Versie 7.10.0 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changelog
- Add version community mixin
- Remove DNS lookup when contacting UDP trackers through a proxy
- Ensure TorrentChecker.check_random_tracker makes requests using the default hop count
- Update Socks5ClientUDPConnection.sendto to support hostnames
- Fix typos in Socks5Client tests
- Fix tunnel_helper --restapi option
- Fix adding torrent to personal channel after creating torrent
- Fix mismatched channel disconnects
- Remove redundant timeout check in versioncheck manager
- Uncover the real exception from CoreConnectTimeoutError
- Add user-agent header to version check request (#6143)
- Remove focus rectangle on channels path breadcrumb
- Fix incorrect translation crashing Settings page
- Fix incorrect (un)quote of torrents' file-URIs
- Add autogenerated swagger.yaml to .gitignore
- Remove v7.4 checkpoints that can't be converted
- Update IPv8 pointer
- Don't re-join a hidden swarm after having downloaded the metainfo
- Fix some formatting issues in TriblerTunnelCommunity
- Removed unnecessary code
- Don't log HTTPNotFound exceptions
- Allow request to the downloads endpoint even if MetadataStore is disabled
- Fixes #6076: Object BandwidthTransaction was deleted outside of current transaction
- Fixes #6115: Move an async function call out of the db_session scope (#6134)
- Change GigaChannel community id
- Disable old reporter
- Refactor test_get_first_free_port
- Fix dirty flag dropped when going back through channels stack
- Fix thumbnails remaining on jumping to root channel view
- Fix collection always in preview state
- Update zh_CN translation
- Update ru_RU translation and add dialog strings
- Fix loading animation not hiding on going back in channels stack
- Fix channel navigation not showing during preview loading
- Change spacer height
- Move add channel button under channels list
- Change QSS styling for main window
- Rearrange left menu
- Fix Pylint issues
- Add seeder
- Fix seeding ratio
- Refactor store
- Update pt_BR localization
- Fix missing % in translated string