Versie 7.13.1 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We are excited to announce Tribler 7.13.1, a bugfix release that notably enhances the stability of Tribler, especially during startup. This update addresses several critical issues, including problems related to Tribler startup, database corruption, and various other bugs. Our team has worked diligently to ensure a smoother and more reliable experience for our users.

#7603: Use the filelock library to determine the primary process #7660

library to determine the primary process #7660 Use dedicated exit codes when another primary GUI/Core process is running #7746

#7592: Fix Core crash caused by TimeoutError when REST HTTP server is starting #7617

when REST HTTP server is starting #7617 #7641: Fix TypeError in StartDownloadDialog during Tribler UI startup #7662

#5252: Handle the database corruption error by regenerating the corrupted database on the fly #7628

Use the default event loop on Windows #7677

Reconnect to the Core in case of EventReqestManager disconnection #7747

#7602 Fix race condition in SlowCoroWatchingThread #7613

#7613 #7600: Handle exceptions in task.print_stack() #7614

#7614 #7598: Use safe_repr function to display alert reprs #7616

function to display alert reprs #7616 #7056: Return RESTResponse error for timed out metainfo request #7627

error for timed out metainfo request #7627 #7670: Removed circuit from peer_info #7700

#7599: Fix TypeError when the translated string does not have the correct number of positional parameters #7615