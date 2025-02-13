Software-update: HandBrake 1.9.1

HandBrake logoVersie 1.9.1 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Fixed FFV1 pixel format selection when an hardware decoder is used (#6565)
  • Fixed an issue that could happen when chapters titles are not UTF-8 (#6489)
  • Fixed gcc14 aarch64 build failures (#6463)
Subtitles
  • Improved support for SRT files with overlapping subtitles (#6155)
Audio
  • Fixed AC3 and EAC3 extradata in MKV (#6582)
Third-party libraries

  • nv-codec-headers: Harden DLL loading so that it only uses system32 for the search path on Windows (#6548)

  • Updated libraries

    • libdav1d 1.5.1 (AV1 video decoding)
    • HarfBuzz 10.2.0 (subtitles)
    • libjpeg-turbo 3.1.0 (preview image compression)
Windows
  • Fix an issue with the autoname function not updating when title is the only option (#6517)
  • Fix an issue where the audio encoder may not display correctly after a queue has been imported and queue item edited. This may exhibit in other scenarios as well (#6524)
  • Fix an issue with titlebar / taskbar progress erroneously showing with multi-instance encodes (#6477)
  • Fix a crash when importing chapters where there is a chapter count mis-match (#6514)
  • Fixed an issue with autoname pre/postfix option where it would apply regardless of file path collision.
  • Fixed an issue where the crop controls would not enable correctly when editing jobs (#6614)

HandBrake 1.5.1

Versienummer 1.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

GorgeousMetal 13 februari 2025 09:20
Vroeger veel gebruikt. Tegenwoordig gebruik ik Tdarr als conversie-tool die ik web-based kan benaderen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GorgeousMetal op 13 februari 2025 09:38]

Klojum
@GorgeousMetal13 februari 2025 11:41
Tdarr is een front-end voor ffmpeg en Handbrake... Dus wat het naast een web-base benadering toevoegt snap ik nog niet helemaal.

Van de website:
"Tdarr uses two popular transcoding applications under the hood: FFmpeg and HandBrake (which itself is built on top of FFmpeg)."
rodie83 @Klojum13 februari 2025 12:58
Joah, zoals ik het zie is het de bedoeling dat je Tdarr lekker ergens op een server draait, in een container. Waarbij je al dan niet geautomatiseerd je spullenboel omzet naar een door jou gewenst resultaat.
Klojum
13 februari 2025 07:58
Prima programma om video's mee te converteren. Ikzelf ben ondertussen net Linux van de GUI-versie overgestapt naar CLI-commands voor de batch conversies. 't Grootste euvel van Handbrake vind ik nog altijd dat je zaken als brightness, contrast en/of gamma niet kan aanpassen. Iets dat met ffmpeg wel kan, maar die tool krijg ik nog niet volledig aan de gang qua video-acceleratie.

Ook voor een fontkeuze of de grootte van burn-in SRT subtitles zijn er geen opties, dat moet je zelf dan maar oplossen met zelfgemaakte externe .SSA/.ASS ondertitels.
Jacco011 @Klojum13 februari 2025 15:08
Zou je überhaupt wel burn-in SRT willen? Is nou juist het leuke dat je in Plex en Co. de ondertiteling kunt uitwisselen zonder dat je achter de schermen de gehele video moet omcoderen.
Klojum
@Jacco01114 februari 2025 04:20
Zelf ben ik er ook niet zo'n fan van, maar ik kwam het tegen bij het uitvogelen van alle opties toen ik naar CLI-gebruik aan het omschakelen was. Dat er verder ook geen soortgelijke opties hier voor in de GUI zijn, zegt wel genoeg.

