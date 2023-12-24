Software-update: WingetUI 2.2.0

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Versie 2.2.0 van WingetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WingetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog
  • WingetUI does now support PowerShell Gallery, the 7th Package Manager.
  • Added Support for WingetUI Widgets, a set of widgets for the Windows Widgets pane that will ease installing available package updates.
  • Installation options will be saved for each package, so they do not need to be reapplied on each install/update
  • Exporting packages has been reworked:
    • Installation options will be saved next to the package list.
    • Ignored updates and skipped versions will also be exported
    • Package lists can now be exported in YAML or JSON formats.
  • WingetUI can now backup your installed packages automatically.
  • Chocolatey and PowerShell do now support multiple sources. Winget and Scoop sources mechanisms have been improved.
  • Add Romanian as a supported language
  • Added the ability to uninstall, then update packages
  • Added the ability to reinstall packages from the Installed Packages tab
  • WingetUI source code is more modular, partially detaching the interface from the Package Engine. This will allow for further interface improvements.
  • Integrity checker is now more powerful and reaches more WingetUI files.
  • Ignored packages and skipped versions will be now stored on human-readable, JSON files.
  • Minor improvements on the sharing interface
  • Prerelease packages can now be installed with a simple toggle from the details tab.
  • Install location can be customized for Winget packages.
  • Improvements to the Interface API (Widgets and Share)
  • A new WebView Wrapper has been added in order to show Release Notes and Help articles
  • Save cached files under AppData\Local\WingetUI instead of under .wingetui
  • Improvements in operation logs
  • General interface improvements
  • Better handling for when .NET Framework is not installed
  • Improvements in the Settings Tab
  • Tons of other under-the-hood improvements and fixes

WingetUI

Versienummer 2.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WingetUI
Download https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases/tag/2.2.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-12-2023 16:35 8

24-12-2023 • 16:35

8

Bron: WingetUI

Update-historie

30-07 UniGetUI 2026.2.6 10
15-07 UniGetUI 2026.2.4 13
28-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.2 4
16-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.1 4
03-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.0 0
27-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.7 4
16-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.5 9
07-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.4 7
16-03 UniGetUI 2026.1.1 4
11-03 UniGetUI 2026.1.0 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

UniGetUI

geen prijs bekend

3 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
8
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
24 december 2023 17:12
WingetUI does now support PowerShell Gallery, the 7th Package Manager.
Het lijkt er een beetje op alsof er package managers worden toegevoegd om het lijstje met ondersteunde managers maar zo hoog mogelijk te houden als ik eerlijk ben. Dit terwijl zelfs de package manager waar de tool zijn naam aan ontleent niet eens altijd even goed vanuit de tool werkt. Ik ben nog niet zo onder de indruk en ervaar veelvuldig fouten waardoor een update niet wil installeren, situaties waarin WingetUI geen updates detecteert terwijl die er wel zijn (of je moet de tool met Admin rechten draaien wat not recommended is).

Ik zie veel liever dat men wat doet aan de betrouwbaarheid, stabiliteit en veiligheid (er worden nog steeds unsigned zaken gebruikt) voor men naar nieuwe package managers gaat kijken "omdat het kan".
CH4OS
@Bor24 december 2023 17:43
Ligt ook aan Winget zelf. Zowel op mijn desktop als mijn werklaptop worden keer op keer programma 's bijgewerkt, terwijl ze al bijgewerkt zijn.
JasperE @CH4OS24 december 2023 17:56
Als je de GitHub commits van de winget repo bekijkt kun je je bedenkingen hebben bij de betrouwbaarheid. Community leden maken packages aan die direct van de fabrikant de installer download en dus niet van de repo zelf zoals bij apt/Yum het geval is. Als de fabrikant dan een nieuwe versie live zet of een link wijzigt, werkt winget pas weer als de community dat bijwerkt. Geen recept voor 100% betrouwbaar dus.
CH4OS
@JasperE24 december 2023 18:00
Dat wist ik niet, maar ik bedoel dus dat winget lokaal op mijn PC bijvoorbeeld altijd openrct2 wilt bijwerken, het denkt dus dat ik versie 0.4.5 heb, terwijl versie 0.4.6 uit is (en óók al geïnstalleerd staat)
beerse
@Bor24 december 2023 17:45
Misschien moet je voor betrouwbaarheid kijken naar de package manager die je geconfigureerd hebt.

Zelf gebruik ik voor de meeste pakketen choclatey.org. Maar voor een aantal pakketten net niet omdat die binnen chocolatey voor mij niet goed worden bijgehouden.
LibreOffice omdat die bewust achter lopen en zelfs de daar gemaakte belofte niet halen (https://community.chocola...s/libreoffice-fresh#notes).
FreeFileSync omdat die helemaal niet meer wordt bijgewerkt (https://community.chocolatey.org/packages/freefilesync).

En verder is er natuurlijk de uitdaging dat als je via wingetui een pakket gebruikt dat in meerdere repositories beschikbaar is welke dan wel of niet wordt gebruikt. Tel daar bij dat sommige package managers wel de afhankelijkheden mee installeren en andere juist niet.

Daarom mijn tip: Ook als je wingetui gebruikt, hou je bij 1 repository voor algemeen gebruik en alleen andere package managers gebruiken voor 1 pakket als dat echt nodig is.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@beerse24 december 2023 17:47
Misschien moet je voor betrouwbaarheid kijken naar de package manager die je geconfigureerd hebt.
De problemen met WinGetUI ervaar ik niet met bijvoorbeeld Winget zelf. Het gaat echt fout wanneer je de frontend gebruikt. De tip om je bij 1 repository te houden is een goede echter dat is niet hoe WingetUI zich profileert.
MrFax @Bor24 december 2023 21:02
De tool zou geen adminrechten voor het zoeken naar updates nodig moeten hebben. Dat heeft een chocolatey ook niet nodig. Pas bij het uitvoeren van (silent) installer executables zal adminrechten nodig zijn (installers falen dus als je geen PowerShell met adminrechten open hebt). Waarom WinGetUI dit dan nodig heeft snap ik niet. WinGetUI zou eigenlijk pas bij het uitvoeren van de powershell commando's voor installatie adminrechten moeten vragen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 15:10]

Roel1966 24 december 2023 22:16
Voorheen had ik ook al zo mijn twijfels bij WingetUI maar nu al zeker als ik dan de andere berichten lees vooral qua betrouwbaarheid ervan. Maar daarnaast heb ik ook zoiets dat ik liever eerst even hier op Tweakers kijk vooral qua laatste nieuwe drivers. Is niet de 1ste keer dat updates bugs bevatten en daardoor programma's of drivers juist onstabiel worden.

En ja daarbuiten vind ik het ook eigenlijk niet zo heel veel moeite om gewoon handmatig van tijd tot tijd even te kijken of er updates zijn. Plus dat er ook genoeg programma's zijn die vanzelf melden wanneer er een update beschikbaar is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.