Software-update: Notepad++ 8.5.3

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.5.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.5.3 bug-fixes and new features:
  • Fix session file data loss issue. (Fix #13514)
  • Fix Explorer context menu “Edit with Notepad++” needs restarting os to appear issue under Win 810. (Fix #13)
  • Fix Explorer context menu “Edit with Notepad++” not installed for multiple users issue. (Fix #13476)
  • Fix Explorer context menu “Edit with Notepad++” double entries in some applications (Winzip). (Fix #13499)
  • Make Explorer context menu “Edit with Notepad++” translatable. (Fix #17)
  • Add the UTF8 character ability for Run & Macro menu. (Fix #12670, #13221, #13488)
  • Add hide/show ability of Control Characters (C0 & C1) and Unicode EOL. (Fix #8111)
  • Fix Change history margin in black color issue. (Fix #12764, #13593)
  • Improve “Remove consecutive duplicate lines” command performance. (Fix #5538, #12548)
  • Project Workspace “Save a Copy As” confusion issue. (Fix #13135)
  • Make “Remove consecutive duplicate lines” support more line break. (Fix #13474)
  • Fix UDL deletion issue. (Fix #8101)
  • Fix RTL not working on FindInFiles progress window. (Fix #13458)
  • Fix search results output alignment for large file searches. (Fix #13481)
  • Several GUI Enhancements. (Fix #13615, #13601, #12812, #13579, #13577, #13575, #13597, #13524, #13540, #13544, #13315)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.5.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.5.3/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-05-2023 09:10
15 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

15-05-2023 • 09:10

15

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

05-05 Notepad++ 8.8.1 1
28-04 Notepad++ 8.8 3
02-04 Notepad++ 8.7.9 9
08-03 Notepad++ 8.7.8 7
08-02 Notepad++ 8.7.7 27
28-01 Notepad++ 8.7.6 7
25-12 Notepad++ 8.7.5 0
05-12 Notepad++ 8.7.4 0
02-12 Notepad++ 8.7.3 20
28-11 Notepad++ 8.7.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Notepad++

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
15
7
0
0
6
Wijzig sortering
diedie2 15 mei 2023 09:46
Benieuwd of (binnenkort) de auto-updater deze gaat oppikken. Overal waar ik nog een oudere versie tegenkom zegt de updater nog steeds dat versie 8.4.8 klaarstaat. Het is ook die dan effectief geïnstalleerd wordt als je doorgaat.
CrimInalA @diedie215 mei 2023 09:56
zelfde hier

8.4.8 is volgens de updater de allerlaatste
javka @diedie215 mei 2023 10:34
De update check geeft pas 1-2 weken na een release de update aan.

Dit doen de developers om een periode in te bouwen dat ze een eventuele bugfix kunnen releasen, zonder dat iedereen al die versie automatisch installeert.

Als je issues hebt met de huidige versie die gefixt zijn in de nieuwe versie, kun je deze handmatig installeren.
Anders gewoon wachten, en komt de melding over een tijdje vanzelf.

Meer info: https://npp-user-manual.o...ersion-found-safety-delay

Edit:
Er was een issue met de initiele uitrol van 8.5 met registry keys voor context menu's, waardoor de auto-updater niet triggert.
Misschien moet je dus even met de hand 8.5 installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door javka op 1 augustus 2024 17:37]

diedie2 @javka16 mei 2023 09:23
Zonet 8.5 geïnstalleerd op een toestel waar nog geen N++ stond. Daarna check for update => None available.
xyquesz @diedie215 mei 2023 13:14
Al gecheckt of je na installatie van 8.4.8 niet weer een melding krijgt dat 8.4.9 klaarstaat en dat die auto-updater dus steeds 1 stapje doet?

Van Firefox heb ik gemerkt dat ingeval van een paar versies achterlopen eerst de tussenliggende versies moeten worden geinstalleerd voor je uiteindelijk op de nieuwste uitkomt.
Jogai @xyquesz16 mei 2023 09:45
Nee, want 8.4.9 introduceerde een regressie, dus die gaat denk ik nooit meer in de updater komen.
misjeleke 15 mei 2023 10:39
Update uitzetten
subfolder updater
file gup.xml
regel 40

<InfoUrl>https://0.0.0.0/update/getDownloadUrl.php</InfoUrl>

misschien is het http broertje nog beter
geloof dat je wel nog de addins kan updaten hierdoor
CH4OS
@misjeleke15 mei 2023 11:08
Dat zet enkel de URL die gebruikt wordt voor de update controle naar wat anders. Dan kan je het net zo goed leeg halen op deze manier. Overigens moet je het (neem ik aan) met elke update weer aanpassen (omdat de file overschreven wordt). Beter is dan om de functie in zijn geheel uit te zetten: Settings > Preferences > MISC. > "Enable Notepad++ auto-updater" uitvinken. Als je toch niet wilt dat NotePad++ bijgewerkt wordt, dan vast ook de addins niet (als dat hiermee ook uitgeschakeld wordt).

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 1 augustus 2024 17:37]

misjeleke @CH4OS18 mei 2023 19:56
de bedoeling is dit in je installscript te automatiseren.. heb soms 300 tabs open :)
Jogai 15 mei 2023 13:52
Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen.
Waarom leest niemand dit? Echt onder iedere release van dit wordt er weer naar gevraagd.
RuddyMysterious @Jogai15 mei 2023 14:18
Jij leest daarentegen niet dat mensen op een versie van december 2022 nog steeds geen nieuwere versie aangeboden krijgen, terwijl een nieuwere versie al sinds meer dan vier maanden geleden beschikbaar is.
Jogai @RuddyMysterious16 mei 2023 08:44
Die hebben dan al heel lang de tijd gehad om dat advies van de eerste zin te volgen....
RuddyMysterious @Jogai16 mei 2023 09:20
Tuurlijk, maar met een bestaande auto-updater verwacht men (terecht) dat die gewoon werkt als er geen expliciete vermelding is dat die niet zal werken.
Jogai @RuddyMysterious16 mei 2023 09:44
Hij werkt wel, en de expliciete vermelding staat zowel in het update dialoogje als hier op tweakers. De update moet handmatig worden getriggerd, en dat is nog niet gedaan. 8.4.9 introduceerde een regressie, en daarvoor is dit update beleid precies bedoeld, en blijkbaar vindt de ontwikkelaar de 8.5 versies nog niet stabiel genoeg, dus laat hij liever iedereen op 8.4.8.
CH4OS
17 mei 2023 15:10
Winget pakte bij mij per vandaag versie 8.5.3 op. Ik ga er daarom vanuit dat de auto-updater intussen ook deze versie aanbiedt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq