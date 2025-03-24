Versie 1.3.0 van LibrePCB is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Windows, kunnen elektronische schema's en printplaten worden ontworpen. Er kunnen diverse bibliotheken met componenten worden toegevoegd en het is ook mogelijk om te zien of deze componenten nog beschikbaar zijn en tegen welke prijs. Als het ontwerp klaar is kan dat direct vanuit het programma worden besteld om bij een externe partij te laten maken. Meer informatie over versie 1.3.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Note that this is mainly a bugfix release and most features currently in development will land in the LibrePCB 2.0 release which still takes some time. Nevertheless there are some noteworthy changes in this release.

Printing out the assembly plan and the BOM for manual PCB assembly and marking the assembled parts line by line is no longer required thanks to a new output job. Instead of a PDF, you’ll get the assembly plan as a HTML file which is interactive — you can sort, filter, search or mark parts as assembled using a web browser. Instead of a paper sheet, you could use your laptop or tablet on your desk while assembling the PCB step by step. The HTML/CSS/JS core of this feature is from the existing Ineractive HTML BOM project, already well known as a KiCad plugin. In LibrePCB, this is now a built-in feature!

As KiCad v9 was released with some changes in its library file format, we updated our KiCad library importer to support that new file format. Of course older file formats are still supported, and actually their compatibility was even improved too in this release.

Though not directly relevant for our users, this change is still noteworthy as it highly affects the development of LibrePCB. After more than 10 years of implementing LibrePCB entirely in C++, this release contains the very first code written in the Rust programming language.

The reasoning behind this is explained in the blog post NGI0 Grant for LibrePCB 2.0. While this is not directly visible in the LibrePCB application, users still profit indirectly from potentially higher stability and faster development. In this release, there are two software modules implemented in Rust: The interactive HTML BOM generator mentioned above, and the library for reading and writing ZIP files.

Fix rejecting adding planes if project has no nets (#1493)

Fix wrong hyperlink in "Unplaced Components" dock (8b0f59c8)

Report vias as useless if connected on less than 2 layers (#1487)

Output jobs: Add interactive HTML BOM output job (#1485)

KiCad library import: Add compatibility with KiCad v9 & Ultra Librarian (#1492)

STEP export: Fix possible error with arcs in board outline (#1484)

Fix missing crosshairs in some editor tools (#1490)

Fix some list view text colors for dark theme (#1491)

Fix accessing dangling reference in net segment splitters (#1478)