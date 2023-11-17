Versie 7.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.

In versie 7.0 is de mogelijkheid om notities toe te voegen aan bijvoorbeeld auteurs en series, en is ondersteuning voor epub audioboeken toegevoegd. Ook kunnen er extra bestanden aan boeken worden toegevoegd, zoals bijvoorbeeld alternatieve omslagafbeelding en heeft Calibre nu een eigen prullenbak, die gebruikt kan worden in plaats van die in het OS. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: