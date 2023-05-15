Versie 2.7.5 van de opensourcewachtwoordmanager KeePassXC is uitgekomen. Het programma is een afgeleide van KeePass Password Safe en wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Met KeePassXC kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen met alle bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
KeePassXC 2.7.5 released
Today, we are releasing KeePassXC 2.7.5 with a bunch of bug fixes and performance improvements. This version fixes three separate crashes that were found with the support of our active community members. Additionally, we fixed several areas in the code that were causing significant slow downs when databases had more than a thousand entries.
This release brings several popular feature requests including a menu option to temporarily allow screen capture (Windows & macOS), an improved layout to the HTML export, improved KeePassXC logos and icons, and increasing the max TOTP step to 24 hours.Changes
Fixes
- Add menu option to allow screenshots [#8841]
- Add support for Botan 3 [#9388]
- Increase max TOTP step to 24 hours [#9149]
- Improve HTML export layout [#8987]
- Turn search reset off by default [#9153]
- Use QClipboard::clear() instead of setting blank text [#9148]
- Hide group column header choice when not in search [#9171]
- Improve look of KeePassXC logo and icons [#9355]
- Add keyboard shortcuts for app and database settings [#9007]
- Hide rename button from attachments preview panel [#8842]
- Linux: Set SingleMainWindow in .desktop file [#7430]
- Fix crash when search clears while creating new entry [#9230]
- Fix crash when using Windows Hello in a Remote Desktop session [#9006]
- Fix crash in Group Edit after enabling Browser Integration [#8778]
- Fix canceling quick unlock when it is unavailable [#9034]
- Set password input field font correctly [#8732]
- Greatly improve performance when rendering entry view [#9398]
- Fix various accessibility issues [#9138]
- Fix arrows size when expand/collapse a group [#9096]
- Select the clone instead of the original after cloning an entry [#9070]
- Fix bugs with preview widget [#9170]
- Fix status bar update when switching to other DB [#9073]
- Fix database settings spin box bug [#9101]
- Fix Ctrl+Tab shortcut to cycle databases in unlock dialog [#8839]
- Fix TOTP QR code maintaining square ratio [#9027]
- Fix Auto-Type configuration page on custom sequence selection [#8752]
- Fix unexpected behavior of
--lockwhen KeePassXC is not running [#8889]
- Make open folder icon exempt from "Apply group icon to entry" [#9205]
- Allow setting default file open directory with env var [#9192]
- SSH Agent: Fix support for AES-256/GCM openssh keys [#8968]
- Browser: Fix Native Messaging script path with BSD OS's [#8835]
- MacOS: Fix text selection for Auto-Type clear field [#9066]
- MacOS: Don't rely on AppleInterfaceStyle for theme switching [#8615]
- Windows: Remove registry detection of desktop shortcut [#9380]