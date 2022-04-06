Versie 5.2 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Manage your Reading List in Vivaldi’s sidebar, with multiple options, and sync it across various devices including Android. On the privacy front, run a convenient reality check on the number of trackers and ads being blocked from profiling you. All this and more in Vivaldi 5.2. Download now on desktops and notebooks.

Vivaldi 5.2 is here. Exactly 6 years ago, we launched the first version of Vivaldi. We started out building a browser that will adapt to your needs. And we’ve stuck to it. Over the years, we’ve created a wealth of built-in features that you won’t find in many, if any, other browsers. We thrive on giving you options, so you’re never more than a click or keyboard shortcut away from what you’re trying to accomplish. And this latest version stays true to our roots.

The Reading List Panel lets you view and manage the stories you wish to read, from the browser’s sidebar. And, now that we have included Reading List on our Android version, you can sync your Reading Lists across multiple devices.

Because your privacy is as precious to us as it is to you, we’ve added a Privacy Statistics Bar in the Start Page of the browser. It provides information on the number of trackers and ads that Vivaldi has blocked, preventing them from profiling you. Having visibility on these details will help you make informed decisions about your browsing.

For these new features and improvements, download Vivaldi 5.2, available on Windows, Linux, and macOS. In addition, our new version on Android, also launched today, includes a host of features, including a Reading List, Translate Panel, and various other improvements.