Versie 1.192.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.189.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.192.0: Change: commands "delete word next"/"delete word previous" changed behaviour with selection, they delete the selection first, like in Sublime/VSCode; bad effect: custom hotkeys for these commands were reset

Change: auto-completion font now equals to 'editor font'

Add: auto-completion window is now parented in the main window: 1) no more separate shadow, 2) main window don't loose focus and don't blink, 3) no more showing of autocomplete-window in Alt+Tab list

Add: new values of "ui_notif_confirm" to show _modal_ prompt to reload file

Add: option "autocomplete_closing_delay"

Add: option "ui_esc_close_finder"

Fix: lexer 'Ini files ^' small bug

Fix: tree-helper for Ini: support '#' comments Changes in version 1.191.5: Change: submenu "View / Toggle unprinted chars" replaced with menuitem "Options / Unprinted chars..." which shows new dialog "Unprinted characters", it gives much more control

Add: "autocomplete_autoshow_chars" must trigger also inside 'strings', it makes sense for some LSP servers

Add: "ui_scale_font" must affect font size in tooltips too

Change: "autocomplete_html":true must work together with "autocomplete_autoshow_chars" (before: it overridden "autocomplete_autoshow_chars" to 1)

Fix: lexer XML: this must not be highlighted as string: "..." Changes in version 1.191.0: Change: rename option "minimap_tooltip_line_count" to "minimap_tooltip_height"

Add: new option "minimap_tooltip_font_size" allows to use smaller font in minimap-tooltip

Add: added limit of undo-data-length in session files, 1M chars, to prevent too long session saving/loading when editing with multi-carets

Add: long reloading of huge file, must show editor (or both splitted editors) as 'locked' (hourglass icon)

Add: Windows: X icon in menu-like dialogs now looks like ui-tabs X icon

Fix: regression since 2021/08: loading of huge (100M) file with rare 'umlaut' chars did not activate "fallback_encoding" and forced UTF-8

Fix: several clicks on X-icon to close big file, while lexer parser is working, may lead to Access Violation

Fix: Qt5-version exposed bug with wrong scrolling to found words, in word-wrap mode, on some Unicode texts

Fix: loading session with 2 groups: file in 2nd group looses syntax highlight

Fix: crash with multi-line comments + "auto_fold_comments":2 + code-tree visible Changes in version 1.190.1: Add: smart-tabs option, "tab_smart", known from several text editors: PSPad, ConTEXT, Lazarus IDE

Fix: theme config dialog's Apply-button did not apply color to sidebar

Fix: minor issue with Alt+Tab with plugin dialogs, on Windows Changes in version 1.190.0: Change: statusbar click on cells "file encoding", "end-of-line chars", "lexer" now shows menu-like dialogs, like in VSCode

Add: improve "minimap_drag_immediately":true, so that minimap click scrolls to clicked position

Add: add option "ui_menu_button", to control showing of '3 dots' sidebar button

Add: Project Manager: on renaming of project file, rename also corresponding opened ui-tab

Add: Command Palette: add few missing items for newly added encodings; rename few CJK encoding items

Fix: error with "auto_fold_comments":2 and command "move lines down"

Fix: lexer reStructuredText did not support spell-checker