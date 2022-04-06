Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.73

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met bijna 850 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.73 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.73:
  • A dialog will be popped up when you click install button if Ventoy already installed in the disk.
    Then you must enter YES in the text box manually to confirm the installation.
  • If the ISO file name is too long to displayed completely. You can press left or right arrow keys to scroll the menu.
  • Add F5 Tools --> Power --> Reboot to EFI setup menu in UEFI mode, (reboot to UEFI BIOS Setup).
  • Add F5 Tools --> Hardware Information menu.
  • We can set menu tip position and color for per-theme. More info
  • Prevent DLL search order hijacking for Ventoy2Disk.exe/VentoyPlugson.exe/VentoyVlnk.exe.
  • Fixed a bug that VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option does not take effect for Manjaro/Arch.
  • vtoyboot-1.0.21 release. More info
  • languages.json update

Versienummer 1.0.73
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.73
Bestandsgrootte 15,12MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1jvr
6 april 2022 19:36
Geweldige tool, staat standaard geïnstalleerd op mijn USB stick... Heeft me heeeel veeeel tijd bespaard.
