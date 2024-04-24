Software-update: MAME 0.265

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.265 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.265:

It’s time for our very special MAME 0.265 release! April has seen development across numerous areas. MAME now has support for touch screens on Linux and Windows 8 or later, opening up new possibilities for interactive artwork. If you have a suitable multi-touch screen, you can now play chords on systems with on-screen piano keyboards. Check the documentation for specifics on how touch differs from mouse control in menus. You’ll need to turn on the enable_touch option to use touch screen support on Linux.

A pair of 1970s portable computers from IBM are now emulated in MAME: the IBM 5100 and IBM 5110. Based on a heavily microcoded 16-bit architecture, these systems ran APL software by emulating a System/360 mainframe and BASIC software by emulating a System/3 business system (ancestors of IBM Z and IBM i, respectively). Prior to the introduction of the IBM 5100, APL was exclusive to large mainframe computers. A self-contained 25 kg system running APL as well as BASIC was revolutionary.

You can now plug a virtual Super Game Module into your emulated ColecoVision, adding more RAM and better sound output. Many titles from the vibrant ColecoVision homebrew development community require or make use of the Super Game Module. There’s also a big update to the ColecoVision software lists, including lots of homebrew software to try out. Other software list additions this month include one of the remaining Bandai RX-78 game cartridges, two more GameKing III games, a batch of MSX2 floppy disks, and the latest Apple II floppy disk dumps.

Of course, we haven’t stopped working on arcade game emulation. For the first time, you can play Konami’s Tokimeki Memorial Oshiete Your Heart games. These spin-offs of the popular dating simulation series used heart rate and galvanic skin resistance sensors and printed the results from your game. What appears to be an early version of Visco’s Kokontouzai Eto Monogatari drop puzzle game has been found and dumped. This version has much less content in the data ROM and a smaller program. Another rare find dumped this month is a production version of the CES Galaxy Games StarPak 4 multi-game cartridge.

Other improvements this month include serial console support for the KIM-1 hobbyist computer and an option to use one binary file per track when extracting CHD CD-ROM images. You can read about everything that happened in the whatsnew.txt file

IrBaboon79 24 april 2024 20:28
Blijft toch een mooi stukje software.

Ook erg knap dat ze al die hele ouwe software/roms weten op te snorren... er is gelukkig door velen enorm veel bewaard over al die jaren zodat het niet verloren gaat...
Anoniem: 454358 @IrBaboon7924 april 2024 21:56
Hebehe,ik denk dat ik honderden arcade pcbs heb. Mooie hobby :+
jellybrah 24 april 2024 20:13
Billy Mitchel ziet nieuwe mogelijkheden.
jos707 24 april 2024 21:51
Wat is momenteel de meest optimale emulator aggregator frontend voor de pc om diverse consoles/systemen te emuleren? Ik heb kortstondig EmuDeck uitgeprobeerd, maar vond het nogal complex in gebruik en langzaam, voornamelijk omdat het via Steam werkt.
anzaya @jos70724 april 2024 23:00
Rocketlauncher, Hyperspin of Launchbox.
jos707 @anzaya25 april 2024 00:27
Dank voor de suggesties. Launchbox ben ik al eerder eens tegengekomen maar nooit echt verder in verdiept. Ik geef het nog een kans.
ASUSfreakSBS @jos70724 april 2024 23:44
Ik weet niet of retropi op de raspberry pi iets is wat je zoekt? Is dan niet op pc... Of kan je dat in een Linux VM draaien mss?

[Reactie gewijzigd door ASUSfreakSBS op 22 juli 2024 14:23]

jos707 @ASUSfreakSBS25 april 2024 00:26
Is enkel voor de pc, heb ook een neefje die wel eens een spelletje komt spelen, die moet het dan ook zelf kunnen opstarten. Dus het moet allemaal erg eenvoudig blijven.
maffiaric @jos70724 april 2024 23:54
Batocera, dat is OS op zichzelf.

