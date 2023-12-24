Versie 7.13.1 van Tribler is uitgekomen. Tribler is een opensource-p2p-client, die ooit ontwikkeld is door studenten van de TU Delft en de VU Amsterdam. Tegenwoordig werkt een internationaal team wetenschappers uit meer dan twintig organisaties samen aan dit project. Tribler heeft onder meer een ingebouwde mediaspeler en er kan vaak direct worden gekeken of geluisterd wanneer een download wordt gestart. Verder kunnen er tokens worden verdiend door te seeden, die weer kunnen worden omgezet in andere valuta. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Tribler 7.13.1
We are excited to announce Tribler 7.13.1, a bugfix release that notably enhances the stability of Tribler, especially during startup. This update addresses several critical issues, including problems related to Tribler startup, database corruption, and various other bugs. Our team has worked diligently to ensure a smoother and more reliable experience for our users.Startup stability fixes
Database Integrity
- #7603: Use the
filelocklibrary to determine the primary process #7660
- Use dedicated exit codes when another primary GUI/Core process is running #7746
- #7592: Fix Core crash caused by
TimeoutErrorwhen REST HTTP server is starting #7617
- #7641: Fix
TypeErrorin
StartDownloadDialogduring Tribler UI startup #7662
Localization robustness
- Use the default event loop on Windows #7677
- Reconnect to the Core in case of EventReqestManager disconnection #7747
- #7602 Fix race condition in
SlowCoroWatchingThread#7613
- #7600: Handle exceptions in
task.print_stack()#7614
- #7598: Use
safe_reprfunction to display alert reprs #7616
- #7056: Return
RESTResponseerror for timed out metainfo request #7627
- #7670: Removed circuit from peer_info #7700
Enhanced error reporting
- #7599: Fix
TypeErrorwhen the translated string does not have the correct number of positional parameters #7615