Software-update: Bitwarden 2023.4.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In deze uitgave, die overigens de laatste zal zijn met ondersteuning voor Windows 7, 8 en Server 2012, zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in Bitwarden 2023.4.0
  • Splunk integration: Bitwarden cloud-hosted enterprise organizations can now use self-hosted Splunk Enterprise for security information and event management (SIEM). Learn how to get started with Splunk here.
  • Improved reseller billing: Bitwarden resellers will now be the only entities with access to see billing, subscription, or payment information for their customer organizations. See here.
  • Master password requirements policy update: If enabled, the master password requirements policy can now be set to prompt pre-existing non-compliant users to update their master passwords. See here.
  • Vault timeout policy update: The vault timeout policy now provides the option to designate vault timeout actions. See here.
  • Desktop - New biometrics options: You can now choose whether to require a master password on app start or allow biometrics on launch. See here.
  • Desktop - Windows Hello security improvements: A vulnerability related to Windows Hello and Windows Credential Manager has been addressed. As an additional measure, we recommend using the new option to require a master password on app start. See here.
  • Browser extension - Improved form detection: The logic for form detection has been improved and bug reports addressed for the browser extension’s notification bar. For a technical breakdown, see here.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2023.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-04-2023 16:31
submitter: Munchie

26-04-2023 • 16:31

12

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Bitwarden

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Reacties (12)

MrMarcie 26 april 2023 16:36
Jaar of 6 geleden overgestapt van LastPass naar Bitwarden omdat LP er een zooitje van maakte. Superblij mee sindsdien. Werkt voortreffelijk op PC, tablet en mobiel. Aanrader.
DikkieDick @MrMarcie26 april 2023 17:55
Voor mij geldt hetzelfde. Had een familieabonnement en dat verliep zonder problemen, maar na een paar security-issues bij LastPass vorige maand de overstap gemaakt naar Bitwarden. Host hem zelf (via vaultwarden), heb je gelijk de premiumfuncties. Soms wat eigenaardigheden, maar langzaam maar zeker gaat het steeds beter.
guillaume @DikkieDick26 april 2023 18:27
Ik kan eigenlijk nergens echt vinden welke van die premiumfuncties nu precies in vaultwarden zitten. Er zijn namelijk ook features die nog niét in vaultwarden zitten, waarvan sommige er hoogstwaarschijnlijk ook nooit gaan komen (dat kan ik dan weer wél vinden: https://github.com/dani-garcia/vaultwarden/issues/246).
BlackDex @guillaume26 april 2023 20:16
Zie de volgende wiki pagina https://github.com/dani-g...n/wiki#supported-features
RobertMe @BlackDex26 april 2023 23:06
Bekende avatar en nickname ;) Je zou zomaar een Vaultwarden contributor kunnen zijn :*)

Concreet antwoord voor @guillaume is dat organisatie support, ik meen FIDO support, en nog wat zaken in Bitwarden zelf alleen beschikbaar zijn als premium/family/organization feature. En daarnaast ook een aantal echte bedrijfsfeatures zoals LDAP/AD import die bij de officiële versie natuurlijk ook alleen in het zakelijke abo zitten, maar er zullen zeer weinig privegebruikers zijn die een LDAP/AD server draaien vermoed ik.
BlackDex @RobertMe26 april 2023 23:36
Dat zou zo maar eens kunnen inderdaad :)
guillaume @RobertMe27 april 2023 01:17
Aah bedankt! 🙂
San der @MrMarcie26 april 2023 16:39
Bedankt. Dat was net een opmerking die ik nodig had.
ik heb nu Enpass, maar best prijzig en vind ik niet echt overzichtelijk in de webbrowser.

Dus misschien maar de overstap maken dan,. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door San der op 22 juli 2024 21:32]

MrMarcie @San der26 april 2023 16:44
Ik heb de gratis versie. Probeer het gewoon ernaast. Kom je er snel genoeg achter of het wat voor je is.
jozuf @MrMarcie26 april 2023 17:13
Of vaultwarden op je nas oid selfhosted, ook een aanrader, compatible met de bitwarden clients
CuBras @San der26 april 2023 18:31
Enpass prijzig?

Een life time abonnement voor Enpass kost je €92.
Na twee jaar LastPass heb je die kosten eruit.

Ik ben het met je eens dat Enpass wat overzichtelijker mag/kan.
LeoGraper 26 april 2023 22:06
Perfecte software, ook ik ben lang geleden overgestapt nadat LastPass 'moeilijk' begon te doen helaas.
Note aan redactie, even W7 er af halen, wordt niet meer ondersteund...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

