Versie 4.0.8 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Vanaf versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2023-23 CBOR dissector crash. Issue 19144.
- wnpa-sec-2023-24 BT SDP dissector infinite loop. Issue 19258.
- wnpa-sec-2023-25 BT SDP dissector memory leak. Issue 19259.
- wnpa-sec-2023-26 CP2179 dissector crash. Issue 19229.
Updated Protocol Support
- TShark cannot capture to pipe on Windows correctly. Issue 17900.
- Wireshark wrongly blames group membership when pcap capabilities are removed. Issue 18279.
- Packet bytes window broken layout. Issue 18326.
- RTP Player only shows waveform until sequence rollover. Issue 18829.
- Valid Ethernet CFM DMM packets are shown as malformed. Issue 19198.
- Crash on DICOM Export Objects window close. Issue 19207.
- The QUIC dissector is reporting the quic_transport_parameters max_ack_delay with the title \"GREASE\" Issue 19209.
- Preferences: Folder name editing behaves weirdly, cursor jumps. Issue 19213.
- DHCPFO: Expert info list does not show all expert infos. Issue 19216.
- Websocket packets not decoded and displayed for Field type=Custom and Field name websocket.payload.text. Issue 19220.
- Cannot read pcapng file captured on OpenBSD and read on FreeBSD. Issue 19230.
- UI: While capturing the Wireshark icon changes from green to blue when new file is created. Issue 19252.
- Conversation: heap-use-after-free after wmem_leave_file_scope. Issue 19265.
- IP Packets with DSCP 44 does not indicate "Voice-Admit" Issue 19270.
- NAS 5GS Malformed Packet Decoding SOR transparent container PLMN ID and access technology list. Issue 19273.
- UI: Auto scroll button in the toolbar is turned on when manually scrolling to the end of packet list. Issue 19274.
- BT SDP
- CBOR
- CFM
- CP2179
- CQL
- DHCPFO
- DICOM
- F1AP
- GSM DTAP
- IEEE 802.11
- IPv4
- NAS-5GS
- PFCP
- PKT CCC
- QUIC
- RTP
- TFTP
- WebSocket
- XnAP
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.0.8 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.8 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.0.8 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.8 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.0.8 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD