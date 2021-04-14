De leden van het FreeBSD Release Engineering Team hebben versie 13.0 van FreeBSD uitgebracht. FreeBSD is in 1993 ontstaan en wordt als één geheel ontwikkeld, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld Linux, waarvan de kernel door de ene groep ontwikkelaars wordt onderhouden en bepaalde applicaties weer door anderen. Hierdoor wordt FreeBSD over het algemeen als stabieler en robuuster beschouwd dan diverse andere besturingssystemen. Uitgebreide release notes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste veranderingen:

The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE. This is the first release of the stable/13 branch.

Some of the highlights:

The clang, lld, and lldb utilities and compiler-rt, llvm, libunwind, and libc++ libraries have been updated to version 11.0.1.

Removed the obsolete version of the GNU debugger that was installed to /usr/libexec for use by crashinfo(8). Detailed kernel crash information can be obtained by installing modern GDB from ports or packages.

Removed the obsolete binutils 2.17 and gcc(1) 4.2.1 from the tree. All supported architectures now use the LLVM/clang toolchain.

The BSD version of grep(1) is now installed by default. The obsolete GNU version that was the previous default has been removed.

Removed CU-SeeMe support from libalias(3).

The qat(4) driver has been added, supporting some of the cryptographic acceleration functions of the Intel QuickAssist (QAT) device. The qat(4) driver supports the QAT devices integrated with Atom C2000 and C3000 and Xeon C620 and D-1500 platforms, and the Intel QAT Adapter 8950.

Several deprecated drivers have been removed.

Several drivers have been ported to the PowerPC64 architecture.

The kernel now supports in-kernel framing and encryption of Transport Layer Security (TLS) data on TCP sockets for TLS versions 1.0 through 1.3. Transmit offload via in-kernel crypto drivers is supported for MtE cipher suites using AES-CBC as well as AEAD cipher suites using AES-GCM. Receive offload via in-kernel crypto drivers is supported for AES-GCM cipher suites for TLS 1.2. Using KTLS requires the use of a KTLS-aware userland SSL library. The OpenSSL library included in the base system does not enable KTLS support by default, but support can be enabled by building with the WITH_OPENSSL_KTLS option

The 64-bit ARM architecture known as arm64 or AArch64 is promoted to Tier-1 status for FreeBSD 13.

And much more…​

