Versie 7.12.1 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Overview This release should greatly improve the speed and stability of Tribler startup: Now, if a user has a large number of downloads, Tribler windows should open much faster. All different errors of type "Tribler GUI cannot connect to Tribler Core" should go away. Tribler should not crash anymore while copying files from the previous directory. The copying of the state directory is now atomic, and files should not be corrupted if the copying is interrupted in the middle.

No more orphan Core processes if the GUI process was suddenly terminated.

The token balance is now hidden until the algorithm for calculating the balance is updated.

Some bugs that caused Tribler crashes were fixed. Bugfixes Load download checkpoints in the background #7024

Provide atomicity of state dir copying #7055

Handle exceptions in UpgradeManager #7007

EventManager's timeout should ignore the upgrade duration #7006

Fix reconnection logic in EventRequestManager #7001

Fix CoreConnectTimeoutError by calculating the correct timeout for the request #7054

Fix QNetworkReply.UnknownNetworkError (99) when connecting to Core #7019

Unconditionally include RESTComponent when starting Tribler Core #7045

Fix initialization of Ipv8Endpoint in RESTComponent #7046

ProcessChecker refactoring #6941

Shut down the Tribler Core process if the GUI process crashes #6996

Stop Core on components startup exception #7021

Show the last error code and error name on timeout in EventRequestManager #7020

Hide token balance value #7049

Fix failing GUI test on Linux Github action #6982

Handle TypeError on tdef to metadata conversion #6991

Add Null check for entry.tag_processor_version #7009

#7009 Add format_error_message function to CoreManager #6881

Protect cache_exitnodes_to_disk from raising OSErrors #7039

from raising OSErrors #7039 Fix UnicodeDecodeError #7040

#7040 Add SSLError to exceptions #7043