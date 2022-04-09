Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Here are the full patch notes:
- system: set up all DNS system routes from system_resolvconf_generate()
- system: properly clear legacy files when clearing log files
- reporting: add ACPI and ARM temperature support to health data
- interfaces: do not assume exclusive use of router file in IPv6 PPPoE case
- interfaces: for symmetry with PPPoE do not reload WAN when address disappears
- interfaces: VLAN UX changes include better tag and parent visibility and handling
- interfaces: improve VLAN parent selection for batch changes to allow for a single apply
- interfaces: hint at missing apply when trying to add a new interface in assignment page
- captive portal: prevent cleansing password field
- dhcp: give a hint on why an interface was ignored in radvd
- firmware: exclude revision matching from latest changelog version check
- unbound: add custom forwarding and overrides MVC pages
- ui: omit total entries display for log grids
- plugins: os-acme-client 3.9
- plugins: os-chrony 1.5
- plugins: os-ddclient 1.5
- src: pf(4) tables may fail to load
- src: potential jail escape vulnerabilities in netmap
- src: bhyve e82545 device emulation out-of-bounds write
- src: mpr/mps/mpt driver ioctl heap out-of-bounds write
- src: 802.11 heap buffer overflow
- src: zlib compression out-of-bounds write
- ports: curl 7.82.0
- ports: expat 2.4.8
- ports libxml 2.9.13
- ports: monit 5.32.0
- ports: nss 3.77
- ports: python 3.8.13