Software-update: Tribler 7.12.1

Tribler logo (75 pix) Versie 7.12.1 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Overview
  • This release should greatly improve the speed and stability of Tribler startup:
    • Now, if a user has a large number of downloads, Tribler windows should open much faster.
    • All different errors of type "Tribler GUI cannot connect to Tribler Core" should go away.
    • Tribler should not crash anymore while copying files from the previous directory.
    • The copying of the state directory is now atomic, and files should not be corrupted if the copying is interrupted in the middle.
  • No more orphan Core processes if the GUI process was suddenly terminated.
  • The token balance is now hidden until the algorithm for calculating the balance is updated.
  • Some bugs that caused Tribler crashes were fixed.
Bugfixes
  • Load download checkpoints in the background #7024
  • Provide atomicity of state dir copying #7055
  • Handle exceptions in UpgradeManager #7007
  • EventManager's timeout should ignore the upgrade duration #7006
  • Fix reconnection logic in EventRequestManager #7001
  • Fix CoreConnectTimeoutError by calculating the correct timeout for the request #7054
  • Fix QNetworkReply.UnknownNetworkError (99) when connecting to Core #7019
  • Unconditionally include RESTComponent when starting Tribler Core #7045
  • Fix initialization of Ipv8Endpoint in RESTComponent #7046
  • ProcessChecker refactoring #6941
  • Shut down the Tribler Core process if the GUI process crashes #6996
  • Stop Core on components startup exception #7021
  • Show the last error code and error name on timeout in EventRequestManager #7020
  • Hide token balance value #7049
  • Fix failing GUI test on Linux Github action #6982
  • Handle TypeError on tdef to metadata conversion #6991
  • Add Null check for entry.tag_processor_version #7009
  • Add format_error_message function to CoreManager #6881
  • Protect cache_exitnodes_to_disk from raising OSErrors #7039
  • Fix UnicodeDecodeError #7040
  • Add SSLError to exceptions #7043

Versienummer 7.12.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tribler
Download https://github.com/Tribler/tribler/releases/tag/v7.12.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-09-2022 • 20:42

20-09-2022 • 20:42

12

Bron: Tribler

basst85 21 september 2022 08:29
Het is een BitTorrent client welke gebruik maakt van een Tor-achtig netwerk, voor anonieme downloads.
himlims_ @basst8521 september 2022 14:20
dit stukje essentiële informatie over deze .meuk ontbrak :) merci
LEX63 21 september 2022 09:35
Waardering voor makers en het resultaat.

Toen ik nog geen VPN had, gebruikte ik dit programma. Je moet heel veel geduld hebben met Tribler dan druk ik mijn voorzichtig uit. Het programma maak zoals vermeld gebruik van het TOR netwerk en dat is nu eenmaal niet snel.

Vorig jaar had ik voor de fun Tribler weer een geïnstalleerd, constateerde dat er al die tijd weinig was veranderd betreft het gebruik van het programma, je geduld word nog steeds op de proef gesteld bij de hoogste veiligheid instelling.

Ik had soms wel het idee dat het iets sneller ging met downloads met heel veel seeders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LEX63 op 23 juli 2024 00:23]

SCS2 @LEX6321 september 2022 18:25
Ik geloof niet dat het gebruik maakt van TOR.
Wel hebben ze hun eigen interpretatie ervan, dat je via extra nodes werkt, 1, 2, of 3
Maar dat zijn collega Triblers, geen TOR-nodes.

Het gaat inderdaad langzaam, en wil nogal eens hangen.

Ik heb sterk de indruk dat de geheime tussen-nodes bij het begin worden vastgelegd en dat die ook de volgende keren, dus dagen/weken later, weer DEZELFDE NODES MOETEN zijn.
Ik maak vaker mee dat een torr in tribler dan eigenlijk dood is, omdat de kans dat alle 2-3 nodes tegelijk weer actief zijn en gevonden worden, erg klein is.

Wat erg leuk is aan Tribler is de bibliotheek met beschikbare torr's
Je kan je eigen dingen beschikbaar stellen, net als vroeger in ShareAza en Napstar ;-)
Die bibliotheken worden ook via p2p verspreid.
Zit een hele hoop rotzooi bij, maar ook een paar goed ondersteunde.
Daar laat tribler ook steken vallen met de gui.
Als je naar een groot kanaal kijkt met veel titels, wordt alles stroop.
Meestal wordt er nog extra info gedownload, terwijl ik aan het scrollen ben. Alles schuif en ik ben de draad kwijt.
Of in een lijst met 1000 titels klik ik op een torr, zeg 800ste, dan gaat dat KLOTE ding naar het downloadvenster waar die torr komt.
En ik moet weer door de lijsten heen, scrollen naar die plek om verder te zoeken/kijken. En de volgorde blijkt veranderd te zijn door nieuwe gedownloade titels...
(Als op torr klik, laat dat ding gewoon op de achtergrond in de lijst komen, zodat ik verder kan |:( )

Verder is er belachelijk weinig in te stellen, ook de layout onthoud niks.
Het is lomp, langzaam en vreet vaak geheugen. Na dagen vaak een vastloper.
In de app data staan soms >5gb aan data. Dat kan zijn omdat ik ook een node was, maar ik denk dat er slecht opgeruimd wordt. De doorgestuurde encrypted info hoeft immers niet bewaard te worden? Liever niet zelfs.

Het is ontwikkeld op een universiteit of zo. Ik hoop heel hard dat die studenten deze kennis niet zo in de praktijk gaan brengen ;-)

Als langzame torr echt niet meer lopende, kun je ze gelukkig exporteren, (of had ik daar een truck voor?)
De meeste die ik had, lopen in qBittorrent gewoon, en waren zo binnen ......
(Wat is veiliger? heel langzaam via nodes, dus lang actief, Of snel klaar en weg ?)

En ja, ondanks dat alles gebruik ik het af-en-toe nog steeds vanwege de extra bescherming met de node tussenlaag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SCS2 op 23 juli 2024 00:23]

synctext
@SCS23 oktober 2022 11:57
> In de app data staan soms >5gb aan data. Dat kan zijn omdat ik ook een node was, maar ik denk dat er slecht opgeruimd wordt. De doorgestuurde encrypted info hoeft immers niet bewaard te worden? Liever niet zelfs.

Bitcoin is het enige andere volledige decentrale systeem. Kost ook helaas best wat moeite om een "full node" te draaien. Tribler is samen met Bittorrent het enige andere volledig decentrale systeem.
Tribler is net als een dikke snelle auto, het "kost" wat. Momenteel zijn we hard op weg om de 1e decentrale "Google" te worden met echt gebruik. Onze decentrale zoekmachine is zuiver decentraal en kan dus niet "ge-cancelt" worden. Het werkt gelukkig, maar staat nog in kinderschoenen.

> Het is ontwikkeld op een universiteit of zo. Ik hoop heel hard dat die studenten deze kennis niet zo in de praktijk gaan brengen ;-)

Bij ons "Tribler lab" aan universiteit van Delft willen we burgers meer macht geven. Mega bedrijven zoals Big Tech zelve, telecom, Hollywood en overheden willen het Internet regeren. Wij vinden dat burgers de baas moeten zijn. Je moet hierin geloven om te accepteren dat dit lomp, langzaam en geheugen vreet. Gelukkig toch wat confortabeler dan burgerprotest dmv in tentjes slapen: OccupyAmsterdamZuidAs. -johan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door synctext op 23 juli 2024 00:23]

SCS2 @synctext4 oktober 2022 21:37
Bedankt voor de aanvullingen.
Als ik m'n verhaal lees, is het negatiever dan ik bedoelde.
Waarschijnlijk omdat je je meer ergert aan dingen die niet goed gaan, dan blij wordt dingen die gewoon werken....

Ik vind het een prima project, het idee is goed. Ik hoop dat het snel volwassener wordt.
Extra features zijn leuker om te ontwikkelen, maar de basis efficiënter maken trekt veel meer gebruikers, denk ik.
pillenboer 21 september 2022 00:17
Meer een torrent client. Het is de bedoeling dat je ook deelt...
joost00719 20 september 2022 21:31
Is dit gewoon een torrent downloader?
TheNephilim 21 september 2022 09:55
Het is een tof idee en ik zou het graag gebruiken, maar ik ben altijd bang dat er ongezien wat illegaals gebeurd via mijn verbinding :o
SCS2 @TheNephilim21 september 2022 18:35
Je kan instellen dat je geen uitgangsnode wil zijn.
Dan gaat er alleen encrypted info over je pc heen.

Ik zou alleen een uitgangsnode willen zijn als ik ook een vpn had.
synctext
@SCS23 oktober 2022 11:47
Tribler team hier, Uitgangsnode zijn is onmogelijk gemaakt.

Uitgangsnode zijn in onze Tor-network-fork (speciaal voor Bittorrent) is juridisch nogal wat. Vandaar dat dit eruit is gesloopt. Het is nu verborgen achter een Python cmdline interface, dus je kunt jezelf niet meer zomaar vergissen. -johan.
SCS2 @synctext4 oktober 2022 21:39
Hoe kan dat, geen exit-nodes?
Blijft al het Tribler-verkeer binnen de groep?
Dus nooit een byte van het "vrije" bittorent verkeer?

