2000 requires 64-bit builds of components; it can not load legacy 32-bit components. However, at this time, most components have 64-bit builds available already.

foobar2000 for ARM has been compiled in Emulation Compatible (ARM64EC) mode and can load components built for x86 64-bit. There's no need for component developers to specifically build ARM components.

User interface updates:

Dark mode support on Windows 10 and 11. Add-on components need to be updated to utilize it.

Added album art in Default User Interface playlist view.

Clickable rating stars in Default User Interface playlist view (with new Playback Statistics component only).

New Default UI element: ReFacets, reimplementing most of Facets functionality. Old Facets component doesn't work with new 64-bit foobar2000.

Improved Default UI splitter, now allows any number of panes.

Added 'remember per playlist layout' to Default User Interface playlist view.

Added 'stream selector' element to Default User Interface toolbar.

Some Default UI Elements (ReFacets, Equalizer, visualisations) now also accessible as Columns UI panels.

Made more edit boxes recognize ctrl+backspace.

Fixed remembered main window position/size not respecting system DPI settings.

Configuration management changes:

New internal playlist format, changes instantly saved to disk, no more recent changes lost on crash.

New configuration data format, changes instantly saved to disk, no more recent changes lost on crash.

For non-portable installs, profile folder is now %appdata%\foobar2000-v2. There is no need to back up old profile before upgrading, your foobar2000 v1.x profile will be left untouched.

First run performs import of old configuration data (playlists, library).

New full config reset semantics - now clears profile folder (optionally leaving user-components intact) instead of asking all components to reset themselves.

DSP technology updates:

Made possible to apply DSP config changes without reinitializing affected DSPs.

Allowed DSPs to manipulate their shown name depending on preset data.

Added crossfeed DSP from foobar2000 mobile.

Added sample rate exclusions to SSRC resampler.

Audio codec technology updates:

More audio formats supported out of the box: TAK, APE, AC3, DTS.

Latest revision of APE format is supported (Monkey's Audio 10.09).

Updated WavPack to version 5.6.0.

Updated FFmpeg to version 6.0.

libvorbis is now used for decoding Vorbis format instead of FFmpeg, as some rare files continue to cause compatibility issues.

Cleaned up Ogg reader, made possible to seek in remote (HTTP etc) Ogg files.

Made FLAC tag updater remove ID3v2 garbage prefixing FLAC stream.

Made MP3 reader report MP3 frame count not matching Xing/LAME header info when verifying integrity.

Fixed bad MD5 verification of AIFF sourced WavPacks.

Added extra sanity checks to tag update operations in built-in codecs: made sure that attempts to remove covers from files that didn't have them in first place don't alter files at all.

Properties dialog updates:

Properties dialog now follows theme colors of the active UI.

Improved behavior if 'reload info' detects a change in number of chapters etc.

Updated Automatically Fill Values logic, better results if searched pattern appears more than once.

Logs tag update errors to console.

These add-on components are now obsolete as their functionality is available out of the box:

foo_benchmark

foo_bitcompare

foo_verifier

foo_input_monkey

foo_ac3

foo_sanitizer

foo_input_dts

These components previously included with the installer are no longer optional (features always enabled):

foo_rgscan

foo_cdda

foo_albumlist

Other: