Versie 7.14.0 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's Changed
- This release introduces grouping similar search results into nice bundles to help users see similar torrents.
- Some critical issues were fixed, like total connectivity loss or slow database queries.
- The Mac version is now signed, which makes Mac installation easier.
Some users experience
CoreConnectTimeoutErrorwhen starting Tribler with a large number of downloads. When a user sends an error report, it includes only minimal information by default, making it hard to detect the actual reason for the error. If you experience a repeating error like
CoreConnectTimeoutError, we'd like to ask you to install the debug version of binaries. The debug version tracks the stack state of the Tribler Core process and is able to see where exactly it freezes. This additional information is not sensitive and does not reveal any details about the user; it only shows what instructions the Tribler Core process executes at the moment of the timeout.
On Windows, the Microsoft Defender antivirus sometimes falsely alarms about the Tribler binaries. This false alarm is caused by howNew features
cx_freezemakes binaries. We are working on it; in the meantime, it is possible to overcome alarms manually in the Virus & threat protection dashboard.
Bugfixes
- Add Content Bundling feature in #7953
- Add torrent information to a snippet in #7961
- Remove the torrent grouping feature based on names in #7986
Build process improvements
- UDP server stops accepting datagrams from any clients after a single client disconnects in #7972
- Process manager should not attempt to unlink the processes database file in case of OperationalError in #7932
- Fix "ValueError: Can redirect only to HTTP or HTTPS" in query_http_uri in #7947
- Close database connections after exiting from the db_session to avoid access violation in #7945
- Fix slow database queries by using partial index
idx_torrentstate__last_check__partialin #7955
- Fix coroutine stack tracking in #7962
- Add a sentry tag for the program file architecture (32-bit or 64-bit)
- Fix Sentry report corruption by SentryScrubber in #7966
