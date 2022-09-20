Versie 7.12.1 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Overview
Bugfixes
- This release should greatly improve the speed and stability of Tribler startup:
- Now, if a user has a large number of downloads, Tribler windows should open much faster.
- All different errors of type "Tribler GUI cannot connect to Tribler Core" should go away.
- Tribler should not crash anymore while copying files from the previous directory.
- The copying of the state directory is now atomic, and files should not be corrupted if the copying is interrupted in the middle.
- No more orphan Core processes if the GUI process was suddenly terminated.
- The token balance is now hidden until the algorithm for calculating the balance is updated.
- Some bugs that caused Tribler crashes were fixed.
- Load download checkpoints in the background #7024
- Provide atomicity of state dir copying #7055
- Handle exceptions in UpgradeManager #7007
- EventManager's timeout should ignore the upgrade duration #7006
- Fix reconnection logic in EventRequestManager #7001
- Fix CoreConnectTimeoutError by calculating the correct timeout for the request #7054
- Fix QNetworkReply.UnknownNetworkError (99) when connecting to Core #7019
- Unconditionally include RESTComponent when starting Tribler Core #7045
- Fix initialization of Ipv8Endpoint in RESTComponent #7046
- ProcessChecker refactoring #6941
- Shut down the Tribler Core process if the GUI process crashes #6996
- Stop Core on components startup exception #7021
- Show the last error code and error name on timeout in EventRequestManager #7020
- Hide token balance value #7049
- Fix failing GUI test on Linux Github action #6982
- Handle TypeError on tdef to metadata conversion #6991
- Add Null check for
entry.tag_processor_version#7009
- Add format_error_message function to CoreManager #6881
- Protect
cache_exitnodes_to_diskfrom raising OSErrors #7039
- Fix
UnicodeDecodeError#7040
- Add
SSLErrorto exceptions #7043