Software-update: TrueNAS 13.0

TrueNAS logo (79 pix)iXsystems heeft versie 13 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Met TrueNAS kan computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. TrueNAS 13 heeft FreeBSD 13 als basis met OpenZFS als bestandssysteem. De complete changelog kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn de release notes voor deze uitgave:

TrueNAS 13.0 Succeeds TrueNAS 12.0

TrueNAS 13.0 reached its RELEASE milestone today and is the natural successor to TrueNAS 12.0-U8, which has been the most widely deployed and highest quality TrueNAS version ever. TrueNAS 13.0 retains all the TrueNAS 12.0 services and middleware while providing significant improvements in security, availability, quality, and performance.

The significant new components of TrueNAS 13.0 are:

FreeBSD 13.0: FreeBSD 13.0 includes thousands of improvements and numerous iXsystems contributions. There are major improvements to cryptography, networking, drivers, and NUMA scheduling. The Plugins and jails can now run with version 13.0 compatibility and the significant performance improvements increase IOPS and bandwidth for larger NAS systems by up to 20%.

OpenZFS 2.1: OpenZFS 2.0 was a huge quality success in TrueNAS 12.0. OpenZFS 2.1 extends the improvements in reliability and performance even further. One iX contribution reduces the ZFS pool import times by making the process more parallel. System restart and failover times are reduced by more than 80% for larger systems, which reduces downtime and increases system availability.

Samba 4.15: The Samba 4.15 release has important security improvements and virtual file system improvements that ensure SMB support is secure and robust.

iSCSI target: TrueNAS 13.0 includes support for larger native I/O sizes and general performance improvements. These will translate into more bandwidth on backup and archive systems. Larger scale performance testing results will be released in the coming months.

NFS server: TrueNAS 13.0 includes NFS support for nconnect. This allows multiple TCP connections from a Linux client to operate in parallel and provides higher and more robust performance. This can increase single-client performance on high-speed networks by as much as 400%.

Like TrueNAS 12.0, TrueNAS 13.0 is a single unified image that supports either TrueNAS CORE or TrueNAS Enterprise capabilities. TrueNAS Enterprise is delivered as TrueNAS appliances to organizations that want a turnkey experience. It also includes Enterprise-grade features such as High Availability (HA), Fibre Channel, Pro-active Support, and Key Management (KMIP).

TrueNAS 13.0 is the highest performing TrueNAS version for single node and HA deployments. All the jails and plugin capabilities are maintained along with the storage services built into TrueNAS 12.0. The update from TrueNAS 12.0-U8 will be straightforward and driven entirely from the webUI. Thanks to a major contribution from WD, TrueNAS 13.0 passed comprehensive large-scale testing on a TrueNAS M60-HA with over 1,200 drives as shown in the iX lab below.

TrueNAS

Versienummer 13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-truenas-core/
Bestandsgrootte 990,00MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Lees meer

Reacties (5)

+1icecreamfarmer
12 mei 2022 18:04
Is dit nu beter dan opnmv?
Reageer
+1drocona
@icecreamfarmer12 mei 2022 18:09
Ik vind het persoonlijk vele malen beter, maar tegelijkertijd vele malen gevaarlijker door de vele valkuilen die van tevoren niet echt duidelijk zijn. Daarnaast is de TrueNAS community zo "toxic" als het maar kan.
Aan de oppervlakte lijkt TrueNAS een consumenten product met gebruiksgemak, maar het gaat daadwerkelijk uit van enterprise beheer en omgang door de eigenaar. Je hebt er dus echt kennis over nodig (hoe ZFS werkt en wat de nadelen/valkuilen zijn) en het heeft een flinke leercurve.

[Reactie gewijzigd door drocona op 12 mei 2022 18:10]

Reageer
0jozuf
@drocona12 mei 2022 18:51
Zelf wellis aan het denken om naar dit of unraid over te stappen.
Heb nu de homeserver nog op Ubuntu server gebaseerd met een zooitje containers voor allerhande dingen.
Vooral ZFS spreekt me wel aan ivm de traditionele software raid5 die ik nu draai.
Maar migreren betekend redelijk wat werk en wil het liefst ook geen downtime dus zal op een aparte machine moeten.
Waarbij ik dan weer het liefst naar wat zuiniger ga dan mijn huidige pentium 4600T, wellicht een pi4... Keuzes keuzes maar voorlopig nog uitstel door de belachelijke prijzen en het gebrek van een redelijke manier om wat meer 3,5 inch HDDs aan te sluiten via een sata connectie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 12 mei 2022 19:04]

Reageer
0thijsjek
@jozuf12 mei 2022 19:07
Er is ook ondertussen zfs on Linux, zodat je helemaal niet hoeft te migreren.

Tenslotte is er truenas scale, Linux gebaseerd en kan overweg met containers, wat niet zo handig is in freebsd.
Reageer
0icecreamfarmer
@drocona12 mei 2022 19:26
Ik heb eigenlijk OPENMV alleen draaien op proxmox om een sambaserver online te houden.
Op een of andere manier krijg ik dat nog steeds niet werkend in een lxc container met een externe usb drive.
Reageer


