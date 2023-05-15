Versie 2.7.5 van de opensourcewachtwoordmanager KeePassXC is uitgekomen. Het programma is een afgeleide van KeePass Password Safe en wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Met KeePassXC kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen met alle bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Today, we are releasing KeePassXC 2.7.5 with a bunch of bug fixes and performance improvements. This version fixes three separate crashes that were found with the support of our active community members. Additionally, we fixed several areas in the code that were causing significant slow downs when databases had more than a thousand entries.

This release brings several popular feature requests including a menu option to temporarily allow screen capture (Windows & macOS), an improved layout to the HTML export, improved KeePassXC logos and icons, and increasing the max TOTP step to 24 hours.

Add menu option to allow screenshots [#8841]

Add support for Botan 3 [#9388]

Increase max TOTP step to 24 hours [#9149]

Improve HTML export layout [#8987]

Turn search reset off by default [#9153]

Use QClipboard::clear() instead of setting blank text [#9148]

Hide group column header choice when not in search [#9171]

Improve look of KeePassXC logo and icons [#9355]

Add keyboard shortcuts for app and database settings [#9007]

Hide rename button from attachments preview panel [#8842]

Linux: Set SingleMainWindow in .desktop file [#7430]