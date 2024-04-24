Versie 7.14.0 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release introduces grouping similar search results into nice bundles to help users see similar torrents.

Some critical issues were fixed, like total connectivity loss or slow database queries.

The Mac version is now signed, which makes Mac installation easier.

Some users experience CoreConnectTimeoutError when starting Tribler with a large number of downloads. When a user sends an error report, it includes only minimal information by default, making it hard to detect the actual reason for the error. If you experience a repeating error like CoreConnectTimeoutError , we'd like to ask you to install the debug version of binaries. The debug version tracks the stack state of the Tribler Core process and is able to see where exactly it freezes. This additional information is not sensitive and does not reveal any details about the user; it only shows what instructions the Tribler Core process executes at the moment of the timeout.

On Windows, the Microsoft Defender antivirus sometimes falsely alarms about the Tribler binaries. This false alarm is caused by how cx_freeze makes binaries. We are working on it; in the meantime, it is possible to overcome alarms manually in the Virus & threat protection dashboard.

