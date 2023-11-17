Versie 7.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 7.0 is de mogelijkheid om notities toe te voegen aan bijvoorbeeld auteurs en series, en is ondersteuning voor epub audioboeken toegevoegd. Ook kunnen er extra bestanden aan boeken worden toegevoegd, zoals bijvoorbeeld alternatieve omslagafbeelding en heeft Calibre nu een eigen prullenbak, die gebruikt kan worden in plaats van die in het OS. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features
Bug fixes
- For details on the major changes in calibre between 7.0 and 6.0, see this page
- The ability to add notes to any author, tag, series, etc. in calibre with links and images
- E-book viewer: Add support for HTML image maps. Closes tickets: 2040487
- Content server home page: Show the three most recently added books in the default library
- Content server: Add button to return to book details page at top level of controls
- Content server: Book details: Open links in comments fields in the same window rather than a new window
- Add a "Show items in selected books" choice to Manage tags and Manage authors
- Show the previously used language, if any, second in the language selection drop down. Closes tickets: 2042804
New news sources
- Metadata download: Fix downloads from Google not working in Europe because of the GDPR. Closes tickets: 2043415
- Fix editing dates with days sometimes off by one day. Closes tickets: 2042815
- Edit book: Fix highlighting for special characters not visible when the cursor is on the line with the special character
- Fix embedding metadata showing infinite error dialogs on windows if a file is locked by another program. Closes tickets: 2043248
- PDF Output: Fix an error when trying to set header or footer with an input document that has invalid content after the main body. Closes tickets: 2040074
- E-book viewer: Read aloud: Fix clicking on empty spaces causing read aloud to restart from beginning of chapter. Closes tickets: 2042791
- Book details: Fix Manage authors via context menu not working
- E-book viewer: Showing chrome should close an active footnote popup first and only show chrome if the user repeats the action. Closes tickets: 2041848
- Fix very slow metadata updates on some PDF files. Closes tickets: 2041745
- Catalogs: Do not erase any tags the user adds to a catalog book entry when the catalog is re-generated. Closes tickets: 1262875
- Linux installer: Fix downloading of signatures for older versions. Closes tickets: 2042748
- Fix editing non-active Virtual library changes sort of book list. Closes tickets: 2041357
Improved news sources
- Bookforum, Kirkus Reviews and Poetry Magazine by ping
- Financial Times
- National Geographic
- Hamilton Spectator
- Times of India
- MIT Tech Review
- Bloomberg
- Washington Post
- Project Syndicate
- Cumhuriyet
- Foreign Affairs
- Harvard Business Review
- Wall Street Journal