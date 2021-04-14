Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TrueNAS 12.0-U3

TrueNAS logo (79 pix)iXsystems heeft versie 12.0-U3 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Versie 12.0 van TrueNAS is de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS is samengevoegd en nu uitgebracht wordt onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

TrueNAS 12.0-U3

iXsystems is excited to announce TrueNAS 12.0-U3 was released today and marks an important milestone in the transition from FreeNAS to TrueNAS. TrueNAS 12.0 is now considered by iXsystems to be a higher quality release than FreeNAS 11.3-U5, our previous benchmark. The new TrueNAS documentation site has also reached a point where it has more content and capabilities than FreeNAS. TrueNAS 12.0 is ready for mission-critical enterprise deployments.

TrueNAS 12.0 is the official merger of FreeNAS and TrueNAS into a unified software image accompanied by a long list of features and performance improvements. Nearly all of the significant bugs were resolved in TrueNAS 12.0-U2 .

With new features, improved performance, and higher quality, TrueNAS 12.0-U3 becomes the default release for new systems. Any new bugs or security vulnerabilities found in FreeNAS 11.3 will be resolved through updates in TrueNAS 12.0. FreeNAS 11.3-U5 will be the last FreeNAS release and it was a very good release.

How did we make that assessment? Over 50% of FreeNAS 11.3 systems and 20% of TrueNAS Enterprise systems have upgraded to TrueNAS 12.0. These transitions since 12.0-U2 have been very smooth. With TrueNAS 12.0, OpenZFS 2.0 has outperformed the previous versions of ZFS both in our lab and user environments and has proven to be even more robust at scale.

TrueNAS 12.0-U3 resolves some minor bugs and is an easy web update. Where possible, avoid updating the zpool feature flags until you are finished validating your performance and functionality.

TrueNAS

Versienummer 12.0-U3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-tn-core/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1wmn79
14 april 2021 16:02
Moest ff zoeken naar de release notes maar eindelijk hier gevonden: https://www.truenas.com/docs/releasenotes/core/12.0u3/. Zou handig zijn als die volgende keer ergens in de tekst staat.
+1Raven
@wmn7914 april 2021 19:35
Die staat rechtsboven bij bron, moet je net weten ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Raven op 14 april 2021 19:36]

