Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.7.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.7.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.7: A new entity, trigger IDs and script debugging

An interesting release, with a bunch of little goodies to make things easier in creating automations, scripts and doing templating. Those are things that in general, make me very happy. Mainly because, well, I use Home Assistant to automate.

Also, we are saying “hi!” to a new type of entity, which is really exciting and I can’t wait to see how that is being put the use in the future.

Lastly, I want to give a shout-out to @klaasnicolaas! He has been an intern with Nabu Casa for the last months. Besides doing the community highlights, he has been working on some awesome stuff that will land in upcoming Home Assistant releases.

His internship is now over, and he passed with a nice grade. Yet, he could not leave without a little present as it seems. He contributed the Forecast.Solar integration, bringing in energy production forecasting for your solar panels. Really cool!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Fabrikant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (17)

+1bartje
7 juli 2021 17:05
Heel fijn programma. Maar de realease cycle is een beetje vreemd.
Iedere maand tussen de 6e en de 19e is er een release. Daarna krijg releases met een interval van 3 dagen en als je deze 3 gehad hebt wordt de interval 4 dagen.
Dit kan prima. Maar als je bij wilt blijven met je wel vaak updaten.
Of is het aan te raden alleen de eerste release van de maand te updaten?
+3Frenck
@bartje7 juli 2021 17:16
Beta start altijd de laatste woensdag van de maand, de release is elke eerste woensdag van de maand.

Als de beta start, begint de development van de volgende release voor de maand erop al. In de eerste weken zijn development & beta/stable nog niet al te ver uiteen gelopen. Daarom zie je in het begin van de maand, na de main release, vaak nog wat patch releases.

We proberen bug fixes,welke geshipped kunnen worden en nog compatible zijn tussen development en de huidige stable versie, zo snel mogelijk te verspreiden. Elke fix helpt iemand.

Naar mate de maand vordered, lopen development & stable verder uiteen en zijn het terug porteren van patches en bugfixes vaak lastiger en neemt het aantal releases dus weer af.
+2joostman111
@bartje7 juli 2021 17:12
Volgens mij brengen ze iedere 1e woensdag vd maand een nieuwe versie uit. De overige (.) releases bevatten updates. Als je erg afhankelijk bent van je ha installatie kan je een paar dagen wachten met updaten. Mochten er fouten in zitten zijn die er daarna meestal wel uit.
+3Frenck
@joostman1117 juli 2021 17:20
Meestal zijn de major release fouten er al uit door de beta de week er voor.
De patch releases in de eerste dagen bevatten vaak nog openstaande bug fixes over het algemeen (e.g., van vorige releases zelfs) en hebben niet zozeer te maken met de huidige release.
+2Mr.Wop
@bartje7 juli 2021 17:14
De eerste release bevat meestal vooral nieuwe features. Daarna repareren ze vooral bugs, dus als je wat wil overslaan zou ik de eerste v/d maand overslaan.

Let wel op de breaking changes. Soms moet je na een update je config wat bijwerken...
+1holoX
@bartje7 juli 2021 17:11
De .1 / .2 etc releases zijn vaak bug fixes :)
+2Frenck
@holoX7 juli 2021 17:17
Alle patch releases zijn bug fix only releases, we staan geen nieuwe features of breaking changes to in the patch releases.
+1gysman11
@bartje7 juli 2021 17:14
Je kunt natuurlijk ook iedere 30ste van de maand updaten. Loop je 1 maand achter qua full release, maar heb je wel alle fixes. Verder changelist een beetje in de gaten houden. Zit er iets in wat je nodig hebt? Dan een update extra. Betreft het updates die jouw setup niet raken, dan lekker overslaan.
+1dycell
@bartje8 juli 2021 00:25
Maar als je bij wilt blijven met je wel vaak updaten.

Haha, dit is een automatisering tool. Dus dit moet je gewoon automatiseren. In docker kun je een release aangeven zodat hij de kleine (patch) updates automatisch doorvoert (via watchtower).

Volgens mij heeft supervisor hier ook opties voor maar die gebruik ik zelf niet.

Daarna geen omkijken meer naar, heerlijk.
+1AJediIAm
7 juli 2021 18:14
De Forecast Solar integratie zou handig kunnen zijn om te voorspellen of je je electrische boiler op nachtstroom wilt opwarmen of op zonne-energie. Ik ga er eens mee spelen. Bedankt Klaas!
+1Jesse-
@AJediIAm7 juli 2021 22:32
Of het beste moment op de dag uitzoeken als we straks niet meer kunnen salderen!
0KvanC
@Jesse-7 juli 2021 23:31
Ik heb geen zonnepanelen oid maar dat terugleveren etc schijnt hier in NL nogal een probleem ze te zijn.

Jullie hebben er blijkbaar verstand van hoe werkt dat nu precies.

Gewoon een interesse vraag. Ik vind het vooralsnog vrij verwarrend als ik het onlne probeer uit te zoeken.

Dus liever van de kenners met uw welbevinden ;-)
0Jesse-
@KvanC8 juli 2021 07:53
Op dit moment wordt elke kWh die je opwekt verminderd op je totale verbruik. Dit gaat in de toekomst stapsgewijs afgebouwd worden. De vergoeding die je dan krijgt voor een opgewekte kWh is dan een stuk lager, daardoor is het zinvol om wat je opwekt zelf te gebruiken in plaats van terug te leveren.
+1Rhapsody
7 juli 2021 23:51
Er zijn wel wat breaking changes, zo werkte mijn reverse proxy niet meer. Was gelukkig eenvoudig op te lossen.

Voor een overzicht:
https://www.home-assistan...e-20217/#breaking-changes
0dycell
@Rhapsody8 juli 2021 00:20
Altijd de releasenotes lezen. Maar deze change was de vorige release al aangekondigd. Ook heeft je log dit waarschijnlijk meerdere keren vermeld 😊
0gysman11
7 juli 2021 17:13
<sorry, verkeerd>

[Reactie gewijzigd door gysman11 op 7 juli 2021 17:14]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

