TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.41.7 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave heeft onder meer het uiterlijk van het programma een opfrisbeurt gekregen.

New features
  • Try the all-new TeamViewer Remote!
  • Dive into a freshly designed interface.
  • Explore new and updated features.
  • Find everything you need with our universal Search Bar.
  • Connect in an instant with easy-to-use Session Links.
  • Switch with ease between the new and current interface.
  • Find it all now on desktop or in your browser.
Improvements
  • The in-session toolbar has a new design which includes a side panel for chat, audio/video, and whiteboard functionality. This is only enabled when the new TeamViewer Remote UI is enabled.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented company devices from being loaded in the device list.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented switching the session window back from full screen to window mode.
  • Fixed a bug in the remote control window that could cause it to open in an incorrect size. This was due to the TeamViewer applications view settings no longer being applied.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.41.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Bestandsgrootte 50,14MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 26-04-2023 17:02 15

26-04-2023 • 17:02

15

Bron: TeamViewer

diedie2 26 april 2023 17:18
De auto-updater detecteert 'em alvast nog niet, was bij de vorige versies wel altijd direct. Best wel nog een grote change tgo het versienummer. Beetje verrast dat ze er niet versie 16 van maakten, in het verleden gebeurde dat naar mijn aanvoelen sneller.

[Reactie gewijzigd door diedie2 op 22 juli 2024 19:46]

m.z @diedie226 april 2023 18:30
Vanmorgen getest, vervolgens gepushed en dacht dat ook
Beetje verrast dat ze er niet versie 16 van maakten, in het verleden gebeurde dat naar mijn aanvoelen sneller.
jackyboy8500 26 april 2023 17:16
heb sedert vorig jaar anydesk en teamviewer links laten liggen en draai nu een eigen VM met rustdesk server. Heel stabiel, snel en geen gezeur met licenties.
AibohphobiA BoB @jackyboy850026 april 2023 21:05
Zo stabiel dat de ontwikkeling compleet stil ligt. :)
Adresboek is bijvoorbeeld alleen een nutteloos knopje.
Vampyre @AibohphobiA BoB27 april 2023 00:31
Nee? (https://github.com/rustdesk/rustdesk/commits/master)
AibohphobiA BoB @Vampyre27 april 2023 01:49
Ik zie nog geen begin van een bewijs dat het adresboek werkt. Dus wat bedoel je?
Vampyre @AibohphobiA BoB27 april 2023 06:41
Zo stabiel dat de ontwikkeling compleet stil ligt.
Nee dus.

Iets over een adresboek dat wel of niet werkt is dus niet het zelfde als "de ontwikkeling compleet stil ligt".
En die uitspraak was uiteraard daar waar ik op reageerde, niet op het specifieke adresboek verhaal.
Leek mij duidelijk.
AibohphobiA BoB @Vampyre27 april 2023 10:04
Maar ik wel dus.
Een knopje plaatsen dat niet werkt is vaporware en misleidend.
Daarmee zet je de hele ontwikkeling in een kwaad daglicht.
Ik kan het niet meer serieus nemen, vooral ook omdat het nou niet een heel ingewikkelde toevoeging lijkt.
Het is m.i. gewoon prutswerk.
jackyboy8500 @AibohphobiA BoB27 april 2023 17:26
het is geen prutswerk, het werkt heel goed. Sneller & stabieler dan anydesk & teamviewer en ik kan het weten want ik heb beiden jaren gebruikt tot mijn grote ergernis. Altijd iets met TV en de laatste tijd ook met anydesk.
AibohphobiA BoB @jackyboy850027 april 2023 21:37
Als je vaporware maakt is het sowieso prutswerk.
jackyboy8500 @AibohphobiA BoB27 april 2023 17:24
zeurkous ! het is een gratis project waarin iemand al zijn vrije tijd steekt en jij, als je wil, er de vruchten mag van plukken
AibohphobiA BoB @jackyboy850027 april 2023 21:36
Dat is nog geen reden dat ik het prutswerk mag vinden.
Dan betaal ik liever iets om een werkbaar geheel te hebben. Anydesk bijvoorbeeld.
Cis 26 april 2023 18:46
Hopelijk is het cpu probleem opgelost in de Host versie.
De versie 15.40.8 bevatte een bug waardoor de service continu 25% cpu in gebruik nam.
Roel1966 26 april 2023 19:12
Ik gebruik Teamviewer al heel wat jaren voor hulp op afstand, deels ook wel omdat Teamviewer voor de meeste digibeten toch redelijk goed te begrijpen valt. Ook wel handig dat je Teamviewer niet hoeft te installeren en ik Teamviewer dan ook altijd op die manier gebruik. Verder heb ik Teamviewer eigenlijk nog nooit gebruikt om mijn eigen pc op afstand te gebruiken.
Wildfire 27 april 2023 20:39
Weer een applicatie die naar zo'n "kiddy"-interface over is gestapt. Gelukkig dat ze -vooralsnog- de optie hebben de oude interface te gebruiken.

TeamViewer vind ik tot nu toch altijd nog wel het fijnste werken voor remote control. AnyDesk vind ik een stuk minder overzichtelijk eerlijk gezegd.

(gebruik het lokaal voor mijn eigen computers en een enkele keer support voor een kennis)

