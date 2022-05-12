iXsystems heeft versie 13 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Met TrueNAS kan computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. TrueNAS 13 heeft FreeBSD 13 als basis met OpenZFS als bestandssysteem. De complete changelog kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn de release notes voor deze uitgave:

TrueNAS 13.0 reached its RELEASE milestone today and is the natural successor to TrueNAS 12.0-U8, which has been the most widely deployed and highest quality TrueNAS version ever. TrueNAS 13.0 retains all the TrueNAS 12.0 services and middleware while providing significant improvements in security, availability, quality, and performance.

The significant new components of TrueNAS 13.0 are:

FreeBSD 13.0: FreeBSD 13.0 includes thousands of improvements and numerous iXsystems contributions. There are major improvements to cryptography, networking, drivers, and NUMA scheduling. The Plugins and jails can now run with version 13.0 compatibility and the significant performance improvements increase IOPS and bandwidth for larger NAS systems by up to 20%.

OpenZFS 2.1: OpenZFS 2.0 was a huge quality success in TrueNAS 12.0. OpenZFS 2.1 extends the improvements in reliability and performance even further. One iX contribution reduces the ZFS pool import times by making the process more parallel. System restart and failover times are reduced by more than 80% for larger systems, which reduces downtime and increases system availability.

Samba 4.15: The Samba 4.15 release has important security improvements and virtual file system improvements that ensure SMB support is secure and robust.

iSCSI target: TrueNAS 13.0 includes support for larger native I/O sizes and general performance improvements. These will translate into more bandwidth on backup and archive systems. Larger scale performance testing results will be released in the coming months.

NFS server: TrueNAS 13.0 includes NFS support for nconnect. This allows multiple TCP connections from a Linux client to operate in parallel and provides higher and more robust performance. This can increase single-client performance on high-speed networks by as much as 400%.

Like TrueNAS 12.0, TrueNAS 13.0 is a single unified image that supports either TrueNAS CORE or TrueNAS Enterprise capabilities. TrueNAS Enterprise is delivered as TrueNAS appliances to organizations that want a turnkey experience. It also includes Enterprise-grade features such as High Availability (HA), Fibre Channel, Pro-active Support, and Key Management (KMIP).

TrueNAS 13.0 is the highest performing TrueNAS version for single node and HA deployments. All the jails and plugin capabilities are maintained along with the storage services built into TrueNAS 12.0. The update from TrueNAS 12.0-U8 will be straightforward and driven entirely from the webUI. Thanks to a major contribution from WD, TrueNAS 13.0 passed comprehensive large-scale testing on a TrueNAS M60-HA with over 1,200 drives as shown in the iX lab below.