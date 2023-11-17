Software-update: Calibre 7.0

Calibre logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.

In versie 7.0 is de mogelijkheid om notities toe te voegen aan bijvoorbeeld auteurs en series, en is ondersteuning voor epub audioboeken toegevoegd. Ook kunnen er extra bestanden aan boeken worden toegevoegd, zoals bijvoorbeeld alternatieve omslagafbeelding en heeft Calibre nu een eigen prullenbak, die gebruikt kan worden in plaats van die in het OS. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features
  • For details on the major changes in calibre between 7.0 and 6.0, see this page
  • The ability to add notes to any author, tag, series, etc. in calibre with links and images
  • E-book viewer: Add support for HTML image maps. Closes tickets: 2040487
  • Content server home page: Show the three most recently added books in the default library
  • Content server: Add button to return to book details page at top level of controls
  • Content server: Book details: Open links in comments fields in the same window rather than a new window
  • Add a "Show items in selected books" choice to Manage tags and Manage authors
  • Show the previously used language, if any, second in the language selection drop down. Closes tickets: 2042804
Bug fixes
  • Metadata download: Fix downloads from Google not working in Europe because of the GDPR. Closes tickets: 2043415
  • Fix editing dates with days sometimes off by one day. Closes tickets: 2042815
  • Edit book: Fix highlighting for special characters not visible when the cursor is on the line with the special character
  • Fix embedding metadata showing infinite error dialogs on windows if a file is locked by another program. Closes tickets: 2043248
  • PDF Output: Fix an error when trying to set header or footer with an input document that has invalid content after the main body. Closes tickets: 2040074
  • E-book viewer: Read aloud: Fix clicking on empty spaces causing read aloud to restart from beginning of chapter. Closes tickets: 2042791
  • Book details: Fix Manage authors via context menu not working
  • E-book viewer: Showing chrome should close an active footnote popup first and only show chrome if the user repeats the action. Closes tickets: 2041848
  • Fix very slow metadata updates on some PDF files. Closes tickets: 2041745
  • Catalogs: Do not erase any tags the user adds to a catalog book entry when the catalog is re-generated. Closes tickets: 1262875
  • Linux installer: Fix downloading of signatures for older versions. Closes tickets: 2042748
  • Fix editing non-active Virtual library changes sort of book list. Closes tickets: 2041357
New news sources
  • Bookforum, Kirkus Reviews and Poetry Magazine by ping
Improved news sources
  • Financial Times
  • National Geographic
  • Hamilton Spectator
  • Times of India
  • MIT Tech Review
  • Bloomberg
  • Washington Post
  • Project Syndicate
  • Cumhuriyet
  • Foreign Affairs
  • Harvard Business Review
  • Wall Street Journal

Calibre 6.0

Versienummer 7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 163,17MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (22)

12_0_13 17 november 2023 11:20
Ik gebruik dit al 100 jaar. Niet perse de mooiste tool, maar werkt fantastisch. kudos voor elke keer weer de ondersteuning voor nieuwe firmware van readers.
!GN!T!ON @12_0_1317 november 2023 11:46
Met een web-frontend is het best mooi: https://github.com/janeczku/calibre-web
Lounge Deluxe @!GN!T!ON18 november 2023 07:47
Werkt dat eigenlijk ook voor MacOS? Ziet er inderdaad veel beter uit, maar kon zo snel geen MacOS installer vinden.
!GN!T!ON @Lounge Deluxe18 november 2023 12:00
Zeker. Is python en pip dus ook voor Mac beschikbaar.

Installation via pip (recommended)
Create a virtual environment for Calibre-Web to avoid conflicts with existing Python dependencies
Install Calibre-Web via pip: pip install calibreweb (or pip3 depending on your OS/distro)
Install optional features via pip as needed, see this page for details
Start Calibre-Web by typing cps
Note: Raspberry Pi OS users may encounter issues during installation. If so, please update pip (./venv/bin/python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip) and/or install cargo (sudo apt install cargo) before retrying the installation.
Lounge Deluxe @!GN!T!ON18 november 2023 16:53
Dank, ik ga dit proberen!
af_bert @12_0_1317 november 2023 11:30
Het is alles behalve een mooie tool.

Maar zoals je zegt, het werkt fantastisch als bibliotheekbeheer. Ik gebruik het zelfs als archiefbeheerder voor mijn documenten, digitale brieven, verslagen, ...
Als niet-techneut kan ik er zelfs mijn weg in vinden.

En chapeau dat het zo goed bijgewerkt wordt!
GuusOngeIuk @12_0_1317 november 2023 11:47
Met een andere skin is het best nog wel mogelijk Calibre een aanvaardbaar uiterlijk te geven.
Master Chieftec @12_0_1317 november 2023 16:13
Heeft de looks van WinRar en is heel veelzijdig. Mijn Amazon boeken van mijn oude Kindle heb ik geconverteerd naar die van Kobo Forma. Het werkt top.
magician2000 @12_0_1317 november 2023 22:19
Mooi dat deze tool in 2104 nog bestaat. Hoe was de tijdreis en wat kun je nog meer over de toekomst vertellen?

Gebruik de tool weinig, maar werkt inderdaad prima.
Mesmer_ 17 november 2023 11:55
Na deze update kan ik heel Calibre niet meer terugvinden op mijn laptop. Het staat niet meer bij programma's, niet bij recent toegevoegd maar ik kan wel ebooks in Calibre openen. Raar...
Robertdw @Mesmer_17 november 2023 16:31
Bij mij verdween het icon op mijn desktop ook. Gelukkig had ik nog een link in een map staan die ik als menu gebruik. Anders even een zoekopdracht geven en kijken bij eigenschappen waar hij staat en een link op je desktop maken.
Mesmer_ @Robertdw17 november 2023 19:05
Ik ben dus meer dan alleen het icoon kwijt. Het programma is er nog maar elke verwijzing naar het programma is verdwenen. In het start menu staat het ook niet meer bij programma's.
Robertdw @Mesmer_17 november 2023 19:28
Het programma staat in c:\program files\calibre2\calibre.exe maak van dit programma een snelkoppeling op je buroblad. Rechtsklik op de snelkoppeling en kies aan start vastmaken.
Of start het installatie programma nog een keer op en kies voor repair.
Frankowitsch @Robertdw17 november 2023 22:09
Als je de installer nogmaals opent, heb je een 'repair' optie en daarna werkt Calibre wel weer als gewoon (bureaublad koppeling en in start menu), althans bij mij, maar dat zal voor anderen vast ook zo werken
Ortep
17 november 2023 11:34
Toen ik de woorden epub audiobook zag dacht ik joepieeeee. Maar helaas. Ik zo het prachtig vinden als ik mijn luisterboeken er ook in kwijt kon. Maar zo werkt het blijkbaar niet.
Maar voor gewone ebooken is het inderdaad de enge bruikbare oplossing

marinostrus @Ortep17 november 2023 15:22
Je kan https://booksonic.org/ gebruiken (ook open source).

Wat ik zelf doe is de audio zippen en toevoegen als aan de ebook in Calibre. Dan zit alles mooi bij elkaar.
Ortep
@marinostrus17 november 2023 18:08
Prachtig stukje software
Kweekie 19 november 2023 06:14
Werkt dit ook op Synology Nas DSM7.* ?
lenwar @Kweekie19 november 2023 11:03
https://mariushosting.com...bre-on-your-synology-nas/
De eerste hit in een zoekmachine: “Calibre on NAS”
Kweekie @lenwar19 november 2023 14:09
Dankjewel, ooit gepoogd met de vorige Docker zonder succes.
Wellicht krijg ik het nu voor elkaar :)
DikkieDick @lenwar24 november 2023 10:37
o dat is cool. Ga ik eens proberen op mijn Raspberry Pi en dan met de hierboven genoemde webinterface.
Pierre 17 november 2023 12:04
Echt een super programma, gebruik het al vele jaren ik kan niet meer zonder.

