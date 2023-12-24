Software-update: HandBrake 1.7.2

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.7.2 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Video
  • Improved automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level
  • Fixed an issue in AMD VCN, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, NVIDIA NVENC, and VP9 encoders that could cause the creation of an excessive number of keyframes (#5530)
  • Fixed unintentional automatic pass through of closed caption side data when using NVIDIA NVENC encoder
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Linux

  • Improved performance by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size
  • Fixed Flatpak file chooser opening home directory instead of the previously selected directory
  • Fixed last item in the queue sometimes having the wrong destination path
  • Fixed some memory leaks in the graphical interface

Mac

  • Added a workaround to prevent a system crash when using VideoToolbox encoders with macOS 14 Sonoma on Apple Silicon Ultra
  • Added a workaround to prevent issues decoding H.264 video by disabling VideoToolbox hardware decoding for Level 6.1 and 6.2
  • Fixed a crash opening an empty folder
Windows
  • Added Automation Properties to some controls on the audio tab to assist screen readers
  • Fixed NVIDIA NVDEC option being ignored (#5569)
  • Fixed startup crash related to theme loading (#5567)
  • Fixed subtitle language order not being honoured (#5590)

HandBrake 1.5.1

Versienummer 1.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-12-2023 16:29 2

24-12-2023 • 16:29

2

Bron: HandBrake

Update-historie

07-06 HandBrake 1.11.2 7
22-03 HandBrake 1.11.1 0
09-03 HandBrake 1.11.0 7
09-'25 HandBrake 1.10.2 3
08-'25 HandBrake 1.10.1 17
08-'25 HandBrake 1.10.0 2
02-'25 HandBrake 1.9.2 19
02-'25 HandBrake 1.9.1 6
12-'24 HandBrake 1.9.0 18
08-'24 HandBrake 1.8.2 7
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Server.1968 24 december 2023 19:46
Heb mijn DVD verzameling een tijd geleden al naar de PC geconverteert, alles met Handbrake, fijn programma, éénvoudig voor de beginner, lekker de diepte in voor de wat meer onderlegde gebruiker.
Number51 25 december 2023 13:09
De site lijkt eruit te liggen. Uitstekend programma overigens.

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