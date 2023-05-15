Versie 8.5.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.5.3 bug-fixes and new features: Fix session file data loss issue. (Fix #13514)

Fix Explorer context menu “Edit with Notepad++” needs restarting os to appear issue under Win 8 ⁄ 10 . (Fix #13)

⁄ . (Fix #13) Fix Explorer context menu “Edit with Notepad++” not installed for multiple users issue. (Fix #13476)

Fix Explorer context menu “Edit with Notepad++” double entries in some applications (Winzip). (Fix #13499)

Make Explorer context menu “Edit with Notepad++” translatable. (Fix #17)

Add the UTF8 character ability for Run & Macro menu. (Fix #12670, #13221, #13488)

Add hide/show ability of Control Characters (C0 & C1) and Unicode EOL. (Fix #8111)

Fix Change history margin in black color issue. (Fix #12764, #13593)

Improve “Remove consecutive duplicate lines” command performance. (Fix #5538, #12548)

Project Workspace “Save a Copy As” confusion issue. (Fix #13135)

Make “Remove consecutive duplicate lines” support more line break. (Fix #13474)

Fix UDL deletion issue. (Fix #8101)

Fix RTL not working on FindInFiles progress window. (Fix #13458)

Fix search results output alignment for large file searches. (Fix #13481)

Several GUI Enhancements. (Fix #13615, #13601, #12812, #13579, #13577, #13575, #13597, #13524, #13540, #13544, #13315)