pfSense logo (75 pix)Versie 2.7.1 van pfSense Community Edition is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In versie 2.7.0 is onder meer de overstap naar FreeBSD 14 gemaakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Major Changes and Features

OpenSSL upgraded to 3.0.12

This change was essential because OpenSSL 1.1.1 has reached End of Life (EOL) and will no longer receive security patches for vulnerabilities. The upgrade to OpenSSL 3.0.12 means that a number of older and weaker encryption and hash algorithms have been removed, and security certificates based on these older/weaker hashes have been deprecated. We HIGHLY recommend reviewing the release notes, and our blog on this topic, prior to any upgrade. Encryption algorithms removed from OpenVPN include ARIA, Blowfish (e.g. BF-CBC, which was formerly an OpenVPN default), CAST5, DES, DESX, IDEA, RC2, RC5, SEED, and SM4. Hash algorithms removed from OpenVPN include MD4, MDC2, SM3, and Whirlpool.

Kea DHCP added as an opt-in feature

The Kea DHCP server is available as an opt-in feature. Basic functionality is present in version 2.7.1, but it is not feature-complete. You can find our blog on the topic here. Switching to the Kea DHCP server is done by:

  • Navigate to System > Advanced
  • Choose the Networking tab
  • Change the new Server Backend radio button in the DHCP Options section to "Kea DHCP"
  • Click on the “Save” button at the bottom of the page

Note: If you have assigned hostnames to devices on your network using static leases, or rely on dynamic lease registration in DNS, switching to Kea DHCP results in those hostnames being ignored. The static lease configuration is kept, so switching back to ISC DHCP will restore the functionality.

Improved support for SCTP

Support for SCTP has been improved in PF for firewall rules, NAT, and logging. Rules can now act on SCTP packets by port number. Previously it was only possible to filter on source or destination address.

IPv6 Router Configuration moved

IPv6 Router Advertisement configuration has been relocated to Services > Router Advertisement as a part of the ongoing Kea DHCP server integration.

Additional Changes
  • PHP upgraded to 8.2.11
  • The base operating system upgraded to a more recent point of FreeBSD 14-CURRENT
  • The release also addresses a number of bugs and other issues.
Installing the Upgrade

Netgate has a detailed Upgrade Guide available in the pfSense documentation to help explain the process. Upgrades from an earlier version of pfSense CE software are usually made through the web interface. It’s always recommended to save a backup of the pfSense CE configuration prior to any major change such as an upgrade. You can find Backup and Recovery instructions in the pfSense documentation. You launch the upgrade by following these steps:

  • Navigate to System > Update
  • Set Branch to “Latest Stable Version (2.7.1)”
  • Click Confirm to start the upgrade process

Versienummer 2.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website Netgate
Download https://www.pfsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (3)

WRT54G 17 november 2023 10:33
Update van v2.7.0 naar v2.7.1 ging vlekkeloos op mijn whitebox (Celeron J4125 / 4x Intel I226).

Sidenote:
Gebruik je nog certificaten met oude algorithms dan is er (wellicht) meer werk aan de winkel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WRT54G op 24 juli 2024 14:49]

pjflathead 17 november 2023 17:58
Ik zie dat mijn (v2.7.0) pfSenseCE bij de openVPN in het vakje "Auth digest algorithm" nog SHA1(160bit) heeft staan. Dat zal ik denk ik moeten wijzigen in bijv. SHA256?
Mijn pfSense loopt op een virtual machine in ProxMox op een Celeron J1800 met 16G ram met nog een paar andere vm's. Tot tevredenheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pjflathead op 24 juli 2024 14:49]

Microkid Frontpage Admin 20 november 2023 17:54
Mocht de upgrade optie niet verschijnen in "Update" en als je lijst van available packages ook ineens leeg zijn, dan dit even lezen:

“Due to changes in pkg, the new version of pkg may not be able to properly locate and use the CA trust store when running on the previous version before upgrading.

If the firewall is unable to load packages or check for updates after selecting the CE 2.7.1 upgrade branch, run certctl rehash from the console, a root shell prompt, or via Diagnostics > Command Prompt. This will allow pkg to utilize the system certificates until the next reboot.”

Bij mij was dit de oplossing om 2.7.0 naar 2.7.1 te krijgen.

