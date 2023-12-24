Versie 1.7.2 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Video Improved automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level

Fixed an issue in AMD VCN, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, NVIDIA NVENC, and VP9 encoders that could cause the creation of an excessive number of keyframes (#5530)

Fixed unintentional automatic pass through of closed caption side data when using NVIDIA NVENC encoder

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Linux Improved performance by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size

Fixed Flatpak file chooser opening home directory instead of the previously selected directory

Fixed last item in the queue sometimes having the wrong destination path

Fixed some memory leaks in the graphical interface Mac Added a workaround to prevent a system crash when using VideoToolbox encoders with macOS 14 Sonoma on Apple Silicon Ultra

Added a workaround to prevent issues decoding H.264 video by disabling VideoToolbox hardware decoding for Level 6.1 and 6.2

Fixed a crash opening an empty folder Windows Added Automation Properties to some controls on the audio tab to assist screen readers

Fixed NVIDIA NVDEC option being ignored (#5569)

Fixed startup crash related to theme loading (#5567)

Fixed subtitle language order not being honoured (#5590)