Versie 15.41.7 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave heeft onder meer het uiterlijk van het programma een opfrisbeurt gekregen.

New features Try the all-new TeamViewer Remote!

Dive into a freshly designed interface.

Explore new and updated features.

Find everything you need with our universal Search Bar.

Connect in an instant with easy-to-use Session Links.

Switch with ease between the new and current interface.

Find it all now on desktop or in your browser. Improvements The in-session toolbar has a new design which includes a side panel for chat, audio/video, and whiteboard functionality. This is only enabled when the new TeamViewer Remote UI is enabled. Bugfixes Fixed a bug that prevented company devices from being loaded in the device list.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented switching the session window back from full screen to window mode.

Fixed a bug in the remote control window that could cause it to open in an incorrect size. This was due to the TeamViewer applications view settings no longer being applied.