Versie 1.9.1 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General
Subtitles
- Fixed FFV1 pixel format selection when an hardware decoder is used (#6565)
- Fixed an issue that could happen when chapters titles are not UTF-8 (#6489)
- Fixed gcc14 aarch64 build failures (#6463)
Audio
- Improved support for SRT files with overlapping subtitles (#6155)
Third-party libraries
- Fixed AC3 and EAC3 extradata in MKV (#6582)
Windows
-
nv-codec-headers: Harden DLL loading so that it only uses system32 for the search path on Windows (#6548)
-
Updated libraries
- libdav1d 1.5.1 (AV1 video decoding)
- HarfBuzz 10.2.0 (subtitles)
- libjpeg-turbo 3.1.0 (preview image compression)
- Fix an issue with the autoname function not updating when title is the only option (#6517)
- Fix an issue where the audio encoder may not display correctly after a queue has been imported and queue item edited. This may exhibit in other scenarios as well (#6524)
- Fix an issue with titlebar / taskbar progress erroneously showing with multi-instance encodes (#6477)
- Fix a crash when importing chapters where there is a chapter count mis-match (#6514)
- Fixed an issue with autoname pre/postfix option where it would apply regardless of file path collision.
- Fixed an issue where the crop controls would not enable correctly when editing jobs (#6614)