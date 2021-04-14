Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: pfSense 2.5.1

pfSense logo (75 pix)Versie 2.5.1 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Let op dat WireGuard uit voorzorg uit versie 2.5.1 is verwijderd. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

pfSense Plus 21.02.2-RELEASE and pfSense CE 2.5.1-RELEASE Now Available

We are excited to announce the release of pfSense® Plus software version 21.02.2 and pfSense Community Edition (CE) software version 2.5.1, now available for new installations and upgrades!

For more details about the distinctions between pfSense Plus and pfSense CE software, read the pfSense Plus Announcement. Customers running the Factory Edition of pfSense software version 2.4.5-p1 and older can upgrade in-place automatically to pfSense Plus software version 21.02.2 as with any other previous upgrade. These new releases correct issues identified in recent releases which affected a variety of functions.

Out of an abundance of caution, the kernel WireGuard implementation has been removed from these releases.

To ensure that the upgrade does not result in a broken installation, the upgrade process will not proceed until all WireGuard instances are removed from the firewall configuration. See the blog post about WireGuard removal for more details.

pfSense Plus software version 21.02.2-RELEASE updates are available now. For installation images, contact Netgate TAC. pfSense software Community Edition version 2.5.1-RELEASE updates and installation images are available for download now.

Highlights

pfSense Plus and pfSense CE updates include, but are not limited to, corrections for:

  • An updated version of OpenSSL to address CVEs
  • Interface and routing issues which in certain cases could lead to problems with responding to requests from non-default WANs, problems determining gateways, configuring routes, and route lookups
  • IPv6 gateways obtained via Router Advertisements
  • IPsec issues with tunnel configuration, identifiers, and status
  • OpenVPN authentication and negotiation
  • Certificate handling
  • Dashboard behavior
  • DNS resolver stability
  • And more

For more details, see the Release Notes, Redmine (Plus), and Redmine (CE).

Versienummer 2.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website pfSense
Download https://www.pfsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-04-2021 13:23
14 • submitter: Vorkie

14-04-2021 • 13:23

14 Linkedin

Submitter: Vorkie

Bron: pfSense

Update-historie

02-02 pfSense 2.6.0 10
07-'21 pfSense 2.5.2 17
04-'21 pfSense 2.5.1 14
02-'21 pfSense 2.5.0 55
06-'20 pfSense 2.4.5-p1 17
03-'20 pfSense 2.4.5 8
05-'19 pfSense 2.4.4-p3 4
01-'19 pfSense 2.4.4-p2 5
12-'18 pfSense 2.4.4-p1 1
09-'18 pfSense 2.4.4 15
Meer historie

Lees meer

pfSense

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Overige software

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+14+22+30Ongemodereerd9
Wijzig sortering
0aileron
14 april 2021 17:54
Ik heb er eerlijk gezegd niets op tegen dat de eigenaar van een open source project commerciële doeleinden nastreeft. Software open source en je geld verdienen met support contracten is veelgebruikt.

Waar ik minder heil in zie is dat je het project afsplitst van community edition en betaalde versie waarbij deze niet meer uitwisselbaar zijn. In het geval van pfsense, de betaalde versie is een ARM versie die niet toegankelijk is voor de community.

Dit is kwalijk wat mij betreft. Het zorgt ervoor dat men zelf meer investeert in de ARM versie en tegelijkertijd profiteert van de community versie. Die versies gaan uiteindelijk steeds verder uit de pas lopen en de x86 community versie wordt langzaam het ondergeschoven kindje.

Ik ben sinds monowall gebruiker van dit type firewall. Tijd om weer wat nieuws te gaan zoeken binnenkort.
En nee, OPNsense zal ik nooit gaan gebruiken.
+2ProjWorld
@aileron14 april 2021 23:54
“ de betaalde versie is een ARM versie die niet toegankelijk is voor de community”

De ARM-versie zit op een betaald/fysiek product en is daarom niet los te downloaden of te installeren. Dat is toch wel iets anders dan je (onbedoeld?) laat overkomen.

De codebase van x86 pfSense is in principe voor community en enterprise (nagenoeg) hetzelfde. Je kunt prima de gratis versie installeren en later de licentie afnemen zonder je installatie over te doen.

ARM devices zijn niet vergelijkbaar met x86 qua firmware, omdat driver en ondersteuning vaak afhankelijk zijn van betaalde licenties van de SoC fabrikanten.

Je kritiek op Netgate/pfSense is dan ook zeer onterecht! Helemaal ook omdat je nog steeds een x86-firewall kunt afnemen van Netgate. De betaalde en gratis versie zijn juist meer geconvergeerd naar uniforme codebase.

(Zelf ook m0n0wall en pfSense gebruiker. Inmiddels compileer ik mijn eigen fork voor eigen doeleinden. )

edits: toevoegingen en correcties.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ProjWorld op 14 april 2021 23:59]

+1job_h
@aileron14 april 2021 18:07
Interessant. Waarom is OPNsense een no-go voor jou?
0Boeshnl
@aileron14 april 2021 18:25
Inderdaad dat wil ik ook wel weten. Met beide geen ervaring maar ben benieuwd wat jou beweegredenen zijn.
0Sandolution
@aileron15 april 2021 08:48
Ik ben ook wel benieuwd waarom je zo fel tegen OPNsense bent. Niet dat je verplicht bent om het te gebruiken, begrijp me niet verkeerd.

Zelf ben ik een jaar geleden overgestapt van pfSense naar OPNsense en nog geen moment spijt van gehad. Update cycles zijn erg kort, het werkt goed en ziet er ook goed uit.

Bij pfSense had ik (veel) problemen met het niet opkomen van de NIC als de verbinding weg was gevallen (bijvoorbeeld als je je modem reset, omdat je dan meer snelheid krijgt :) )

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sandolution op 15 april 2021 08:48]

0jpgview
14 april 2021 16:39
opgelet, uit de rss feed:

Out of an abundance of caution, the kernel WireGuard implementation has been removed from these releases. To ensure that the upgrade does not result in a broken installation, the upgrade process will not proceed until all WireGuard instances are removed from the firewall configuration.
0Sayko
@jpgview14 april 2021 19:04
Voor mij reden niet te upgraden naar deze versie.
+2_JGC_
@Sayko15 april 2021 10:39
Jij hebt liever een buggy implementatie van Wireguard in de kernel zitten die door niemand meer ondersteund wordt?
0Theone098
@jpgview14 april 2021 17:27
Stond ook al in het artikel hierboven :) .

[Reactie gewijzigd door Theone098 op 14 april 2021 17:27]

+1joppybt
14 april 2021 21:43
In dit artikel nieuws: Netgate verwijdert WireGuard uit pfSense na bugs FreeBSD-implementatie staat uitgelegd waarom de kernel WireGuard implementatie wordt verwijderd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door joppybt op 15 april 2021 09:53]

0Theone098
14 april 2021 15:51
On the fly probleemloos ge-update :) .
0_JGC_
17 april 2021 21:29
Eergisteren nieuwe firewall met 2.5.0 geplaatst bij een klant, liepen al vrij snel tegen een probleem met ipsec en AES offload aan: https://redmine.pfsense.org/issues/11524

Gisteren patch gemaakt als quickfix om SHA offload uit te zetten en in dat ticket gezet, daarna super tevreden.

Blijft een leuk stukje software.
0MaxTheKing
@_JGC_28 april 2021 11:46
IPSec is bij mij ook problematisch. Heb aan beide kanten een pfSense 2.5.1 doos, maar IPSec VPN werkt maar deels. Daarom overgestapt op OpenVPN voor de site to site.
0Stimpy68
18 april 2021 09:04
Na de update leek ik geen problemen te ondervinden, maar toevallig kwam ik er achter dat mijn SMTP server niet reageerde (gelukkig nog andere MX records), verzoek komt aan, pass door de FW, maar geen antwoord terug. Blijkt een probleem te zijn in 2.5.1: https://redmine.pfsense.org/issues/11805

Ik heb multiple gateways...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True