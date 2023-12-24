Versie 2.2.0 van WingetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WingetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog WingetUI does now support PowerShell Gallery, the 7th Package Manager.

Added Support for WingetUI Widgets, a set of widgets for the Windows Widgets pane that will ease installing available package updates.

Installation options will be saved for each package, so they do not need to be reapplied on each install/update

Exporting packages has been reworked: Installation options will be saved next to the package list. Ignored updates and skipped versions will also be exported Package lists can now be exported in YAML or JSON formats.

WingetUI can now backup your installed packages automatically.

Chocolatey and PowerShell do now support multiple sources. Winget and Scoop sources mechanisms have been improved.

Add Romanian as a supported language

Added the ability to uninstall, then update packages

Added the ability to reinstall packages from the Installed Packages tab

WingetUI source code is more modular, partially detaching the interface from the Package Engine. This will allow for further interface improvements.

Integrity checker is now more powerful and reaches more WingetUI files.

Ignored packages and skipped versions will be now stored on human-readable, JSON files.

Minor improvements on the sharing interface

Prerelease packages can now be installed with a simple toggle from the details tab.

Install location can be customized for Winget packages.

Improvements to the Interface API (Widgets and Share)

A new WebView Wrapper has been added in order to show Release Notes and Help articles

Save cached files under AppData\Local\WingetUI instead of under .wingetui

Improvements in operation logs

General interface improvements

Better handling for when .NET Framework is not installed

Improvements in the Settings Tab

Tons of other under-the-hood improvements and fixes