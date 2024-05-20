Versie 1.8.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General
Video
- Allowed muxing VP9 and FLAC in the MP4 container
- Removed timestamp jitters when using a constant NTSC frame rate in the MP4 container
- Removed support for importing legacy plist based presets from much older versions of HandBrake
- Updated iso639 language codes list
Command line interface
- Added support for the FFV1 encoder, including a new preset "Preservation FFV1" under the Professional category
- Added support for multi-pass CQ with VP9
- Added support for VP9 tunes
- Added Dolby Vision dynamic metadata pass through for SVT-AV1
- Improved Decomb speed by removing unneeded frame copies
- Improved Framerate Shaper metrics for high depth frames
Audio
- Fixed subtitle "scan" when not first in --subtitle list
- Fixed override of subtitle settings
- Fixed processing audio overrides to preset
Subtitles
- Added TrueHD encoder
- Added 88.2/96/176.4/192 kHz sample rates for TrueHD and FLAC encoders
- Improved audio tracks selection by tracking "linked" audio tracks
- Fixed incorrect channel layout when encoding a 6.1 track to Opus
Build system
- Fixed passthru of VobSub tracks that contains empty of fully transparent subtitles samples
- Fixed an issue that prevented decoding VobSub tracks stored inside MP4
- Fixed burn-in of SSA/ASS subtitles inside MKV that have duplicated Read Orders
Third-party libraries
- Reviewed and improved compiler optimization options for the third-party libraries
- Improved libdovi package to make it possible to ship it in Flathub flatpak version
Linux
- Updated libraries
- AMF 1.4.33 (AMD VCN video encoding)
- FFmpeg 7.0 (decoding and filters)
- HarfBuzz 8.4.0 (subtitles)
- libass 0.17.2 (subtitles)
- libdav1d 1.4.1 (AV1 video decoding)
- libdovi 3.3.0 (Dolby Vision dynamic metadata)
- libopus 1.5.2 (Opus audio encoding)
- libjpeg-turbo 3.0.3 (preview image compression)
- libvpx 1.14.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
- oneVPL 2.10.1 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding)
- SVT-AV1 2.1.0 (AV1 video encoding)
- x264 164 r3186 (H.264/AVC video encoding)
- x265 3.6 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
- zlib 1.3.1 (general)
- Removed libraries
- libxml2
Mac
- Migrated the UI to GTK 4
- Added support for resursive file scan
- Added support for drag/drop/multi-file scanning. (Including subtitle files)
- Added --clear-queue and --auto-start-queue flags to the linux ui app.
- Update the "Open Source" button to make the folder/batch mode more discoverable.
- Refreshed app icons
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Updated existing translations
Windows
- Added Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic metadata pass through for VideoToolbox H.265 10-bit
- Added Metal accelerated Comb Detect and Framerate Shaper filters
- Added ability to drag and drop SRT and ASS subtitles files onto the main window
- Added support for excluding file extensions when opening files in batch mode
- Default exclusions are common image, subtitles, and text file extensions; edit list in Preferences > Advanced
- Added new preference to pause encodes when switching to battery
- Added new preference to clear completed jobs at launch option
- Reworked notification options to allow per encode or per queue control
- Reworked toolbar to follow macOS UI style
- Improved performance of the Activity Log window
- Improved UI performances by avoiding uneeded window resizes and slow AppKit controls
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Updated existing translations
- Added new translations
- Ukrainian
- Requires Microsoft .NET Desktop Runtime 8.0.x
- Added Invert Queue option to the Add to Queue Window (#5741)
- Drag/Drop now supports resursive folder scan mode.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Updated existing translations
- Added new translations
- Catalan (Català)