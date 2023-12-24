Software-update: Tribler 7.13.1

Tribler logo (75 pix) Versie 7.13.1 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Tribler 7.13.1

We are excited to announce Tribler 7.13.1, a bugfix release that notably enhances the stability of Tribler, especially during startup. This update addresses several critical issues, including problems related to Tribler startup, database corruption, and various other bugs. Our team has worked diligently to ensure a smoother and more reliable experience for our users.

Startup stability fixes
  • #7603: Use the filelock library to determine the primary process #7660
  • Use dedicated exit codes when another primary GUI/Core process is running #7746
  • #7592: Fix Core crash caused by TimeoutError when REST HTTP server is starting #7617
  • #7641: Fix TypeError in StartDownloadDialog during Tribler UI startup #7662
Database Integrity
  • #5252: Handle the database corruption error by regenerating the corrupted database on the fly #7628
General stability fixes
  • Use the default event loop on Windows #7677
  • Reconnect to the Core in case of EventReqestManager disconnection #7747
  • #7602 Fix race condition in SlowCoroWatchingThread #7613
  • #7600: Handle exceptions in task.print_stack() #7614
  • #7598: Use safe_repr function to display alert reprs #7616
  • #7056: Return RESTResponse error for timed out metainfo request #7627
  • #7670: Removed circuit from peer_info #7700
Localization robustness
  • #7599: Fix TypeError when the translated string does not have the correct number of positional parameters #7615
Enhanced error reporting
  • Add the reason for the OperationalError: unable to open database file when opening processes.sqlite #7612
  • Add Tribler Config to the sentry event #7665
  • Show correct stack trace for CoreCrashedError. #7713 (Implemented in #7722)

Tribler

Versienummer 7.13.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tribler
Download https://github.com/Tribler/tribler/releases/tag/v7.13.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-12-2023 22:08 7

24-12-2023 • 22:08

7

Bron: Tribler

Update-historie

02-04 Tribler 8.4.2 0
16-03 Tribler 8.4.1 5
21-01 Tribler 8.3.1 7
04-'25 Tribler 8.1.3 1
03-'25 Tribler 8.1.2 1
12-'24 Tribler 8.0.7 4
11-'24 Tribler 8.0.5 2
04-'24 Tribler 7.14.0 0
03-'24 Tribler 7.13.3 5
02-'24 Tribler 7.13.2 0
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Roel1966 24 december 2023 22:49
Misschien zit ik fout maar dit lijkt mij toch ongeveer hetzelfde als een Torrent en tja, vraag mij wel een beetje af hoe het dan zit met legaliteit. Als je dan b.v. muziek naar een ander gaat sturen dan lijkt mij toch dat het dan geen muziek met coyprights mag zijn.
crazyboy01 @Roel196624 december 2023 23:35
Deze client zit toevallig wel op het randje, maar torrents zelf zijn natuurlijk verre van illegaal. Er zijn ook gewoon partijen die hun downloads zelf als torrent aanbieden. Linux distro's als Ubuntu doen dat (ook te zien in screenshot), in het verleden heb ik games als Maple Story hun installers ook met een optie voor downloaden via torrents zien aanbieden.

Dat iets vaak wordt gebruikt om illegaal dingen te delen hangt er inderdaad natuurlijk een flink imago aan, maar eigenlijk is dat een beetje oneerlijk. Tegenwoordig is iedere manier van p2p, maar ook die filesharing websites, chatapps als Telegram en Discord en zelfs je doorsnee 'privé' cloudopslag als OneDrive en Google Drive iets dat gebruikt wordt om illegale bestanden te delen. Waar men kan delen kan je ervan uit gaan dat er materiaal wordt gedeeld waar de uploaders niet de eigenaar van zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 25 juli 2024 07:40]

Roel1966 @crazyboy0124 december 2023 23:50
Tuurlijk is zo'n programma op zich niks illegaals aan net als Torrents, maar het puur en alleen de bestanden zelf zijn die illegaal kunnen zijn. Geld ook net zo goed voor b.v. Spotnet en Usenet die beiden ook op zich gewoon legaal zijn. En ja zeker zo zijn er ook genoeg andere manieren die 'misbruikt' kunnen worden en soms misschien geeneens bewust.

En tja, ik ben ook verre van een moraalridder als het aankomt op gebied van muziek delen en vast en zeker wel eens muziek doorgestuurd heb met copyrights. Zo gebruik ik zelf ook b.v. Spotnet om wel eens muziek te downloaden maar vaak dan wel muziek waarvan ik zelf de lp of cd heb. Scheelt dan een boel werk dan dat je het zelf nog moet gaan digitaliseren. Maar ik ben er ook wel vaker tegenaan gelopen dat je bepaalde muziek b.v. geeneens meer officieel kan krijgen en ja wat wil je dan. Hetzelfde ook met b.v. oude tv series die je dan nergens meer op een officiele manier krijgen kan.
Relief2009 @Roel196625 december 2023 10:15
Zullen we browsers ook maar verbieden want daar kun je ook illegale content mee downloaden?
84hannes @Relief200925 december 2023 13:52
Zullen we browsers ook maar verbieden want daar kun je ook illegale content mee downloaden?
Of volautomatische geweren verbieden omdat je er ook een massamoord mee kan plegen?

Er zijn theoretische legale toepassing voor P2P-data transfers. Ik heb meerdere keren geprobeerd om Linux images met P2P te downloaden, maar het is simpelweg te traag, dus in de praktijk zijn er geen legale toepassing voor bittorrent of Tribler) There, I said it!

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 25 juli 2024 07:40]

Roel1966 @84hannes25 december 2023 18:35
Ik heb meerdere keren geprobeerd om Linux images met P2P te downloaden, maar het is simpelweg te traag,
Via P2P ben je denk ik ook afhankelijk van de down en upload van de andere kant.
Roel1966 @Relief200925 december 2023 18:33
Eh ja in feite wel ja maar ik schrijf ook al dat het de bestanden zijn die illegaal kunnen zijn.

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