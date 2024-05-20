Versie 1.8.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Allowed muxing VP9 and FLAC in the MP4 container

Removed timestamp jitters when using a constant NTSC frame rate in the MP4 container

Removed support for importing legacy plist based presets from much older versions of HandBrake

Updated iso639 language codes list Video Added support for the FFV1 encoder, including a new preset "Preservation FFV1" under the Professional category

Added support for multi-pass CQ with VP9

Added support for VP9 tunes

Added Dolby Vision dynamic metadata pass through for SVT-AV1

Improved Decomb speed by removing unneeded frame copies

Improved Framerate Shaper metrics for high depth frames Command line interface Fixed subtitle "scan" when not first in --subtitle list

Fixed override of subtitle settings

Fixed processing audio overrides to preset Audio Added TrueHD encoder

Added 88.2/96/176.4/192 kHz sample rates for TrueHD and FLAC encoders

Improved audio tracks selection by tracking "linked" audio tracks

Fixed incorrect channel layout when encoding a 6.1 track to Opus Subtitles Fixed passthru of VobSub tracks that contains empty of fully transparent subtitles samples

Fixed an issue that prevented decoding VobSub tracks stored inside MP4

Fixed burn-in of SSA/ASS subtitles inside MKV that have duplicated Read Orders Build system Reviewed and improved compiler optimization options for the third-party libraries

Improved libdovi package to make it possible to ship it in Flathub flatpak version Third-party libraries Updated libraries AMF 1.4.33 (AMD VCN video encoding) FFmpeg 7.0 (decoding and filters) HarfBuzz 8.4.0 (subtitles) libass 0.17.2 (subtitles) libdav1d 1.4.1 (AV1 video decoding) libdovi 3.3.0 (Dolby Vision dynamic metadata) libopus 1.5.2 (Opus audio encoding) libjpeg-turbo 3.0.3 (preview image compression) libvpx 1.14.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding) oneVPL 2.10.1 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding) SVT-AV1 2.1.0 (AV1 video encoding) x264 164 r3186 (H.264/AVC video encoding) x265 3.6 (H.265/HEVC video encoding) zlib 1.3.1 (general)

Removed libraries libxml2

Linux Migrated the UI to GTK 4

Added support for resursive file scan

Added support for drag/drop/multi-file scanning. (Including subtitle files)

Added --clear-queue and --auto-start-queue flags to the linux ui app.

Update the "Open Source" button to make the folder/batch mode more discoverable.

Refreshed app icons

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Updated existing translations Mac Added Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic metadata pass through for VideoToolbox H.265 10-bit

Added Metal accelerated Comb Detect and Framerate Shaper filters

Added ability to drag and drop SRT and ASS subtitles files onto the main window

Added support for excluding file extensions when opening files in batch mode Default exclusions are common image, subtitles, and text file extensions; edit list in Preferences > Advanced

Added new preference to pause encodes when switching to battery

Added new preference to clear completed jobs at launch option

Reworked notification options to allow per encode or per queue control

Reworked toolbar to follow macOS UI style

Improved performance of the Activity Log window

Improved UI performances by avoiding uneeded window resizes and slow AppKit controls

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Updated existing translations

Added new translations Ukrainian

Windows Requires Microsoft .NET Desktop Runtime 8.0.x

Added Invert Queue option to the Add to Queue Window (#5741)

Drag/Drop now supports resursive folder scan mode.

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Updated existing translations

Added new translations Catalan (Català)

