Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Here are the full patch notes: system: set up all DNS system routes from system_resolvconf_generate()

system: properly clear legacy files when clearing log files

reporting: add ACPI and ARM temperature support to health data

interfaces: do not assume exclusive use of router file in IPv6 PPPoE case

interfaces: for symmetry with PPPoE do not reload WAN when address disappears

interfaces: VLAN UX changes include better tag and parent visibility and handling

interfaces: improve VLAN parent selection for batch changes to allow for a single apply

interfaces: hint at missing apply when trying to add a new interface in assignment page

captive portal: prevent cleansing password field

dhcp: give a hint on why an interface was ignored in radvd

firmware: exclude revision matching from latest changelog version check

unbound: add custom forwarding and overrides MVC pages

ui: omit total entries display for log grids

plugins: os-acme-client 3.9

plugins: os-chrony 1.5

plugins: os-ddclient 1.5

src: pf(4) tables may fail to load

src: potential jail escape vulnerabilities in netmap

src: bhyve e82545 device emulation out-of-bounds write

src: mpr/mps/mpt driver ioctl heap out-of-bounds write

src: 802.11 heap buffer overflow

src: zlib compression out-of-bounds write

ports: curl 7.82.0

ports: expat 2.4.8

ports libxml 2.9.13

ports: monit 5.32.0

ports: nss 3.77

ports: python 3.8.13