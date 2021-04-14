Versie 2.5.1 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Let op dat WireGuard uit voorzorg uit versie 2.5.1 is verwijderd. De hoogtepunten voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We are excited to announce the release of pfSense® Plus software version 21.02.2 and pfSense Community Edition (CE) software version 2.5.1, now available for new installations and upgrades!

For more details about the distinctions between pfSense Plus and pfSense CE software, read the pfSense Plus Announcement. Customers running the Factory Edition of pfSense software version 2.4.5-p1 and older can upgrade in-place automatically to pfSense Plus software version 21.02.2 as with any other previous upgrade. These new releases correct issues identified in recent releases which affected a variety of functions.

To ensure that the upgrade does not result in a broken installation, the upgrade process will not proceed until all WireGuard instances are removed from the firewall configuration. See the blog post about WireGuard removal for more details.

pfSense Plus software version 21.02.2-RELEASE updates are available now. For installation images, contact Netgate TAC. pfSense software Community Edition version 2.5.1-RELEASE updates and installation images are available for download now.

pfSense Plus and pfSense CE updates include, but are not limited to, corrections for:

An updated version of OpenSSL to address CVEs

Interface and routing issues which in certain cases could lead to problems with responding to requests from non-default WANs, problems determining gateways, configuring routes, and route lookups

IPv6 gateways obtained via Router Advertisements

IPsec issues with tunnel configuration, identifiers, and status

OpenVPN authentication and negotiation

Certificate handling

Dashboard behavior

DNS resolver stability

And more

For more details, see the Release Notes, Redmine (Plus), and Redmine (CE).