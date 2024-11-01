Software-update: MAME 0.271

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.271 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. Ook emuleert het een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum via de inmiddels geïntegreerde MESS, wat staat voor Multi Emulator Super System. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

It’s the end of October, which means it must be time for MAME 0.271! It’s been another good month for gambling system emulation. A few Excellent System games are now playable, including Miracle Seven and Fever 13. Several more games from IGS were dumped and emulated. As well as mahjong games, there are a few card games, including several variants of a dou dizhu game. Speaking of IGS, Mahjong Senpu is now fully playable. This game is interesting as it feels like a poor-quality imitation IGS mahjong game, although it runs on completely different hardware and doesn’t appear to rely on stolen game code.

Numerous issues with NEC PC-98 emulation have been fixed, many of them affecting graphics. This has resulted in dozens of software list items being promoted to working. The Research Machines LINK 480Z is now emulated properly. This 8-bit computer from England could boot BASIC from ROM or CP/M from floppy disks or a network file server. We’ve also added support for a somewhat newer system built around one of the oldest integrated CPUs: Dmitry Grinberg’s Linux/4004. This system emulates a MIPS I CPU on an Intel 4004 CPU, allowing Linux to run from an SD Card. Using it is definitely an exercise in patience.

As always, there’s far more in this release than we’ve got time to talk about here. There’s some very visible improvement to Namco System 23 emulation, quite a few new chess computers, more Japanese TV games, some progress on Thomson computer emulation, and lots of additions to the Apple and Sinclair software lists.

You can read about everything that changed this month in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.271
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://github.com/mamedev/mame/releases/tag/mame0271
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (4)

kujinshi 1 november 2024 09:24
Jaren geleden zoveel Mame emulator gespeeld. Al die oude Neo Geo en Arcade spellen zijn zo fantastisch.
JanVQ 1 november 2024 09:59
Weer een stapje dichter bij de release van Mame 1.0, verwacht ergens in februari 2078, als alles goed gaat.
Zidane007nl @JanVQ1 november 2024 14:20
Er zijn wel meer projecten die op 0.x blijven hangen. Zie https://0ver.org.
Room42 @JanVQ1 november 2024 10:50
Wat is jouw fixatie op 1.0? Wat zegt het versienummer?

