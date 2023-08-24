Software-update: Wireshark 4.0.8

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 4.0.8 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Vanaf versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • TShark cannot capture to pipe on Windows correctly. Issue 17900.
  • Wireshark wrongly blames group membership when pcap capabilities are removed. Issue 18279.
  • Packet bytes window broken layout. Issue 18326.
  • RTP Player only shows waveform until sequence rollover. Issue 18829.
  • Valid Ethernet CFM DMM packets are shown as malformed. Issue 19198.
  • Crash on DICOM Export Objects window close. Issue 19207.
  • The QUIC dissector is reporting the quic_transport_parameters max_ack_delay with the title \"GREASE\" Issue 19209.
  • Preferences: Folder name editing behaves weirdly, cursor jumps. Issue 19213.
  • DHCPFO: Expert info list does not show all expert infos. Issue 19216.
  • Websocket packets not decoded and displayed for Field type=Custom and Field name websocket.payload.text. Issue 19220.
  • Cannot read pcapng file captured on OpenBSD and read on FreeBSD. Issue 19230.
  • UI: While capturing the Wireshark icon changes from green to blue when new file is created. Issue 19252.
  • Conversation: heap-use-after-free after wmem_leave_file_scope. Issue 19265.
  • IP Packets with DSCP 44 does not indicate "Voice-Admit" Issue 19270.
  • NAS 5GS Malformed Packet Decoding SOR transparent container PLMN ID and access technology list. Issue 19273.
  • UI: Auto scroll button in the toolbar is turned on when manually scrolling to the end of packet list. Issue 19274.
Updated Protocol Support
  • BT SDP
  • CBOR
  • CFM
  • CP2179
  • CQL
  • DHCPFO
  • DICOM
  • F1AP
  • GSM DTAP
  • IEEE 802.11
  • IPv4
  • NAS-5GS
  • PFCP
  • PKT CCC
  • QUIC
  • RTP
  • TFTP
  • WebSocket
  • XnAP

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.0.8 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.8 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.0.8 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.8 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.8 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-08-2023 08:08
4 • submitter: danmark_ori

24-08-2023 • 08:08

4

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Update-historie

05-06 Wireshark 4.4.7 0
18-04 Wireshark 4.4.6 4
25-02 Wireshark 4.4.5 0
20-02 Wireshark 4.4.4 0
09-01 Wireshark 4.4.3 3
21-11 Wireshark 4.4.2 0
11-10 Wireshark 4.4.1 0
08-'24 Wireshark 4.4.0 1
07-'24 Wireshark 4.2.6 0
05-'24 Wireshark 4.2.5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wireshark

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Marijn7 24 augustus 2023 08:31
Geweldig programma!
Ooit gebruikt bij mijn stagebedrijf om erachter te komen dat er een loop in de devices zat.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
24 augustus 2023 09:56
Weer een mooie update. Het blijft een geweldig programma en min of meer de defacto sniffer / netwerk analyse tool. De security fixes betreffen met name kwetsbaarheden waarmee Wireshark zelf kan crashen deze keer. Voor de stabiliteit is het goed om te updaten.
fagao 24 augustus 2023 11:27
De tool die in elke gereedschapskoffer van een engineer hoort te zitten
Yzord 24 augustus 2023 18:30
Was (en is nog steeds) een leuke tool in het http tijdperk. Maar goed dat alles over is naar https, maar heb nog steeds dat ik intern bij een opdracht ze moet wijzen op het gebruik van certificaten. Het is niet alleen buiten een intern net werk noodzakelijk.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq