Versie 7.10.0 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changelog Add version community mixin

Remove DNS lookup when contacting UDP trackers through a proxy

Ensure TorrentChecker.check_random_tracker makes requests using the default hop count

Update Socks5ClientUDPConnection.sendto to support hostnames

Fix typos in Socks5Client tests

Fix tunnel_helper --restapi option

Fix adding torrent to personal channel after creating torrent

Fix mismatched channel disconnects

Remove redundant timeout check in versioncheck manager

Uncover the real exception from CoreConnectTimeoutError

Add user-agent header to version check request (#6143)

Remove focus rectangle on channels path breadcrumb

Fix incorrect translation crashing Settings page

Fix incorrect (un)quote of torrents' file-URIs

Add autogenerated swagger.yaml to .gitignore

Remove v7.4 checkpoints that can't be converted

Update IPv8 pointer

Don't re-join a hidden swarm after having downloaded the metainfo

Fix some formatting issues in TriblerTunnelCommunity

Removed unnecessary code

Don't log HTTPNotFound exceptions

Allow request to the downloads endpoint even if MetadataStore is disabled

Fixes #6076: Object BandwidthTransaction was deleted outside of current transaction

Fixes #6115: Move an async function call out of the db_session scope (#6134)

Change GigaChannel community id

Disable old reporter

Refactor test_get_first_free_port

Fix dirty flag dropped when going back through channels stack

Fix thumbnails remaining on jumping to root channel view

Fix collection always in preview state

Update zh_CN translation

Update ru_RU translation and add dialog strings

Fix loading animation not hiding on going back in channels stack

Fix channel navigation not showing during preview loading

Change spacer height

Move add channel button under channels list

Change QSS styling for main window

Rearrange left menu

Fix Pylint issues

Add seeder

Fix seeding ratio

Refactor store

Update pt_BR localization

Fix missing % in translated string