Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met bijna 850 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.73 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Ventoy 1.0.73:
- A dialog will be popped up when you click install button if Ventoy already installed in the disk.
Then you must enter
YESin the text box manually to confirm the installation.
- If the ISO file name is too long to displayed completely. You can press left or right arrow keys to scroll the menu.
- Add
F5
Tools-->
Power-->
Reboot to EFI setupmenu in UEFI mode, (reboot to UEFI BIOS Setup).
- Add
F5
Tools-->
Hardware Informationmenu.
- We can set menu tip position and color for per-theme. More info
- Prevent DLL search order hijacking for Ventoy2Disk.exe/VentoyPlugson.exe/VentoyVlnk.exe.
- Fixed a bug that
VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNToption does not take effect for Manjaro/Arch.
- vtoyboot-1.0.21 release. More info
- languages.json update