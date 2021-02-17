Software-update: R 4.0.4

R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.0.4 uitgebracht met de titel Lost Library Book. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

NEW FEATURES
  • File ‘share/texmf/tex/latex/jss.cls’ has been updated to work with LaTeX versions since Oct 2020.
  • Unicode character width tables (as used by nchar(, type = "w")) have been updated to Unicode 12.1 by Brodie Gaslam (PR#17781), including many emoji.
  • The internal table for iswprint (used on Windows, macOS and AIX) has been updated to include many recent Unicode characters.
INSTALLATION on a UNIX-ALIKE
  • If an external BLAS is specified by --with-blas=foo or via environment variable BLAS_LIBS is not found, this is now a configuration error. The previous behaviour was not clear from the documentation: it was to continue the search as if --with-blas=yes was specified.
BUG FIXES
  • all.equal(x,y) now “sees” the two different NAs in factors, thanks to Bill Dunlap and others in PR#17897.
  • (~ NULL)[1] and similar formula subsetting now works, thanks to a report and patch by Henrik Bengtsson in PR#17935. Additionally, subsetting leaving an empty formula now works too, thanks to suggestions by Suharto Anggono.
  • .traceback(n) keeps source references again, as before R 4.0.0, fixing a regression; introduced by the PR#17580, reported including two patch proposals by Brodie Gaslam.
  • unlist(plst, recursive=FALSE) no longer drops content for pairlists with list components, thanks to the report and patch by Suharto Anggono in PR#17950.
  • iconvlist() now also works on MUSL based (Linux) systems, from a report and patch suggestion by Wesley Chan in PR#17970.
  • round() and signif() no longer tolerate wrong argument names, notably in 1-argument calls; reported by Shane Mueller on R-devel (mailing list); later reported as PR#17976.
  • .Machine has longdouble.* elements only if capabilities("long.double") is true, as documented. (Previously they were included if the platform had long double identical to double, as ARM does.)
  • p.adjust(numeric(), n=0) now works, fixing PR#18002.
  • identical(x,y) no longer prints "Unknown Type .." for typeof(x) == "..." objects.
  • Fix (auto-)print()ing of named complex vectors, see PR#17868 and PR#18019.
  • all.equal(<language>, <...>) now works, fixing PR#18029.
  • as.data.frame.list(L, row.names=NULL) now behaves in line with data.frame(), disregarding names of components of L, fixing PR#18034, reported by Kevin Tappe.
  • checkRdaFiles(ff)$version is now correct also when ff contains files of different versions, thanks to a report and patch from Sebastian Meyer in PR#18041.
  • macOS: Quartz device live drawing could fail (no plot is shown) if the system changes the drawing context after view update (often the case since macOS Big Sur). System log may show "CGContextDelegateCreateForContext: invalid context" error.
Versienummer 4.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website The R Project for Statistical Computing
Download https://cran.r-project.org/src/base/R-4
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 17-02-2021 23:22
12 • submitter: begintmeta

Update-historie

24-04 R 4.2.0 14
02-11 R 4.1.2 0
08-'21 R 4.1.1 0
05-'21 R 4.1.0 1
04-'21 R 4.0.5 15
02-'21 R 4.0.4 12

+2Nycrea
17 februari 2021 23:34
Obligatory "version not found" grap.
Nu hoeft niemand anders m meer te maken.
+2pizzafried
@Nycrea18 februari 2021 09:40
Lost Library book leek me al een woordspeling op de 4.0.4.
+1ro8in
18 februari 2021 00:59
Python heeft R alleen alweer helemaal ingehaald ik zou je als data engineer in ieder geval niet te veel focussen op R want het gebruik wordt alleen maar minder en minder.
+1ytsmapieter
@ro8in18 februari 2021 07:31
Als data engineer zou ik sowieso R niet gebruiken, want daar is R niet voor gemaakt. Voor data scientists daarentegen kan R nog wel meerwaarde hebben ten opzichte van Python. Veel packages in R zijn toch wel wat geavanceerder op het gebied van statistiek dan Python, waar je nog erg veel zelf moet programmeren als je wat dieper de statistiek in duikt.
+2divvid
@ytsmapieter18 februari 2021 08:13
Waarom zo in hokjes indelen? In de praktijk loop alles door elkaar heen. Voor veel packages uit bioconductor bv zijn er geen python equivalenten, maar vaak genoeg is dat ook andersom (dask bv is geniaal in de python omgeving)
Veel van mijn data analyse pipelines zijn een mix van python, R, unix utils, een verdwaald perl script (als je toch ergens geen tijd meer in wilt steken is dát het wel) en tegenwoordig steeds vaker ook Julia en nim.

En vergeet Rstudio niet, net als Jupyterlab inmiddels onmisbaar

[Reactie gewijzigd door divvid op 18 februari 2021 08:18]

+1Niet Henk
@divvid18 februari 2021 14:42
Exact. Dit zie je ook terug in de tools. Zowel in RStudio als in Jupyter kan je Python, R en anderen gebruiken. Jupyter is iets meer Python-focussed, RStudio natuurlijk iets meer R, maar je kan altijd beiden gebruiken.

Het is de juiste tool voor de juiste taak pakken. En met tools als Reticulate (R als hoofdtaal, Python als 2de) of rpy2 (Python als hoofdtaal, R als 2de) kan je ook heel eenvoudig objecten gemaakt in de ene taal in de andere gebruiken, zonder een save/load tussenstap.

Natuurlijk is het belangrijk om het simpel te houden, en talen door elkaar gebruiken voegt complexiteit toe, maar soms minder dan iets wat in Python erg ingewikkeld is snel in R doen, of omgekeerd.
+1GerhardBurger
@ro8in18 februari 2021 09:49
Ik denk dat Python een betere general-purpose language is, maar ik zie R niet echt als directe concurrent voor Python, maar denk eerder dat R (en dan met name de tidyverse) een concurrent is voor pandas/matplotlib (en natuurlijk Excel).
Daarnaast zie ik het gebruik alleen maar toenemen, maar dat komt vooral omdat ik als universitair docent biofarmaceutische wetenschappen elk jaar steeds grotere R cursussen verzorg :P
Voor studenten en promovendi zonder enige programmeerervaring is R + RStudio echt makkelijk instappen en een goede vervanger voor Excel. Diegenen die het dan leuk vinden leren dan soms uiteindelijk Python erbij en gebruiken dan een combinatie. Geen enkele reden om niet allebei te gebruiken :+
0field33P
@GerhardBurger18 februari 2021 10:16
Ook bij andere vakgebieden wordt R flink gebruikt, zoals op economiefaculteiten. De grote verliezer in deze lijkt me SPSS.
+1GerhardBurger
@field33P18 februari 2021 10:19
Ah ja SPSS, dat heb ik al zo diep weggestopt dat ik het helemaal vergeten was :)
+1Neckreth
@ro8in18 februari 2021 21:43
Ik ben geen data scientist, maar wel een echte scientist. In mijn community, de klimaatbiologie/ecologie en aanverwante artikelen, is R een veel gebruikte tool, ook voor big data. Er worden dan in de community ook libraries en tools gebouwd met specifieke oplossingen. Ook al zou ik dan bijvoorbeeld over willen stappen op Python, omdat dat dan weer in andere sub-communities gebruikt wordt, dan blijf ik terug keren naar R voor andere specifieke oplossingen.. Vooralsnog werkt R prima voor mijn doeleinden en ik kom er een eind mee. Plugins zoals ggplot2 zijn imiddels ook wel nagebootst voor in Python, dus misschien haalt Python de toepasbaarheid van R wel rap in.
+1GerhardBurger
18 februari 2021 09:27
Moet toch ook wel even vermeld worden dat een minsten zo belangrijke reden voor de naam is dat het ontstaan is als een alternative implementatie is van de S programmeertaal (https://cran.r-project.or...tml#Why-is-R-named-R_003f)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

