HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.8.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Allowed muxing VP9 and FLAC in the MP4 container
  • Removed timestamp jitters when using a constant NTSC frame rate in the MP4 container
  • Removed support for importing legacy plist based presets from much older versions of HandBrake
  • Updated iso639 language codes list
Video
  • Added support for the FFV1 encoder, including a new preset "Preservation FFV1" under the Professional category
  • Added support for multi-pass CQ with VP9
  • Added support for VP9 tunes
  • Added Dolby Vision dynamic metadata pass through for SVT-AV1
  • Improved Decomb speed by removing unneeded frame copies
  • Improved Framerate Shaper metrics for high depth frames
Command line interface
  • Fixed subtitle "scan" when not first in --subtitle list
  • Fixed override of subtitle settings
  • Fixed processing audio overrides to preset
Audio
  • Added TrueHD encoder
  • Added 88.2/96/176.4/192 kHz sample rates for TrueHD and FLAC encoders
  • Improved audio tracks selection by tracking "linked" audio tracks
  • Fixed incorrect channel layout when encoding a 6.1 track to Opus
Subtitles
  • Fixed passthru of VobSub tracks that contains empty of fully transparent subtitles samples
  • Fixed an issue that prevented decoding VobSub tracks stored inside MP4
  • Fixed burn-in of SSA/ASS subtitles inside MKV that have duplicated Read Orders
Build system
  • Reviewed and improved compiler optimization options for the third-party libraries
  • Improved libdovi package to make it possible to ship it in Flathub flatpak version
Third-party libraries
  • Updated libraries
    • AMF 1.4.33 (AMD VCN video encoding)
    • FFmpeg 7.0 (decoding and filters)
    • HarfBuzz 8.4.0 (subtitles)
    • libass 0.17.2 (subtitles)
    • libdav1d 1.4.1 (AV1 video decoding)
    • libdovi 3.3.0 (Dolby Vision dynamic metadata)
    • libopus 1.5.2 (Opus audio encoding)
    • libjpeg-turbo 3.0.3 (preview image compression)
    • libvpx 1.14.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
    • oneVPL 2.10.1 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding)
    • SVT-AV1 2.1.0 (AV1 video encoding)
    • x264 164 r3186 (H.264/AVC video encoding)
    • x265 3.6 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
    • zlib 1.3.1 (general)
  • Removed libraries
    • libxml2
Linux
  • Migrated the UI to GTK 4
  • Added support for resursive file scan
  • Added support for drag/drop/multi-file scanning. (Including subtitle files)
  • Added --clear-queue and --auto-start-queue flags to the linux ui app.
  • Update the "Open Source" button to make the folder/batch mode more discoverable.
  • Refreshed app icons
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Updated existing translations
Mac
  • Added Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic metadata pass through for VideoToolbox H.265 10-bit
  • Added Metal accelerated Comb Detect and Framerate Shaper filters
  • Added ability to drag and drop SRT and ASS subtitles files onto the main window
  • Added support for excluding file extensions when opening files in batch mode
    • Default exclusions are common image, subtitles, and text file extensions; edit list in Preferences > Advanced
  • Added new preference to pause encodes when switching to battery
  • Added new preference to clear completed jobs at launch option
  • Reworked notification options to allow per encode or per queue control
  • Reworked toolbar to follow macOS UI style
  • Improved performance of the Activity Log window
  • Improved UI performances by avoiding uneeded window resizes and slow AppKit controls
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Updated existing translations
  • Added new translations
    • Ukrainian
Windows
  • Requires Microsoft .NET Desktop Runtime 8.0.x
  • Added Invert Queue option to the Add to Queue Window (#5741)
  • Drag/Drop now supports resursive folder scan mode.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Updated existing translations
  • Added new translations
    • Catalan (Català)

HollowGamer 20 mei 2024 21:03
Ik ben erg benieuwd naar de GTK 4.0 port. :)

Tegenwoordig gebruik ik de Flatpak en die is ook snel bijgewerkt en werkt goed.
Liquid_Bisquit @HollowGamer20 mei 2024 22:10
Bwa, ik vond de GTK 3.1 bèta port een pak beter, al was er geen enkele fork die het beter deed dan de GTK 3.0.2... Zucht, dat waren tijden. Die komen nooit meer terug.

Maar ja, Flatpak werkt ook wel vlot, maar Fatboy is ook een waardig alternatief!
GorgeousMetal 21 mei 2024 10:41
Deze versie crasht bij mij met Windows 11 met Microsoft .NET Desktop Runtime 8.0.x. Ben weer terug naar V1.7.3 (2024021000) en die werkt wel goed.
Philo Melos @GorgeousMetal21 mei 2024 14:50
@GorgeousMetal Heb je dan wel de runtime deskyopversie? Want dat staat nl expliciet vermeld. "Read carefully: you need the DESKTOP runtime"
GorgeousMetal @Philo Melos21 mei 2024 16:56
Ja, daar heb ik speciaal op gelet.
GorgeousMetal @Philo Melos24 mei 2024 21:43
Ik heb op het Handbrake forum gezocht en dit draadje geeft een workaround om de crash te vermijden. Ga naar 'Settings > Video' en vink de volgende setting uit: 'Prefer use of Intel QuickSync for decoding video when using the QuickSync encoder.

