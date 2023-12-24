Versie 1.7.2 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Video
- Improved automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level
- Fixed an issue in AMD VCN, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, NVIDIA NVENC, and VP9 encoders that could cause the creation of an excessive number of keyframes (#5530)
- Fixed unintentional automatic pass through of closed caption side data when using NVIDIA NVENC encoder
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Linux
- Improved performance by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size
- Fixed Flatpak file chooser opening home directory instead of the previously selected directory
- Fixed last item in the queue sometimes having the wrong destination path
- Fixed some memory leaks in the graphical interface
Mac
Windows
- Added a workaround to prevent a system crash when using VideoToolbox encoders with macOS 14 Sonoma on Apple Silicon Ultra
- Added a workaround to prevent issues decoding H.264 video by disabling VideoToolbox hardware decoding for Level 6.1 and 6.2
- Fixed a crash opening an empty folder