Versie 0.272 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. Ook emuleert het een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum via de inmiddels geïntegreerde MESS, wat staat voor Multi Emulator Super System. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The end of the year is almost upon us, but before that happens, make sure you try MAME 0.272! We’re very happy to announce that the early SNK game Tangram Q is now supported. This game was never widespread, and working examples are rarer than ever. MAME now gives you the unprecedented opportunity to experience this piece of gaming history. Another obscure system that’s starting to take shape is the Estonian EKTA Juku. This 8-bit educational computer was powered by a Soviet 8080 clone and ran the CP/M-derived EKDOS operating system.

The French Thomson computers have been receiving some attention lately, and software compatibility is starting to improve. Progress on the NEC PC-98 family is still coming along nicely. Our CD-ROM drive emulation has been getting better, which has a positive impact on numerous computers as well as game systems. The Epoch Super Cassette vision also got some nice fixes this month.

Numerous reported issues were fixed in this release, including some long-standing issues that had eluded developers for years. There are lots of new working bootleg arcade games to try out. Several TV games have been promoted to working this month, too. You can read about everything that changed this month in the whatsnew.txt file.