Software-update: Foxit Reader 11.2.2

Foxit PDF Reader logo (79 pix) Foxit Software heeft versie 11.2.2 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Improvements:
  • Foxit eSign Integration (English Only)
    • The combination with Foxit eSign, a legally-binding electronic signature service, allows you to edit your documents and collect signatures with complete ease.
    • Electronically self-sign PDFs by placing your created eSignatures to PDF pages, which is as easy as signing a paper document with a pen.
  • Move the previous Fill & Sign function into the Foxit eSign tab.
Issues Addressed:
  • Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.

Foxit Reader

Versienummer 11.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Foxit Software
Download https://www.foxit.com/downloads/#Foxit-Reader/
Bestandsgrootte 161,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-05-2022 20:51
09-05-2022 • 20:51

Bron: Foxit Software

Update-historie

20:51 Foxit Reader 11.2.2 3
30-01 Foxit Reader 11.2.1 31
13-10 Foxit Reader 11.1 7
07-'21 Foxit Reader 11.0.1 3
05-'21 Foxit PDF Reader 11.0.0 8
05-'21 Foxit Reader 10.1.4 6
03-'21 Foxit Reader 10.1.3 3
12-'20 Foxit Reader 10.1.1 4
09-'20 Foxit Reader 10.1.0 12
08-'20 Foxit Reader 10.0.1 13
Meer historie

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1mutley69
9 mei 2022 21:29
Foxit mag dringend eens wat gaan vernieuwen aan z'n linux-versie dat blijft al even dezelfde variant!
Reageer
+1MainframeX
@mutley699 mei 2022 21:36
Bij zo'n beetje iedere desktop omgeving wordt een courante pdf lezer geleverd. Kan je dat niet beter gebruiken?
Reageer
+1Z80
9 mei 2022 21:02
Wel even opletten met updaten. Anders heb je zo de editor ook op je systeem staan. En die is niet gratis te gebruiken.
Reageer


