Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2022.4.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2022.4 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen over Home Assistant we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2022.4: Groups! Groups! Groups!

I’m not sure where to start with this release; It’s April, and I can assure you: This release is no joke. Seriously, it is packed with features and incredible new things.

The release focuses on adding features to the user interface by bringing in user experiences and features that were previously only available to users using YAML configuration and making them now accessible for all! It is a great step forward in streamlining all the user experiences.

I could not fit more in these release notes, but there is more to tell! Zack and Paulus promised to add a couple of great (and exclusive) announcements to the newsletter! The newsletter has, by the way, been renamed: Building the Open Home. Be sure to check it out!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2022.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-04-2022 18:34
1 • submitter: Frenck

06-04-2022 • 18:34

1 Linkedin

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

18:34 Home Assistant Core 2022.4.0 1
03-03 Home Assistant Core 2022.3.0 25
03-02 Home Assistant Core 2022.2 11
12-12 Home Assistant Core 2021.12.0 13
04-11 Home Assistant Core 2021.11.0 9
06-10 Home Assistant Core 2021.10.0 9
02-09 Home Assistant Core 2021.9.0 51
05-08 Home Assistant Core 2021.8.0 33
07-07 Home Assistant Core 2021.7.0 17
06-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.6.0 77
Meer historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1AJediIAm
6 april 2022 19:01
In de nieuwletter stond dat ze Dominic Griesel in dienst hebben genomen voor de ontwikkeling van Zwavel JS en Matter. Goede zaak dat ze een subject Matter expert hebben ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door AJediIAm op 6 april 2022 19:02]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True