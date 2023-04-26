Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In deze uitgave, die overigens de laatste zal zijn met ondersteuning voor Windows 7, 8 en Server 2012, zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in Bitwarden 2023.4.0 Splunk integration: Bitwarden cloud-hosted enterprise organizations can now use self-hosted Splunk Enterprise for security information and event management (SIEM). Learn how to get started with Splunk here.

Improved reseller billing: Bitwarden resellers will now be the only entities with access to see billing, subscription, or payment information for their customer organizations. See here.

Master password requirements policy update: If enabled, the master password requirements policy can now be set to prompt pre-existing non-compliant users to update their master passwords. See here.

Vault timeout policy update: The vault timeout policy now provides the option to designate vault timeout actions. See here.

Desktop - New biometrics options: You can now choose whether to require a master password on app start or allow biometrics on launch. See here.

Desktop - Windows Hello security improvements: A vulnerability related to Windows Hello and Windows Credential Manager has been addressed. As an additional measure, we recommend using the new option to require a master password on app start. See here.

Browser extension - Improved form detection: The logic for form detection has been improved and bug reports addressed for the browser extension’s notification bar. For a technical breakdown, see here.