Versie 7.13 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Experience lightning-fast local search queries, now 100x faster than in the previous release (because of broken feature) (#7166);

Enjoy real-time, remote results from other peers as they appear instantly (#7025);

Benefit from an advanced ranking algorithm that considers multiple factors, such as title structure, creation date, and the number of seeders/leechers (#7025);

Discover similar results for known content categories, now conveniently grouped for an improved UI experience.

We're confident that you'll love the revamped search experience. As more peers upgrade to the new version, the distributed search will deliver even higher-quality results with the enhanced ranking system!

With these updates, Tribler is gradually evolving into a decentralized search engine, rivaling the speed of YouTube's video search.

Google's power resides in its PageRank algorithm. Creating a decentralized alternative to Big Tech has proven challenging, but with this release, we take another small step on this journey. Our ultimate goal is to achieve self-organizing trust, the fundamental building block for a decentralized PageRank system. The concrete use-case we aim to address is collective decision-making in the peer-to-peer world, such as determining whether Justin Bieber is gay.

Explore the details of this scientifically serious issue related to trust, spam, and crowdsourcing. For the record, we believe Justin Bieber's music is neither Black Metal nor gay . We consider this an exemplary use-case for Tribler's zero-trust architecture to solve. Our distributed trust ledger has been under incremental development since before Bitcoin. We have not yet deployed our decentralized reputation and trust framework, as our MeritRank algorithm is still not ready for production. However, we have upgraded the BitTorrent tag-based metadata enrichment from pure text labels into the KnowledgeComponent (#7070). As a test, we offer semantic clustering within Tribler when searching for "Ubuntu," providing cleaner search results and filtering duplicates.

No other peer-to-peer project, such as IPFS, Mojo Nation, or Freenet, has ever cracked semantic search. With the KnowledgeComponent , we take another challenging step towards a Google-quality search engine. It signifies a move towards semantics, a search engine that understands your preferences and helps you discover content without interference from lawyers or governments.

Tribler peers exchange information about torrent popularity, allowing torrents with a substantial number of seeders to appear on the "Popular" page and receive priority in search results. We identified several critical bugs (#7295) in the previous algorithm, causing invalid torrent health records to spread across the network and skew the results on the "Popular" page. These bugs have now been fixed, and the gossiping algorithm has been optimized for efficient sharing of popular torrents (#6950).

This release of Tribler is set to be the most stable in recent times. Our development team has successfully identified and resolved numerous obscure bugs that previously led to crashes and freezes. We're confident that this version of Tribler will impress you with its enhanced stability and reliability.