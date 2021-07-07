Versie 2.5.2 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Waar WireGuard uit voorzorg uit versie 2.5.1 was verwijderd, keert deze in 2.5.2 weer terug, zij het als experimentele optie. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Security This release includes corrections for the following vulnerabilities in pfSense software: pfSense-SA-21_02.captiveportal (XSS in Captive Portal client login page, #11843) General Added: WireGuard experimental add-on package pfSense CE Aliases / Tables Added: PHP shell playback script to modify Alias contents #11380 Authentication Added: Copy button for Authentication Server entries #11390 Backup / Restore Added: Randomize time of scheduled AutoConfigBackup runs #10811

Fixed: Automated corruption recovery from cached config.xml backup files should check multiple backups #11748

backup files should check multiple backups #11748 Fixed: AutoConfigBackup schedule custom hour value lost on page load #11946 Captive Portal Added: Redirect Captive Portal users to login page after they logout #11264

Fixed: Captive Portal post-auth redirect is not properly respected #11842

Fixed: Potential XSS vulnerability in Captive Portal redirurl handling #11843 Certificates Fixed: Certificate Manager does not report Unbound as using a certificate #11678

Fixed: PHP error on certificate list due to unreadable private key #11859

Fixed: Export P12 icon is missing if certificate is not locally renewable #11884 Configuration Upgrade Fixed: PHP error in upgrade_212_to_213() when upgrading certain IPsec tunnels #11801 Console Menu Changed: Allow reroot on ZFS from console and GUI reboot menu entries #11914 DHCP (IPv6) Fixed: dhcp6withoutra_script.sh does not get executed when advanced options are set #11883 DNS Forwarder Fixed: Disable DNSSEC option for dnsmasq #11781

Fixed: Update dnsmasq to 2.85 to fix CVE-2021-3448 #11866 DNS Resolver Fixed: Unbound Python Integration repeatedly mounts dev without unmounting #11456

without unmounting #11456 Fixed: Stale hostname registration data for OpenVPN clients is not deleted from the DNS Resolver configuration at boot #11704

Changed: Temporarily move back to Unbound 1.12.x due to instability on Unbound 1.13.x #11915 Dashboard Fixed: Thermal sensors widget no longer shows values from certain hardware #11787

Fixed: IPsec Dashboard widget only displays first P2 subnet when using a single traffic selector #11893

Fixed: Editing widgets on Dashboard causes a PHP Warning #11939 Diagnostics Fixed: ARP Table populates hostname values using expired DHCP lease data #11510

Fixed: Sanitize OpenVPN Client Export certificate password in status output #11767

Fixed: Sanitize Captive Portal RADIUS MAC secret in status output #11769

Fixed: MAC address OEM information missing from ARP table #11819

Fixed: State table content on diag_dump_states.php does not sort properly #11852 Dynamic DNS Added: New Dynamic DNS Provider: Mythic-Beasts #7842

Added: New Dynamic DNS Provider: one.com #11293

Added: New Dynamic DNS Provider: Yandex PDD #11294

Added: New Dynamic DNS Provider: NIC.RU #11358

Added: New Dynamic DNS Provider: Gandi LiveDNS IPv6 #11420

Fixed: Automatic 25-day forced Dynamic DNS update removes wildcard domain #11667

Fixed: Digital Ocean Dynamic DNS help text is incorrect #11754

Fixed: NoIP.com Dynamic DNS update failure is not detected properly #11815

Fixed: Dynamic DNS edit page incorrectly hides username field when switching away from Digital Ocean #11840 Gateways Added: Input validation to prevent setting a load balancing gateway group as default #11164 Hardware / Drivers Changed: Deprecate old cryptographic accelerator hardware which is not viable on modern systems #11426

Fixed: Using SHA1 or SHA256 with AES-NI may fail if AES-NI attempts to accelerate hashing #11524 High Availability Fixed: Incorrect RADVD log message on HA event #11966 IGMP Proxy Fixed: IGMP Proxy restarts unnecessarily after IPv6 gateway events #11904 IPsec Added: GUI option to set RADIUS Timeout for EAP-RADIUS #11211

Added: Option to switch IPsec filtering modes to choose between enc and if_ipsec filtering #11395

and filtering #11395 Changed: Move custom IPsec NAT-T port settings to Advanced Options #11518

Fixed: strongSwan configuration always contains user EAP/PSK values #11564

Added: IPsec GUI option to control Child SA start_action #11576

#11576 Fixed: Error when adding both IPv4 and IPv6 P2 under an IPv4 or IPv6 only IKEv1 P1 #11651

Fixed: Cannot disable IPsec P1 when related P2s are in VTI mode and enabled #11792

Fixed: IPsec VTI interface names are not properly formed for more than 32 interfaces #11794

Fixed: Applying IPsec settings for more than ~30 tunnels times out PHP #11795

Fixed: ipsec_vti() does not skip disabled VTI entries #11832

does not skip disabled VTI entries #11832 Fixed: IPsec GUI allows creating multiple identical Phase 1 entries when using FQDN for remote gateway #11912

Fixed: Mobile IPsec advanced RADIUS parameters do not allow numeric values with a decimal point #11967 IPv6 Router Advertisements (RADVD) Added: Use virtual link local IP address as RA source address for HA environments #11103

Added: Shortcut buttons for service control and logs on RADVD configuration #11911

Fixed: RADVD breaks on SIGHUP #11913 Interfaces Fixed: DHCP interfaces are always treated as having a gateway, even if one is not assigned by the upstream DHCP server #5135

Fixed: Interfaces page displays MAC Address field for interfaces which do not support L2 #11387

Fixed: CLI interface configuration without IPv6 leaves RA enabled #11609

Fixed: Incomplete PPPoE custom reset values lead to invalid cron entry #11698

Fixed: Error when changing MTU if the interface is used for both IPv4 and IPv6 default routes #11855

Added: VLAN list sorting #11968 L2TP Fixed: Unused L2TP VPN files are not removed when the service is disabled #11299

Added: GUI option to set MTU for L2TP VPN server #11406 NTPD Fixed: NTP widget displays incorrect status #11495

Fixed: NTP authentication input validation rejects valid keys #11850 Notifications Fixed: Invalid HTML encoding in modal Notices window #11765 OpenVPN Added: Allow the firewall to use DNS servers provided to an OpenVPN client instance #11140

Fixed: OpenVPN Wizard does not support gateway groups #11141

Added: Set Explicit Exit Notify to 1 by default for new OpenVPN client instances #11521

by default for new OpenVPN client instances #11521 Added: Support for Cisco AVPair {clientipv6} template in firewall rules returns by RADIUS #11596

template in firewall rules returns by RADIUS #11596 Changed: Set explicit-exit-notify option by default for new OpenVPN server instances #11684

option by default for new OpenVPN server instances #11684 Fixed: OpenVPN does not clean up parsed Cisco-AVPair rules on non-graceful disconnect #11699

rules on non-graceful disconnect #11699 Fixed: OpenVPN does not kill IPv6 client states on disconnect #11700

Fixed: OpenVPN client starts when CARP VIP is in BACKUP status when bound to Virtual IP aliased to CARP VIP #11793

Fixed: Certificate validation with OCSP always fails in openvpn.tls-verify.php #11830

#11830 Changed: Update OpenVPN to 2.5.2 #11844

Fixed: OpenVPN client startup error if IPv6 Tunnel Network is defined in TAP mode #11869 Operating System Added: Kernel modules for alternate congestion control algorithms #7092

Added: Kernel module for RTL8153 driver #11125

Added: Xen console support #11402

Fixed: Unquoted variable in dot.tcshrc can cause proxy password to be printed #11867 Routing Fixed: IPv4 link-local ( 169.254.x.x ) gateway does not function #11806 Rules / NAT Added: Support for IPv6 firewall entries with dynamic delegated prefix and static host address #6626

Fixed: Disabling all interfaces associated with a floating rule causes the firewall to generate an incorrect pf rule #11688

Fixed: Input validation prevents creating 1:1 NAT rules on IPsec #11751

Fixed: Invalid combinations of TCP flag matching options cause pfctl parser error #11762

parser error #11762 Fixed: Port forward rules only function through the default gateway interface, reply-to does not work for Multi-WAN (CE Only) #11805

does not work for Multi-WAN (CE Only) #11805 Fixed: Error loading rules in certain cases where an interface is temporarily without an address #11861

Fixed: NAT 1:1 fail to validate aliases #11923 Traffic Shaper (ALTQ) Fixed: Harmless error when enabling traffic shaper #11229

Fixed: Segmentation fault when loading ALTQ traffic shaping rules using FAIRQ #11550 Traffic Shaper (Limiters) Fixed: Unused Limiter entries with schedules create unnecessary cron jobs #11636

Fixed: Error when setting queue limit on CODELQ limiter #11725 Upgrade Fixed: Language presented to user during upgrade is misleading #11897 Web Interface Added: Replace HTTP links with HTTPS in the GUI #11228

Fixed: Ambiguous text in help and input validation error for system domain name #11658

Fixed: PHP error if PHP_error.log file is too large #11685

file is too large #11685 Fixed: RAM Disk Settings shows Kernel Memory at 0 Kb and does not allow the user to create RAM disks #11702

Kb and does not allow the user to create RAM disks #11702 Fixed: HTTP Referer error message text is incorrect #11873

Fixed: Missing /0 subnet when cloning repeatable CIDR mask controls #11880

subnet when cloning repeatable CIDR mask controls #11880 Fixed: Update NGINX to address CVE-2021-23017 #12061 WireGuard Fixed: Ignore WireGuard configurations under <installedpackages></installedpackages> #11808 Wireless Added: GUI options for WPA Enterprise with identity/password #2400

Fixed: wpa_supplicant uses 100% of a CPU core at boot #11453 XMLRPC Fixed: XMLRPC synchronization restarts all OpenVPN instances on the secondary node when making any change on the primary node #11082

Fixed: XMLRPC Client does not honor its default timeout value #11718