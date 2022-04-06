Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met bijna 850 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.73 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.73: A dialog will be popped up when you click install button if Ventoy already installed in the disk.

Add F5 Tools --> Power --> Reboot to EFI setup menu in UEFI mode, (reboot to UEFI BIOS Setup).

Prevent DLL search order hijacking for Ventoy2Disk.exe/VentoyPlugson.exe/VentoyVlnk.exe.

Fixed a bug that VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option does not take effect for Manjaro/Arch.

option does not take effect for Manjaro/Arch. vtoyboot-1.0.21 release. More info

languages.json update