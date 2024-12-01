Versie 1.2.0 van LibrePCB is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Windows, kunnen elektronische schema's en printplaten worden ontworpen. Er kunnen diverse bibliotheken met componenten worden toegevoegd en het is ook mogelijk om te zien of deze componenten nog beschikbaar zijn en tegen welke prijs. Als het ontwerp klaar is kan dat direct vanuit het programma worden besteld om bij een externe partij te laten maken. Meer informatie over versie 1.2.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

It’s not a secret that KiCad is the most popular EDA tool in the open-hardware community, and therefore many LibrePCB users worked with KiCad before. To help them getting started with LibrePCB, we implemented an importer for KiCad libraries so those already created library elements don’t need to be created again with LibrePCB. In addition, even non-KiCad users could use this feature to import library elements from publicly available KiCad libraries instead of creating them manually. Thanks to the large KiCad community, there are a lot of such libraries!

Drawing footprints can be error-prone — one wrong X- or Y coordinate of a pad and the package might not be solderable. To review your footprints more easily, the footprint editor allows you to set the package drawing from a datasheet as background image, so you’ll immediately see if any pad of polygon is off. The image can either be directly captured as a screenshot, pasted from the clipboard, or loaded from a file:

Circuit design means reading datasheets a lot. For most parts more complex than a resistor or capacitor, you need to read its datasheet or other documentation.

Therefore the library editor now allows you to add datasheet URLs to components and devices. Those will then be available in the context menu in the schematic editor for easy access. In addition, parts which have an MPN & manufacturer specified also offer a Search datasheet menu item which will look for a datasheet in the Internet. Whenever possible, datasheets are downloaded and opened with the local PDF reader. They are cached to keep them available without accessing the Internet again.

From time to time people ask whether LibrePCB contains an autorouter. Though there are different opinions about whether autorouters are useful or not, and even though LibrePCB still doesn’t have one built-in, luckily you can now use an external autorouter like Freerouting for LibrePCB boards! This is possible by supporting the Specctra DSN/SES exchange format, which also allows routing a LibrePCB board manually with an external tool to circumvent the still rudimentary integrated trace routing tools.

In addition to the already mentioned features, there have been several more noteworthy features implemented which increase productivity a lot:

Mass import symbol pins from datasheets (#1431)

Move & align multiple footprint objects at once (#1432)

Interactively re-number pads of a footprint (#1433)

Copy properties from one footprint object to other objects (#1412)

Much faster DRC & plane rebuilding (#1459)

Thanks to a contribution from mi4code, LibrePCB on Windows now automatically uses a dark theme if Windows itself is set to a dark theme. Also for macOS and Linux (which already supported dark theme) there are some dark theme improvements and fixes.